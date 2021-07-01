alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The rapid advances of technology in natural sciences create frequent opportunities in uneven market pricing among medical supply stocks. That makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues usually a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best potentials at present is Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Company description

Cryoport, Inc., a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It serves biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee."

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Yahoo Finance

The big picture: Risks vs. Rewards

Figure 1



The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in CYRX at location [18]. A "market index" norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [7]. Other stocks on the reward~risk tradeoff "frontier" are HOLX at [4] and OSUR at [3].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com



The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F], as the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with CYRX in top rank.

Other alternatives, like market-average index ETF SPY may have better raw Reward to Risk ratios (2.5 to 1 vs. 2.1 to 1 by CYRX) but suffer in both size and speed of payoff. That is further evidenced in Compound Annual Growth Rates [K] of 206% for CYRX and only 25% for SPY.

The other issues in the Figure 2 table are of medical supply stocks frequently inspected by investors when also looking at CYRX. On the same standards of comparison the only one of them approaching the fom [R] of CYRX is STAA with Win Odds of 81 and average realized payoffs only 7/10ths the leader's size.

Among the 20 best-ranked of all 3,579 of today's MM price-range forecasts, higher Win Odds (89 of 100) and shorter holding periods (37 days) boost their average CAGRs to 144%. Here CYRX still compares well at +206% and Win Odds of 84 of 100.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Recent pull-backs from early-year high prices provide CYRX with improved competitive investment comparisons to alternatives. Figure 3, unlike "technical analysis charts," shows daily forecasts of coming likely price ranges, rather than past actual days prices.

Those forecast price ranges are split into upside and downside prospects by the issue's closing price of the current-day forecast. The Range Index tells what percentage of that range lies below the current market price. Here the right-most vertical line of Figure 3 portrays CYRX's Range Index of 26, with 3/4ths of its range above the day's closing price dot and one quarter below.

Figure 3



The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current price quote for CYRX relative to its upper and lower limits. The current 26 indicates that 26% of the full forecast range is to the downside, while the remaining 74% is to the upside, more than 3x the downside.

The distribution of these Range Indexes [RIs] indicate that higher prices are the norm from prior RI 26 experiences. In only the past month CYRX's price has risen from a RI of 22 on 5/28/21 at $55.92 to the current $65.89, only a point from the upper end of the earlier day's price range forecast, a gain of +18%.

Conclusion

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) as seen by the market-making community appears to be the currently most attractive Medical Supply Support stock for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors.