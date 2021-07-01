GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Headwater Exploration (OTC:CDDRF) has raised the guidance. Strong commodity prices have given management far more flexibility than anyone could have foreseen ahead of time. So there could be more guidance raises in the near future. Not only that but cash flow next year promises to be far higher at various commodity pricing points than it was this year. That makes the year ahead ratio of enterprise value-to-cash flow far cheaper than one might think looking at management guidance.

Clearly the increase in heavy oil production is going to be very significant from no production in the previous fiscal year (until very late in the year). That is going to materially change the financial results of this formerly dry gas producer. The dry gas production still will contribute cash flow during the fourth and first quarters when pricing is pretty strong. But the mainstay of the company going forward will be oil production.

In the meantime, strong commodity prices have increased the typical heavy oil margin to the amount seen above. Usually that size margin is unheard-of for a heavy oil producer. But the industry emphasis on balance sheet repair has resulted in unexpectedly strong commodity pricing.

The resulting cash flow gives this management more flexible capital expenditure options than would typically be the case. At current prices, some of these wells pay back very fast. Since the company has no long term debt, the financial pressure during times of weak commodity prices will be nonexistent. Therefore management can drill for the "quick payback" and decide later to shut in wells when prices are weak.

The first quarter cash flow includes about C$5 million of cash flow from the dry gas operations. The heavy oil production is likely to grow fast enough to at least replace that dry gas contribution in the second quarter. Therefore the cash flow in the second quarter is unlikely to be lower. But by the same token it may not be much higher than the first quarter due to the lack of the dry gas contribution. The dry gas wells are shut-in during the summer months so that the company benefits from the high natural gas pricing in the winter with whatever production is left in the field.

But management released the above guidance. That cash flow guidance implies a big cash flow jump in the second half. Each quarter is likely to be higher than the quarter before. The ending cash flow rate for the fourth quarter could easily exceed C$40 million. That would imply an annualized rate of about C$160 million for fiscal year 2022 if all management did was maintain exit rate production.

But prices are very favorable so that an accelerated growth plan is very possible. There is a natural gas plant coming online in the month of July that should add to the cash flow as well as decrease environmental emissions. So a lot of signs point to an even better year in fiscal 2022 because the exit rate of 2021 production will be the beginning rate of production in 2022 with more production growth likely planned.

Note that in the guidance, management has not yet changed capital expenditures. Some of that is due to the Spring Breakup in Canada. Many companies wait until operations can resume after that event before they announce budget adjustments. The other thing is that companies can wait until yearend to announce that some fiscal year 2022 operating items were moved into 2021 to take advantage of favorable pricing.

Even without a change in the capital budget, management has been experimenting on various ways to drill and complete the wells. Whatever is learned in 2021 will likely be used to the advantage of shareholders in 2022. This also implies that the growth pace will likely be brisk in fiscal year 2022.

The wells being drilled are cheap wells (relatively speaking) with favorable payback characteristics. Generally heavy oil production does very well when commodity pricing is this strong. Management is very wise to not use debt because heavy oil margins can complete disappear during commodity pricing downturns. Therefore enough cash needs to be kept on hand to make sure than the company can survive an industry downturn.

Management is aiming for the returns shown above. Any payback period under a year is worth drilling right now (probably with no hedging needed). Some of the others have longer paybacks. But much of the industry will happily drill any well with a payback period that is less than two years. Management can hedge the production from that well to assure a minimum profitability amount and then can choose to "take its chances" with commodity prices after that.

But the paybacks shown above are unusually good for heavy oil. Normally heavy oil is a discounted product with some extra production costs due to the nature of heavy oil. So the margin over a business cycle can be very challenging for management to show adequate profitability.

Furthermore, the largest shareholder, Cenovus Energy (CVE) has refining capacity available for this production. So unlike many heavy oil producers, this heavy oil producer has a buyer for its product.

This stock has been "treading water" while the beginning of significant production adds enough cash flow to support the market cap shown above. Since management intends for the company to remain debt free, that market capitalization will be the same as the enterprise value.

Right now the cash balance is to be spent on increasing production. That is likely to continue (whether or not management admits it) until the outlook for heavy oil pricing is a little less optimistic. At that point management will likely build the cash flow and maintain production volumes to get through the next cyclical downturn.

But the increasing production along with the guided exit rate of production should lead to far more cash flow in the next fiscal year than management is guiding to in the current fiscal year. Second and third quarter comparisons for any Canadian company can vary widely due to Spring Breakup. Therefore much of any projected growth should occur in the first and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

Given those considerations, the future of this company appears to be bright. The company may be far more of a bargain than the current ratios might indicate. The experience of management in building and selling Raging River (OTC:RRENF) to Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) should lower the risk of this major project considerably.

Another huge consideration is that debt free companies rarely get into serious trouble of any kind. Taken altogether, the risk of this company is probably much lower than would normally be the case of a small company that "takes-on" a large project as this company has. The rapidly rising cash flow is very likely going to act as a buffer to any downward price risk unless oil prices crash and stay low. On the other hand, the rapidly rising production along with some exploration prospects should lead to a lot more growth in the future.

Enough success could lead to this company being acquired by Cenovus Energy. Most of Cenovus management is spending time on the important merger assimilation and the thermal business. A successful Headwater Exploration management could very well lead the unconventional business to more profitability. So there is some upside potential to ownership of this company by Cenovus once management proves itself.

