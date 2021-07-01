IVAN ZHURAULIOU/iStock via Getty Images

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is one of my favorite companies. The clear leader in the field of automated surgery equipment, the company has brought much value to patients, surgeons, and investors. But a good company can have an overpriced stock. With a report on second quarter earnings due on July 20, now is a good time to remind investors to be cautious. My last article on Intuitive, Little Growth, No Guidance, Priced to Perfection, published January 25, was, according to stock price movements, way wrong. The stock has moved up about 22% since that article was published. I see the stock price rise as based on investor enthusiasm, supported by the thinnest of fundamental improvements. In this update I will review Q1 results and 2021 guidance, then make some guesses about where actual demand is headed.

Intuitive Surgical has always behaved more like a go-go tech stock than a biotechnology stock. It is, after all, portrayed as a robotics company, though in fact it makes equipment controlled by surgeons, not robots that are capable of independently performing surgeries. Whenever actual sales disappoint, investors are pointed to the glorious future of robotics. In addition, the stock has always recovered (so far) from dips, which makes it attractive to momentum players.

Looking at the following stock chart, you can see the last major dip was in March of 2020, when the stock dropped briefly just below $400 per share. That was clearly in due to the Covid panic. The stock closed on June 29, 2021, at $920.72. Its current 52-week low is $551.98 and the 52-week high is $926.04.

Data by YCharts

Revenue and profit trends

It helps to understand that Intuitive has three sources of income and profit. First are the sales of da Vinci surgical systems, or robots, which are expensive capital investments. Second are the disposable instruments and accessories used in each surgery. Third are the service contracts for the systems. Given flat y/y system sales, it is possible to have increased revenue if the system utilization improves, resulting in more accessory sales. It would be surprising if accessory revenue decreased y/y, but system sales fluctuate quarter to quarter enough that comparing a particular quarter to one year-earlier may not be an indicator of the general trend. l will start with total sales over 5 years to 2020. Note that the average Intuitive growth rate over 5 years was 13.74%.

Year Revenue ($ billions) Net Income, non-GAAP ($ millions) 2016 2.71 738 2017 3.14 989 2018 3.72 1,128 2019 4.48 1,379 2020 4.36 1,061

Table source: data from SEC filings

Note the drop in 2020 revenue from 2019. If that trend were to continue the high P/E ratio of Intuitive stock would be totally unjustified. I do not expect the downward trend to continue. I believe the magnitude of the upward trend in 2021 is difficult to predict, and so caution should be exercised. Note too that 2020 net income was lower than 2018 net income, and not much above 2017 net income, not usually what you see in high P/E stocks.

We know that 2020 was an anomalous year. Surgeries were delayed, hitting instrument revenue. Capital budgets were in question, slowing the pace of acquisition of new surgical robots. Given all that, 2020 Intuitive Surgical revenue held up well. Leaving a major question: the degree to which surgeries were delayed into 2021. In theory the need for surgeries did not go away (unless patients died in the meantime). So, 2021 might see a bump in demand from instruments, plus more demand for new robotic systems.

This, in turn, may make it hard to see the longer-term growth trend. If 2021 sees rapid growth, how much of that is from demand generated in 2020? Good numbers in 2021 will probably send the stock price up. The high price now may be in anticipation of that. But what if that means flat, or even lower, demand in 2022? I suspect the best metric to use is the five-year growth rate, but not if the beginning or ending year of those five years is 2020.

2021 Guidance

At the Q1 2021 analyst conference full year 2020 guidance was for procedure growth of 22% to 26%. I did not talk about procedure growth above, but it corresponds closely with accessory revenue. CEO Gary Guthart did warn that the company was seeing emerging supply constraints. That would most likely be parts shortages. The magnitude of that impact was unpredictable. Note that procedures can grow faster than sales of new da Vinci systems because a significant part of the installed base of systems is underutilized at any given time.

Demand opportunities and issues

As I stated in my introduction, I believe robot-assisted surgery will grow over time. The sophistication and capabilities of the systems will also grow with time. We see this in the development of improved visualization systems and analytic capabilities. That could lead to higher pricing per system, and higher revenue for the company. In valuing the stock the issue is not whether there will be long term growth, but the rate of that growth. The only negative I see, other than possible macroeconomic issues, is potential competition. In capitalism in one company makes a profit in a novel area, other companies will start wanting a piece of the pie. Several companies have been gearing up to compete with Intuitive for years now. Whether any of them can cut substantially into Intuitive’s market remains to be seen.

What to look for in Q2 2021 results

For the quarter ending June 30, 2021, results are expected on July 20. If revenue is not up from the $1.29 billion of Q1, that would be a bad sign. It is almost certain to be up quite a bit from Q2 2020 because that is a very easy comparison. The mix of revenue could also be important. In Q1 system sales were $369 million. Instrument and accessory sales were $706 million. Services were $218 million. Low system sales would likely indicate that some system sales that were postponed in 2020 are lost, or that 2021 capital budgets are depleted or reallocated to other purposes. Higher system sales could be a positive indicator of future growth.

Conclusion

My conclusion is that at $900 per share investors are paying too much for Intuitive Surgical stock. That is not, however, a prediction that the stock price will fall in any given period. It is likely that 2021 will see a recovery in demand from 2020, which could drive the stock price (and P/E) to even higher levels. For more rational, value-driven investors, the questions are what is the rate of growth, and what stock price does that justify? I expect more growth, such that a time may come where physicians who do surgery without using robotic assistance will be seen as second class. There are still many surgeons who are not doing robotic surgery in the U.S. and other advanced nations, and the middle and third-world nations are largely untouched. But robotic surgical assistants are capital intensive, so adoption may be slow where there is less wealth. We have seen in India and other nations an inability to keep up with basics like oxygen supplies, much less spend money on robotic assistance to surgeons. Given the large base of installed Da Vinci systems, I expect annual revenue and earnings growth to be in the 10% to 20% range once we are past the post-pandemic bounce back. For me that implies a price-to-earnings ratio of perhaps 30 to 50. As I write Seeking Alpha lists Intuitive’s forward P/E ratio at 68.35. So, again, I like the company and its products, my only question is whether the current price is justified by potential future growth.