ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is a long way off its high of $32.85 per share. However, it appears that its stock price has fallen too low and looks attractive at this level. In this article, we will not be discussing what the company does as many articles already do that. Instead, we will look at the company's growth catalysts, its management team/investors, and various valuation models to demonstrate that ContextLogic is trading well below fair value.

Growth Catalysts

Every year, e-commerce platforms take a larger share of the overall retail market. Any retailer that is serious about scaling its sales needs to have an online presence. This secular shift is the baseline catalyst to any online marketplace such as WISH. However, WISH does have something unique that has really caught our attention.

The company offers a logistics service that has reduced its shipping times to 5 days or less for products that qualify for Wish Express. This initiative has delivered many benefits to the company. For starters, shipping-related returns were down 43% in Q1 2021 on a year-over-year basis. Merchants clearly see the value of Wish Express since the number of listings has increased 414% over the same time frame. It works similarly to Amazon Prime (AMZN) where sellers send inventory in bulk to a warehouse partner. However, there is a key difference.

Unlike Amazon, ContextLogic doesn't actually own or operate the warehouses. Instead, it partners with local carriers. To further reduce shipping costs, WISH has a network of 53,000 local brick-and-mortar stores around the world that act as micro warehouses for in-store pickups. The value proposition is great for both WISH and the store, WISH gives the customer the chance to save on shipping costs leading to better satisfaction and the store gets more foot traffic. It's a win-win for both. In essence, WISH is like Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), in that it's a major brick-and-mortar retailer that doesn't own any stores. We like this strategy because it allows the company to scale significantly without having to spend billions on real estate like Amazon or Walmart (WMT).

In addition, the logistics segment is a revenue stream that can be extended beyond WISH's marketplace. A logistics-as-a-service pilot is underway in which sellers who do not sell on the marketplace can leverage its network to increase their efficiencies and benefit from volume discounts. The segment has seen revenues increase 338% in its most recent quarter year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing segment. The downside is that logistics is a much lower margin business than its other segments. However, margins should improve as the segment scales with management setting a long-term gross margin target of 70-75% and an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 20-30%.

Solid Investors & Management Team

One reason why we like WISH is because of the investors and management team that come with it. We believe that the successful track record of these investors is a good sign for WISH's future. See below (data taken from simplywall.st):

Joe Lonsdale: Lonsdale is a non-employee director at WISH. Apart from that, he is a founding partner at 8VC, co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), and serves on the boards of Addepar, OpenGov, Oscar, Illumio, Radius, Hyperloop-One, and more.

8VC and Joe Lonsdale have a 0.46% and 0.24% ownership in ContextLogic, respectively, as of May 17, 2021.

Hans Tung and GGV Capital: From ggvc.com: "Hans Tung is a Managing Partner at GGV Capital, focusing on early-stage investments across the global digital economy ecosystem. He is consistently recognized among the top venture capital investors in the world, having been named to the Forbes Midas list nine consecutive years from 2013-2021, most recently ranking #3."

GGV Capital has a 6.14% ownership in the company, as of April 15, 2021. Tung serves as an independent director for ContextLogic.

DST Global: DST Global is a venture capital fund that was founded by Yuri Milner, who is "Russia's most influential tech investor", according to Forbes. Yuri Milner was an early investor in Facebook (FB) and Twitter through DST Global.

DST Global owns 6.18% of the company, as of June 7, 2021.

The Founders Fund: The Founders Fund is a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel. For those that don't know, Thiel is the co-founder and chairman of Palantir. He also co-founded PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and is a board member of Facebook, Inc. It's safe to say that he's very successful.

Although The Founders Fund only owns 0.4% of WISH as of May 21, 2021, it is still noteworthy that the fund has interest in the company.

Peter Szulczewski: Finally, there is WISH's co-founder and CEO, Peter Szulczewski. Regular readers of our articles know that we like founder-led companies because they tend to outperform the market. Szulczewski owns 9.05% of the company. It's clear that he really believes in his business, especially since he rejected a $10B acquisition deal attempted by Amazon.com. We're confident that he can continue leading WISH in the right direction, as he has been.

Valuation

We will value ContextLogic using multiple methods to demonstrate the amount of value that is hidden within it. Although some may argue that the company is unprofitable and its marketplace littered with very cheap products, it's important to remember that the company can be profitable at any time it chooses to and sales have been increasing steadily each year. Sales are also still expected to increase going forward.

Discounted Cash Flow

Using a DCF model with inputs from analysts' consensus estimates, the fair value of WISH is $23.94 per share using a discount rate of 6.33%. Discount rate assumptions are as follows:

Risk-free rate: 1.48%

Equity risk premium: 4.7%

Relevered asset beta: 1.032

Since the company has no debt, we will only use the cost of equity. The forecast is as follows:

Data for valuation provided by Finbox

Regression Analysis

Next, we will use a regression analysis that measures the statistical relationship between the expected 3-year revenue CAGR forecast and the current price to sales. WISH is technically classified as a consumer discretionary stock; however, it can realistically also be considered a tech stock. Therefore, we used a sample of 1,048 stocks from both sectors. The result is as follows:

Source: Author using data from Finbox

Based on the regression formula, WISH's fair value should be 7.853 times sales:

Fair value P/S = 23.3(expected revenue growth) + 2.96

Fair value P/S = 23.3(0.21) + 2.96

Fair value P/S = 7.853

This translates to $36.45 per share.

Industry Median and Average Multiples

Using the same sample of companies as the regression, if we take the median and the average price to sales, we get 3.68x and 8.64x sales, respectively. As a result, the fair values are $17.08 and $40.09 per share.

Therefore, ContextLogic warrants the attention it has been receiving lately because all the models above point to strong upside potential.

Final Thoughts

WISH may not offer the most desirable products, but its products have been desired enough to fuel its growth, and analysts expect the company to keep growing. In addition, WISH is leveraging its network to diversify its revenue stream to include logistics that complements its marketplace but is not dependent on it. The CEO's confidence in turning down a $10B deal from Amazon a few years ago gives us extra confidence in his long-term vision. Not to mention, the well-known investors that are involved with the company is also a positive sign. Most importantly, no matter how you slice it, the company appears to be significantly undervalued.