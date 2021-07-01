RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The completion of the Speedway acquisition (previously under Marathon Petroleum (MPC)) should contribute to a higher valuation for Seven & i Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDY) going forward. For the US business, in particular, the addition of Speedway unlocks sizeable medium-term earnings growth potential, backed by steady merchandise sales and a favorable gross margin outlook for the company's convenience store business format (now including Speedway). The missing piece remains the group's structural reform and US growth strategy, with the company only likely to unveil the finer details with the medium-term plan. Management has held off on announcing its business plan at the latest results announcement (mainly due to Speedway-related uncertainties), but the eventual disclosure of the plan will be a positive catalyst.

A Closer Look at the Completed Speedway Acquisition

The fact that Seven & i Holdings has finally completed the acquisition of the Speedway-operated CVS ("convenience store") and fuel retail businesses from US petroleum refining company MPC will come as welcome news for investors. After all, this is a significant acquisition with regard to its US footprint – it adds the third-largest market share at c. 3.9K stores across 36 states as of 2020. Furthermore, all stores have an outsized exposure to selling gasoline (Speedway's gasoline weighting is well above the Seven & i store base at c. 68%) and are directly operated by the company. As a gasoline brand, Speedway also brings strong brand loyalty and a well-positioned store network located in high traffic areas.

Source: Seven & i M&A Presentation Slides

The total acquisition price stands at c. $21 billion (equivalent to ¥2.3 trillion using the ¥110.63/$ exchange rate used in the company's press release), or a 13-14x EV/EBITDA multiple. However, if management were to successfully dispose of a portion of Speedway assets and utilize sale/leaseback transactions, this could free up c. $1 billion and c. $5 billion, respectively, further reducing the acquisition cost to $15 billion. This will, in turn, lower the EV/EBITDA multiple significantly to c. 9x, which screens very favorably. While there remains some regulatory overhang due to certain FTC commissioners' concerns around monopoly risks (the deal was closed anyway, with Seven & i citing no legal basis for any delay to the deal), a potential lawsuit from the FTC to unwind the deal seems unlikely considering the market is still fragmented, while the pro-forma share is also far from dominant.

Source: Seven & i M&A Presentation Slides

Acquisition Increases the Strategic Importance of the Seven & i Overseas CVS Business

The US convenience store industry is a fragmented one and provides Seven & i with plenty of growth opportunities – recent data outlined by Seven & i indicates that the top five CVS operators have a combined market share of c. 15%, which suggests the scope for market concentration to increase is vast. As a result, companies able to consolidate assets in the space and increase market share stand to benefit from scale advantages. By comparison, this concentration is much higher in Japan, helping profitability in the region and highlighting the key differences in market structure between Seven & i's major operating regions.

Source: Seven & i M&A Presentation Slides

Notably, Seven & i already held the industry's leading market share before the Speedway acquisition, which may lend some credence to antitrust concerns. However, I would point out that the purchase only raises its share to 8.5% (from 5.9% previously), giving it a stronger (but not dominant) presence. Along with a more efficient delivery network, the acquisition should help reduce the expense ratio as well due to scale advantages. And finally, with the Speedway acquisition also lifting the gasoline sales weighting to 52% (up from 43% prior), this gets Seven & i in line with the rest of the US CVS industry.

Pondering the Financial Impact from the Speedway Acquisition

Post-deal, Seven & i will have a more levered balance sheet, having borrowed ¥2.3 trillion to acquire Speedway in the latest quarter, along with a further ¥800 billion in the prior quarter. Should Speedway deliver on its EBITDA projections, however, the boost to operating cash flow should allow for future debt repayments going forward. Considering annual repayments of interest-bearing debt over the past years were in the sub-¥100 billion range, the incremental EBITDA from the Speedway acquisition means Seven & i should be well equipped to make annual repayments in the ¥100-150 billion range to fund the deal.

Source: Seven & i M&A Presentation Slides

The recent sale of 293 Speedway and 7-Eleven outlets also helps, but the key is that Seven & i plans to reduce interest-bearing debt through sale and leaseback transactions to quickly restore its balance sheet health. While this will enable a reduction in interest-bearing debt, it will not necessarily lead to a leaner financial structure as lease costs will also increase in tandem. The recently reported sale of Francfranc shares will also help to reinforce financial discipline, and further changes to the business portfolio could drive upside to medium-term profitability ahead. As such, I think Seven & i remains well on track to reduce its leverage ratio to sub-3x levels over the upcoming years.

Final Take

Overall, I think the Speedway acquisition is a net positive and will boost profit growth at Seven & i's overseas CVS business going forward. Coupled with recovery prospects in Japan CVS and the secular growth potential in overseas CVS, I see plenty of scope for upside ahead. There are key risks to watch out for, however, with management still in dialogue with activist investors and the company also holding off on announcing its medium to longer-term plan strategy for now (pending FTC developments). But with valuations at relatively undemanding levels, I am bullish on the shares.