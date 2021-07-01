svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Olo (NYSE:OLO) listed on March 17th, 2021, on the back of an excellent pandemic period financial performance. The company has a slightly different business model to the large, listed players in the market already (DoorDash (DASH), Grubhub (GRUB) Uber Eats (UBER)). However, the company faces a unique challenge in partnering with restaurants over the long term, and I do not see enough of a reason to buy at its current price.

The Business Model

Business proposition: Olo provides a cloud based on demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurants. Their software’s main attribute is providing an online ordering system that restaurants can integrate into their website so customers can order off their menu digitally. Many small and medium sized businesses lack the infrastructure and expertise to develop a digital ordering system that meets the needs of consumers today in a cost-effective manner.

Olo’s SaaS platform has the following core modules:

Ordering

A white label solution enabling consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web and other digital channels.

Dispatch

A fulfilment solution, enabling restaurants to offer, manage and expand direct delivery options while optimizing price, timing, and service quality.

Rails

A channel management solution, allowing restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third parties into the restaurants’ point-of-sale, or POS, systems.

The Market

The restaurant industry pre-pandemic was an $863 billion industry in the United States, with off-premise consumption accounting for 60% of restaurant orders. Post Pandemic the trend towards off-premise consumption is likely to continue reaching toward 70% of the industry over the next 5 years. This highlights the massive opportunity for growth for companies like OLO operating in this space. A large addressable market has attracted many competitors. There are numerous large operators offering a varying degree of a similar service. The likes of DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub look to develop the online ordering element of restaurants off-site on their own platform and then also have the delivery service capabilities, whereas private companies such as Zuppler, ChowNow and Ordermark also compete with Olo by providing a varying degree of online order management software platforms.

Competitive Advantage

What is apparent from analyzing the business landscape above is that Olo does not have a unique product nor is it operating in a high barrier to entry industry. The size of the market has brought in many competitors all competing in a low margin industry. Olo’s business idea is not a new concept with many players offering similar technologies. While some other businesses provide order management and delivery, Olo just provides the former meaning they have to partner with many ‘competitors’ to complete a customer order.

Having said that Olo has been successful in developing partnerships with many different well-known restaurant brands to date:

Financials

Olo listed on March 17th, 2021 and has so far only had one quarter of public earnings. We have three prior years of disclosed financials to work with in order to evaluate the numbers, but it is likely there is some element of tweaking the presentation in order to appear positively in light in recently entering the public markets. It will be important to analyze the next few quarters and annual reports in order to get a fuller picture of the company’s potential future performance.

Also, the pandemic paints an untrue reality of the growth trajectory for Olo which benefitted hugely from many restaurants having to almost instantly require access to digital ordering capabilities. While the trend toward digital in unlikely to reverse, the speed of adoption will most likely slow considerably in the next few years.

Revenue grew 94% in 2020 Y/Y, gross margin expanded from 69.25% to 81.03% and the company eked out a small net income profit of 3.11%. 2021 Q1 earnings report indicate 36mil revenue, a 125% improvement on Y/Y, gross margin of 81% and an operating income of $6 million.

Revenue is based on a subscription (cost per month of using the platform) and a transactional element (cost per transactional item sold on platform). The revenue split is around 50:50 with the transactional element having more scaling capability. This drove the gross margin expansion to 81.03% in 2020 and is a healthy trend for the company.

The P&L trends looks healthy with revenue growth, margin expansion. However lower R&D expenses probably contributed to the bottom line 2020 profit. Further quarters should be considered for confirmation of trend formation.

The balance sheet has growing cash balances, no long-term debt but still negative retained earnings. Management have stated in S-1 that further losses are likely as they look to expand and scale the business in the future.

The company has growing operating cash flows and capex looks appropriate.

From a non-financial perspective, the company increased the number of active locations it does business in by 42% to 62,000 and average revenue per unit increased 61% to $525.

The metrics are good, but we do not have enough quarters to identify a trend and the recent listing is likely to have manipulated the performance to a certain degree.

Looking forward, revenue and EPS growth are likely to continue:

Valuation

Olo was just about profitable last year which provides some reason for its expensive sales and earnings-based valuation. It is classified as a software company but most of its competitors on this categorization do not compete directly. In the private markets Zuppler, ChowNow and Ordermark have online ordering restaurant platforms, but valuation comparison is difficult here. DoorDash and Just Eat are both partners and competitors and trade at much lower P/S ratios of 15.89 and 9.71 respectively, although neither are even close to being profitable.

Current market price of Olo indicates it is valued fairly when compared with the 7 analysts who follow the stock.

Olo is not alone in its field but is currently the largest online listed ordering platform provider for the restaurant industry. However, as the company does not provide the delivery part of the value chain Olo partners with some competitors to fulfil the order namely DoorDash, Uber Eats, Just Eat. These companies use a different model to Olo, providing access to delivery orders through their own website and offering some element of delivery fulfilment as well. Olo’s may face bargaining pressure from these companies in the future as they are taking a portion of the delivery companies’ business. This threatens Olo’s business model and may severely impact the long-term thesis and valuation prospects of the company. As the industry is generally nascent it remains to be seen whether adoption by restaurants will favor the Olo or its competitor’s model.

Risks

Olo provides an online ordering software for restaurants. However, as the restaurant grows and their expertise deepens the company may be inclined to design their own in-house ordering platform, to minimize third party involvement in the value chain and drive bottom line margin expansion. Chipotle which previously worked with Olo now delivers their own ordering platform and app service, bypassing the middleman. Of course, smaller restaurants do not have this infrastructure capability, but it does lead to an end point of the B2B relationship in the future, which reduces the long-term viability of the company’s biggest customers.

As mentioned previously Olo order management software does not have any absolute competitive advantage in online ordering platform development (other than perhaps first mover). There is a plethora on private and public companies offering a replicated or similar service. Without a unique offering it is difficult to envisage outsized stock price performance in the future.

Everyone knows the low margin landscape that the restaurant delivery sector operates under, and while Olo performed well during the pandemic this fact acts as another headwind for the company.

Olo finished 2020 profitable while their partners Just Eat and DoorDash had big losses. The DSP (Delivery Service Providers) may look to renegotiate their terms which may be to the detriment of Olo and its future operational performance.

Olo only provides the online ordering platform and still requires a delivery provider. Customers may feel the introduction of another party in the value chain as too cumbersome and choose to simply use the third party delivers (DoorDash/Just Eat) to handle the entire process.

Future potential

Noah Glass, CEO is the founder of OLO. He has highlighted the goal of the company in to help restaurants retain control of their relationship with customers by keeping the order management platform in-house and customising the offering in terms of DSPs and system reliability in order to stay on brand. He has also highlighted that there is potential for expanding the offering outside the restaurant space and into retail, possibly allowing smaller brick and mortar stores to compete with the likes of Amazon, Walmart etc.

If I were CEO I would look to focus on the following:

partnering with as many DSP’s as possible in order to limit the bargaining power they have over the company,

expand awareness of the brand (still relatively unknown) and its capabilities in helping small medium size restaurants manage the shift to digital ordering era.

The model is quite transferrable across business lines, I would be investigating other SMB that may be interested incorporating an order management system into their online presence e.g., retail, pubs & bars etc.

Olo currently only operates in the US and Canada leaving international expansion opportunities as a potential area to investigate further.

Conclusion

Olo is currently very expensive, their model is not particularly unique, the industry is extremely competitive with low margins on offer. There is no long-term alignment between Olo, and its customers as is it likely when the restaurant develops sufficient expertise, they will develop their own order management software to expand bottom line margins.

The company has done well during the pandemic, but these growth levels are unlikely to be maintained and its likely current financials were revised to paint the most positive picture considering recent listing.

I have heard a lot of commentary/enthusiasm on this stock recently by the #Fintwit community but as it stands now, I am not a long-term buyer at these levels.