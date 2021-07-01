Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Despite its size, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is still growing at a very fast rate and is highly free cash flow generative. Furthermore, its stock is priced at 13x sales, and at a meaningful discount to others in this space.

While some investors are right to be frustrated that PayPal's Venmo hasn't been a strong revenue opportunity, there's still a lot of reasons to be interested in PayPal, even now.

Investors' Sentiment Towards Growth Stocks

If you follow the high growth space closely you'll have seen an echo of the graph above in your own portfolio.

Starting February, high growth stocks cooled off, and in the last four weeks, many names have started to turn higher.

The biggest insight here is that the market has been indiscriminate towards high-growth names in general, irrespective of the company's underlying prospects.

Accordingly, whenever the market acts in an unthinking manner, investors willing to do a bit more work combined with some perseverance, are typically rewarded. With that in mind, let's discuss PayPal's near-term prospects.

PayPal's Near-Term Prospects: Under the Hood

Before going further, consider the two graphs below:

On the left, we can see a steady increase in active accounts by 21% y/y, while on the right we can see the number of payment transactions increasing by 34% y/y.

Together these two indicators demonstrate PayPal's strong value proposition, as its two revenue drivers continue to increase at a resounding rate, despite PayPal's impressive size.

So, what's driving this shift? Obviously, the big backdrop of consumers spending more time online is one significant behavioral change. But at the same time, it also boils down to PayPal having compelling products so that net active accounts don't churn out.

On this front, PayPal's cryptocurrency offering that allows U.S. customers to use cryptocurrency to fund commerce is a big deal for user stickiness. But going beyond this, PayPal is determined to expand its reach beyond online and to bring its payment solutions to the offline world.

Of course, although offline payments are a huge total addressable market, the competition is incredibly fierce too. And for PayPal to be able to take market share in the offline world, PayPal will have to bring something to merchants aside from just low transaction fees and be left to compete on price alone.

Furthermore, given that merchants are right now more spoilt for choice than ever before, from traditional vendors to the likes of Buy Now Pay Later firms, merchants will be demanding and require key back-office functionality and data insights to support their businesses. In short, it's unknown whether PayPal will meaningfully succeed offline.

Revenue Growth Rates

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

Putting aside some of the above concerns, when all is said and done, not only is PayPal rapidly growing but its guidance for this year remains incredibly rosy. Particularly, when you keep in mind that PayPal's revenues are likely to finish Q4 2021 on a $30 billion annualized run rate.

The One Blemish on the Bullish Thesis: Venmo

For a while, PayPal's shareholders had been hoping that PayPal's Venmo would be a bigger driver of its revenue.

Presently, Venmo is expected to finish 2021 at roughly 3.5% of total revenue. Hence, even if Venmo were to grow at 100% for a few years it's not likely to be a big driver of upside potential.

Indeed, if we consider just how quickly Square's (SQ) Cash App is growing, within 18 months or less, Cash App is likely to overtake Venmo in size:

Having said that, PayPal's Dan Schulman stated that, by next year, Venmo is going to become profitable. Even though, in the present market environment, investors are more than willing to sacrifice bottom-line profitability for strong growth potential, at some point profits matter.

Valuation - Attractively Priced

The reason why I'm attracted to PayPal is that although it's a household name, global payment solution provider, it's only priced at 13x sales. Moreover, keep in mind that unlike countless other peers in this space, for example, Affirm (AFRM), PayPal is already reporting large free cash flow figures.

Indeed, for comparison, Affirm is priced at 21x forward sales, and very far from generating free cash flows any time soon.

The Bottom Line

Even though PayPal has its work cut out when it comes to increasing the revenues from Venmo and its offline opportunities, I declare that the stock is not expensive at 13x sales.

Meanwhile, I prefer to stick to stocks where the outlook is slightly gloomy, but the risk-reward is more attractive. Happy investing!