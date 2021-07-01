Daxus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCPK:CCHGY) (OTC:CCHBF) is a strategic bottling partner of the Coca-Cola Company (KO) with the exclusive rights to produce and sell Coca-Cola products in a certain geographic region. Although the H in HBC stands for Hellenic, the company is active in more countries than just Greece and could be seen as excellent exposure to the Coca-Cola products in Eastern Europe and Russia.

Source: company presentation

Although Coca-Cola HBC is operating in Eastern Europe, has a Swiss ISIN-code (meaning its dividends should be subject to the Swiss withholding tax, but HBC mentions a 10% dividend tax rate on its website) and reporting its financial results in Euro but has its primary listing in London where it’s trading with CCH as its ticker symbol.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The average daily volume exceeds half a million shares in London, so it clearly is the most liquid listing. Using the current GBP/EUR exchange rate, the share price is almost 30.50 EUR/share and I will use that as my reference point.

FY 2020 wasn’t as bad as one would have feared

Coca-Cola HBC has the exclusive rights to produce and distribute a wide variety of Coca-Cola brands. While the Sparkling division (with Sprite, Coca-Cola and Fanta as main brands) represents almost 75% of the company’s revenue, Coca-Cola HBC also has a variety of other products in its assortment.

Source: company presentation

That’s interesting as especially the Energy division continues to grow at a double-digit pace. In FY2020, the revenue generated in the Energy division increased by a double-digit percentage for the fifth year in a row. And although Energy represents just 5% of the total revenue, it has now become one of the main focuses for Coca-Cola HBC. While Coca-Cola is the main partner for the company, it also has exclusive relationships in place with Monster, Campari and Brown-Forman to sell their products.

We shouldn’t pretend Coca-Cola HBC was immune to the COVID pandemic. Although the at-home consumption increased, that still didn’t make up for the revenue loss in the wholesale segment (bars, events,…), but Coca-Cola HBC was able to navigate through these troubled waters.

The total revenue fell to 6.13B EUR, down from 7.03B EUR in 2019, but the COGS obviously also decreased, resulting in a gross profit of 2.32B EUR and an operating profit of 661M EUR. I’m particularly happy with the operating profit performance as despite the almost 900M EUR lower revenue, Coca-Cola HBC saw its operating profit decrease by less than 55M EUR.

Source: annual report 2020

The bottom line shows a net income of 415M EUR, which is 1.14 EUR per share, a decrease compared to the 1.34 EUR EPS in FY 2019.

I’m mainly interested in Coca-Cola bottling companies for their cash flows. That was also what triggered my purchase of Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) (now called Coca-Cola Europacific Partners after its acquisition of its Australian competitor), and I was looking forward to seeing how Coca-Cola HBC’s cash flows held up.

HBC reported an operating cash flow of 962M EUR, but this includes a 108M EUR contribution from changes in the working capital position while on the other hand, the company also paid about 4M EUR in taxes that weren’t due over FY 2020.

Source: annual report 2020

We also should deduct the 59M EUR in lease payments and the 65M EUR in interest payments, resulting in an adjusted operating cash flow of 734M EUR. The total capex was 419M EUR, resulting in a free cash flow result of 315M EUR. That’s approximately 86 cents per share. Lower than the reported net income, mainly because HBC is still investing in its operations and the capex came in higher than the depreciation and amortization expenses.

We should see an improvement in 2021, leading to a good FY 2022

Based on the 2020 performance you’d think HBC is very expensive. That’s right, but we should see an improvement in this year’s results, and I expect that trend to continue into 2022 as next year will likely be the first year economies will be fully open for the entire year.

Coca-Cola HBC started 2021 quite well with a 6.1% like for like revenue growth in the first quarter, thanks to a 4.7% volume increase.

Additionally, Coca-Cola HBC continues to invest in its presence in the coffee division. A smart move as this also should enable the company to retain a strong position in the ‘at home’ sector as consumers may drink Costa Coffee both on the go, but also buy the beans to have a cup of coffee at home.

On top of that, HBC sees the importance of e-commerce increase as well. While online sales represent just 3% of the revenue, the revenue increased by about 70% on a YoY basis and in some countries there was a triple-digit growth performance.

Source: company presentation

It’s clear Coca-Cola HBC will continue to invest in its business, and organic investments are its number 1 capital allocation priority: The company is targeting to spend 6.5-7.5% of its revenue on capex, while it will also continue to pursue M&A options (although that’s only the third priority).

Shareholders will be rewarded as well as HBC tends to continue to use a payout ratio of 35%-45% of the net profit to its shareholders, and this could potentially be topped up by additional capital returns with special dividends mentioned as most likely possibility.

Source: company presentation

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola HBC will maintain its debt ratio target whereby the net debt should not exceed 1.5-2 times the EBITDA.

Investment thesis

I currently don’t have a position in Coca-Cola HBC as the company is quite expensive even when one is including the expected improvement this year and next year. That being said, it’s also understandable why this company is trading at a relatively high multiple as the majority of its revenue is coming from developing and emerging markets so I do believe in the growth potential of Coca-Cola HBC and I do expect the adjusted free cash flow to exceed 1.50 EUR/share by 2023.

I would consider an entry position at a lower cost base and I could consider writing put options. A P2300 (2300 pence, so 23 GBP or approximately 27 EUR/share) for December for instance has an option premium of almost 70 pence. That could be an option, but for now, I remain on the sidelines.