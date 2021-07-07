Maxiphoto/iStock via Getty Images

I'm excited to announce the launch of my new Marketplace Service The Abstract Portfolio. The service is hyperfocused on investing in only the most promising stocks expressing transformational trends.

The Abstract Portfolio features curated fundamental research and a live portfolio of 10-20 stocks cherry picked for risk/reward potential from a global universe. The portfolio aims to deliver high absolute returns over a long-term period.

The Gist

Artificial intelligence, e-commerce, software, fintech, and renewable energy - it's apparent to those who've looked that the future belongs to tech-enabled businesses that chase big opportunities. However, picking the right ones at fair prices in a market full of sentiment, hefty promises, and dynamic competition can be complicated. My service intends to simplify this process and distill information that matters while putting forward informed opinions. I've designed all my content from the ground up to be clear and accessible to research-hungry tech investors of all experiences. New tech investors can gain access to fresh long ideas and a guided tech portfolio. Experienced investors can dive deep into the research and take away a differentiated perspective on specific stocks, not just limited to active holdings.

The Abstract Portfolio travels across industries and geographies to assemble a handful of businesses, backed by rigorous research, to give you an edge in your tech allocation. Here are a few facets of my investment approach:

Fundamentals and value driven

Features a concentrated selection of growth-oriented tech stocks

Long only, and unleveraged

Targets a mid to long-term horizon

Actively managed to deliver high absolute returns that meaningfully outperform benchmarks

What Sets The Abstract Portfolio Apart?

Global Universe - Narrow Stock Selection

Tech and growth aren't a narrow classification that fits within a specific sector or industry. I believe great tech can be found in several industries and geographies, and I intend to take advantage of it to seek alpha. My coverage is both industry and geography agnostic while remaining tech/growth biased. Stock selection is instead based on consistent qualities of winners that can be identified regardless of industry and where they are. Note that nearly all my picks are traded on major US exchanges.

You'd also notice a contrast here since Abstract Portfolio is concentrated in its stock selection given the broad universe. This is a deliberate decision to capitalize on rare opportunities by taking larger positions in order to generate alpha. While concentration is a debated topic, I believe it has been an effective approach on a personal basis and suits my psychology. My short track record (later in this article) shows that my stronger ideas have outperformed my lower-conviction ideas.

Qualitative Focus - Growth Deconstruction

In a world where quantitative information is available to everyone, how qualitative information is interpreted can help give one an edge. Most of my analysis is centered around understanding products, business models, market opportunities, and competitive landscapes. Such information is weighted more heavily when compared to financials and valuation multiples. This is especially important when tech is immensely competitive and winners take most or all of a market. Qualitative factors often tie into growth drivers.

The Abstract Portfolio operates under the simple assumption that long-term positive share price performance is driven by outperformance in growth and earnings relative to expectations. Since I pick businesses that are earlier in their public lifecycle, my focus is almost always on sales growth as long as profitability is in check. The approach thus tackles what drives growth within the existing cause and effect relationships in the business model, products/services, market trends, strategy, or sales execution. It's about breaking down the top-line into abstract mechanisms and rebuilding it to determine if there are chances for elevated or accelerated revenue growth. I'm revenue obsessed and you'll find a lot of my discussions dedicated to it.

A Differentiated Personal Perspective

I was first a technology enthusiast, then an engineer by training, and finally a financial analyst. My analysis is characterized by first understanding how a business' product solves problems through tech, secondly by how that product fits within a broader system of the overall business and market opportunity, and lastly by quantitative metrics such as financials and valuation multiples. I've found that my prioritization of information is different from more standard industry practices. To me, it only seems logical that great products/teams form the roots for great future financials so it's wiser to start there. I give these great products and teams the benefit of doubt when it comes to slightly expensive valuations. So far, I believe that has paid off well.

I currently live in India, though I've spent portions of my life in Indonesia, the UK, and Singapore, soaking up the cultural nuances across these countries. The culmination of these experiences has greatly informed my investment approach and equips me with tech, growth, and global in particular. Building a great thesis is about connecting the dots, and I believe my range of experiences provides the tools to do that effectively.

What's Included?

A trackable real-money portfolio featuring all stock positions with live market values, position-sizing, and trade alerts.

Deep-dive research reports in curated PDF formats. Reports offer full theses on active positions and a wider range of potential stocks that fit the philosophy (two to four reports every month).

Earnings coverage on all active positions and more. Analyses are published within 24-48 hours of an earnings call.

Weekly updates on the market and active positions.

Direct chat access to The Abstract Investor and a community of like-minded investors.

Source: Author, Sample Snapshot Of A Research Report; For Illustrative Purposes Only.

Past Performance on Seeking Alpha

I've published 27 "Bullish" or "Very Bullish" ratings on Seeking Alpha on individual stocks since I began contributing in late April 2020. I measured the average absolute returns and average excess return vs. the S&P 500 by rating category and took note of the following results.

Rating Average Return Avg. Excess Return vs. S&P 500 Very Bullish (9 ratings) 75.7% 52.3% Bullish (18 ratings) 41.2% 19.3% Bullish or Very Bullish (27 ratings) 52.7% 32.0%

Source: Author Calculations, Data from Seeking Alpha (Up to Date as of June 27, 2021)

On average, my ratings have outperformed the S&P 500 substantially. I'd like to specifically emphasize that "Very Bullish" Ratings have outperformed "Bullish" ratings on average. This is consistent with my philosophy in concentrating capital in the best ideas. These ratings are balanced with perceived risk when it comes to investing, but I will generally concentrate capital in the "Very Bullish" category.

Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance. Furthermore, 2020 was an anomaly for tech adoption so I don't expect to repeat 50%-plus anytime soon. Since this is a long-only service, bear markets particularly in the tech sector will lead to large and/or elongated drawdowns. The portfolio will experience periods of high volatility and is relatively "risk-on" in nature. As such, the service is suited to investors with an appetite for risk taking and a longer-term holding horizon.

Pricing

Here are a few details on pricing for The Abstract Portfolio:

Regular Pricing at $349/yr or ~$29/mo on an annual subscription basis, and $39 on a monthly basis.

Legacy Launch Pricing of $279/yr or ~$23/mo on an annual subscription basis, and $31 on a monthly basis. Launch Pricing implies a 20% discount from the regular rate and is applicable for the first 10 subscribers only.

Ending Notes

I decided to start The Abstract Portfolio because of my passion for investing. For some reason, I'm wired to enjoy the process of analyzing tech stocks. Seeking Alpha and the power of the Internet offer an opportunity for this 27-year old based out of India to take on transparent research at a global scale and make the most of a scalable source of income without being constrained creatively. That combination is rare and special.

Best of luck,

Hitesh Shewakramani

(The Abstract Investor)