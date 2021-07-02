pchoui/E+ via Getty Images

Looking for access to private equity type investing? Business Development Companies, known as BDC's, lend to privately held companies, some of whom may also be backed by a separate sponsor, such as a private equity fund, or a venture capital firm, which adds some security to their investments.

With a $5.56B market cap, Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC), is one of the larger BDC's, right up there with Ares Capital, (ARCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and Main Street Capital (MAIN), 3 BDC's we've covered in recent articles.

ORCC mainly focuses on middle market firms, with an average revenue of ~$449M, average EBITDA of $104M, and average leverage of 5.5X. The Loan to value averaged 45% across its portfolio.

It has $11.2B across 120 portfolio companies, with an average investment size of less than 1% of the total portfolio. ~Two-thirds of ORCC's sponsor-backed portfolio companies are owned by private equity funds with either permanent capital or relatively recent vintages, generally in funds that have closed in the last 4 years.

Its portfolio companies weathered the pandemic well - As of 3/31/21, there remained just one company on non-accrual, representing 0.5% of the total cost of the portfolio and 0.2% of fair value. No new borrowers were added to non-accrual status in Q1 '21.

Valuations:

ORCC closed at $14.27 on 6/30/21, which is a 3.71% discount to its Q1 '21 ending NAV/share of $14.82. That looks much cheaper than the BDC industry average Premium to NAV/Share of 10.79%. ORCC also looks cheaper on a Price/NII basis:

Looking Ahead to Q2 '21:

The key challenge for management is to fully cover the $0.31 regular quarterly distribution with NII/share.

It was doing so in Q1-3 '20, thanks to management and incentive fee waivers. However, those waivers expired, which resulted in Q1 '21 net operating expenses rising to $117.78M, bringing NII after taxes to $102.66M, down -30% vs. $146.26M in Q1 '20. Interest expense also rose by ~$14M, due to leverage going up. Also pressuring NII was the fact that ORCC only had about $250M of actual repayments in Q1 '21 - these can be very lumpy on a quarterly basis, but management expects them to pick up in Q2 '21.So, NII/share dipped to $0.26 in Q1 '21, 84% of the $0.31 quarterly payout:

(ORCC site)

If management delivers on its comments about Q2 '21 earnings, ORCC's NII/Share should rise in Q2 '21, vs. the $0.26 it earned in Q1 '21, and provide better distribution coverage (emphasis added by author):

We expect that we will make meaningful progress in the second quarter towards earning our dividends. We believe we are still on track to fully cover our dividend from NII in the second half of the year. ... [W]e are expecting a very active second quarter and originations in excess of the first quarter and more in line with the fourth quarter. Activity is driven by both new deals and the benefit of our incumbency positions. On the new deal front, we're seeing opportunities from a variety of sponsors and across the technology, healthcare, insurance and consumer sectors. ... For the second quarter, we also have visibility on increased pre-payments, which will generate additional fees from accelerated OID and call protection. Based on the net effect of the pipeline, we believe we will continue to modestly increase our leverage level as well as improve earnings in second quarter. As a result, we expect Q2 earnings to grow and then make solid progress towards covering our $0.31 per share dividend, which we ultimately expect to occur in the second half of this year. ... [W]e do expect repayments to pick up later this year based on the continued seasoning of our portfolio. Thinking ahead to the rest of this year, we expect interest income to continue to increase each quarter over the coming quarters, as we modestly increase our leverage within our target range.

Another positive is the recent merger between ORCC's adviser, Owl Rock Capital, and Dyal Capital Partners, to form a company known as Blue Owl (OWL) with $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, with 91% of that sum as permanent capital. That larger platform will give ORCC more access to future investments.

ORCC should report its Q2 '21 earnings in the 1st week of August.

Distributions:

At its 6/30/21 closing price of $14.27, ORCC yields 8.69%. It just went ex-dividend this week, and the next ex-dividend date should be ~9/29/21. The trailing NII/Distribution coverage factor is .82X.

ORCC's yield has ranged from 8.4% up to 11.1% since Q3 '19. It dropped its $0.08 special distributions in Q1 '21, with no more fee waivers in the mix.

(ORCC site)

Performance:

The BDC industry has receded by ~-2% over the past month, as the broader Financial sector pulled back -4%, while the S&P rose ~2%. ORCC held up a bit better, slipping -1.59%, but has lagged BDC and S&P performance averages over the past quarter, year, and year to date:

Debt Leverage & Liquidity:

ORCC had $2.5 Billion of liquidity in cash and undrawn Debt as of March 31, 2021, with no Debt Maturities Until June 2023.

Its Debt/Equity ratio is 0.92X, and management is targeting a debt to equity range of 0.90x -1.25x. It's operating with an increased cushion to its regulatory threshold, with a focus on maintaining its investment grade credit ratings. It's rated BBB- Stable by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch.

NAV:

If ORCC can increase its Net Investment Income, NII, in Q2 '21, and its Net Realized and Unrealized Gains are similar to its Q1 '21 figures, its NAV and NAV/share should also increase. That would make its current Price/NAV per share even more attractive down the road.

In Q1 '21, NII was $102.655M, Unrealized Gains were $52.88M and Realized Gains were $$2.3M, for a total of $157.85M. Distributions from Earnings were $121.34M. Net Assets increased by ~$55.66M.

(ORCC Q1 '21 10-Q)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.