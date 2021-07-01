aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) offers a good choice to invest in emerging markets featuring relatively low valuation, good geographical diversification, low cost, and high current income. This article examines all its available historical data closely to show its pros and cons, especially compared to the general emerging markets and the overall US market. Results show that it indeed provided high dividend income, features a lower valuation currently, and provides some geographical diversification. However, it lagged in other areas such as total return, volatility, and growth.

Closer look at DVYE

With the above thesis, now let's take a closer at DVYE itself. The DVYE fund invests in about 100 dividend-paying emerging markets stocks. The following chart compares DVYE versus the general emerging market, represented by the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO), a fund that I do own. As seen, the DVYE fund is significantly smaller compared with VWO in terms of AUM. Also, as with other Vanguard products, VWO charges a lower fee, 0.1% vs the 0.49% charged by DVYE. For me, the better liquidity and lower fee are two of the deciding factors to choose VWO among other factors to be examined later.

Source: Vanguard Group

DVYE: A further diversification of your portfolio

The top 10 holdings shown below give a good idea of how diversified DVYE is. They include different geographies and subsectors of the emerging markets. The next chart shows the regional exposure in more detail. As seen, China is the largest exposure, followed closely by Russia. These two countries occupy about 43% of the total fund.

Source: The Vanguard Group

Source: iShares DVYE Fund

If there's one free lunch in investing, it is diversification. However, there are not many truly uncorrelated investments available to most investors. And as you can see from the chart below, DVYE provides a good diversification relative to the US market. Its correlation against the main US market indices ranges from 0.56 to 0.67. In contrast, the US market indices themselves are correlated between 0.76 and 0.91.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

DVYE: Attractive valuation

Another attractive feature of DVYE is its relatively low valuation as shown below. After a long bull run, the overall US market is quite expensive, with the total US market at 26x PE and 4.1x book value. In contrast, DVYE's PE ratio is only 8.1x and price to book value ratio is 0.9x. Such a contrast in valuation is too large to ignore and could serve as margin of safety in investment. Though note that the fund invests in fewer and much smaller companies than the VWO fund.

Source: The Vanguard Group

DVYE: Good current income

As can be seen from the following chart, the DVYE fund indeed provided consistently higher dividend income relative to the overall US market (represented by SPY) and the general emerging market since its inception in 2013. However, its dividend growth is not as consistent as the overall US market. As a result, DVYE started with a much higher income than the US market in 2013, but the lead has shrunk significantly by now.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

DVYE: Weak total return

After the above pros, there are some disadvantages with DVYE, too. As can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of DVYE does not compare favorably against VWO or the overall US market. Since its inception, DVYE has delivered about 1% CAGR total return, actually lower than inflation. In contrast, VWO and the overall US market delivered about 5% and 15% CAGR respectively.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

DVYE: Higher volatility

The next chart shows that DVYE not only lagged in total return, but also has suffered greater volatility. The fund suffered higher volatility than VWO and also the overall US market - much higher especially during market crashes. As can be seen, it has experienced a higher standard deviation, a worst performance, and a much larger maximum drawdown compared to both VWO and the overall US market.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Conclusions and final thoughts

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF offers a good choice to invest in emerging markets featuring relatively low valuation, good geographical diversification, low cost, and high current income. However, a comparison against the overall emerging market and the US overall market shows its weak total return (which actually lagged behind inflation) and also higher volatility at the same time.

Therefore, as a conservative investor who focuses on capital preservation and who do not need a high level of current income, I prefer (and actually own) VWO as my exposure to the emerging markets.

Thanks for reading and look forward to your comments!