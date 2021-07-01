zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) now looks capable of essentially eliminating its net debt by the end of 2021. It could be worth around $58 to $62 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment where the Dakota Access Pipeline continues operating and it doesn't distribute any more of the shares it had reserved to settle claims. A DAPL shutdown combined with full distribution of its reserved shares may reduce its value to $51 to $55 in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment though.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Whiting may be able to generate approximately $1.004 billion in revenues after hedges in 2021 now at current strip prices (including roughly $67 WTI oil). Whiting's WTI hedges have around negative $275 million in estimated value at $67 oil.

This also assumes that Whiting's differential ends up near the narrower end of its guidance range now that the Dakota Access Pipeline looks set to remain in service through 2021 at least.

2021 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 18.25 $60.75 $1,108 NGLs (MMBbl) 6.00 $17.00 $102 Natural Gas [BCF] 40.65 $1.70 $69 Hedge Value -$275 Total Revenue $1,004

It is now projected to have $673 million in cash expenditures during 2021, resulting in an estimate that it can generate $331 million in positive cash flow.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $233 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $25 Cash G&A $50 Production Taxes $115 Cash Interest $10 CapEx $240 Total $673

This would allow Whiting to eliminate most of its net debt by the end of 2021, with its net debt projected to be around $3 million by the end of the year. Given that Whiting may have no debt by early 2022, it seems reasonable to expect Whiting to institute a dividend at some point.

Future Outlook

At $65 WTI oil, Whiting may be able to generate $1.22 billion in revenues before hedges. This also assumes continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

2021 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 18.25 $59.00 $1,077 NGLs (MMBbl) 6.00 $15.00 $90 Natural Gas [BCF] 40.65 $1.30 $53 Total Revenue $1,220

With an estimated maintenance capex budget of $300 million, Whiting would have $718 million in cash expenditures. This also assumes no interest costs once it pays off its debt.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $233 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $25 Cash G&A $50 Production Taxes $110 CapEx $300 Total $718

Thus at $65 WTI oil, Whiting may be able to generate $502 million in positive cash flow without hedges and while maintaining production levels.

If the Dakota Access Pipeline is forced to stop operations, Whiting may instead generate around $450 million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil as its oil differentials would widen.

Valuation

At long-term $65 WTI oil, Whiting's estimated value is around $58 to $62 per share based on its current 39.1 million share count. This also assumes that the Dakota Access Pipeline remains in operation and subtracts the value of its hedges at $65 WTI oil.

Thus, Whiting appears to be a decent value at its current share price, although there are a couple of items that could negatively affect its value. Whiting has 2.1 million shares reserved to deal with outstanding claims. Those shares may not end up being distributed, but if they are fully distributed that would reduce Whiting's value by around $3 per share.

As well, a shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline would reduce Whiting's estimated value by around $4 per share. Thus in a scenario where Whiting fully distributes the 2.1 million in remaining reserved shares and the Dakota Access Pipeline shuts down, Whiting's value may be reduced to around $51 to $55 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil.

Whiting does have some remaining upside in a $65 WTI oil environment assuming that the Dakota Access Pipeline remains in operation, but I would consider Oasis Petroleum to be a better value at the moment given their respective current share prices.

Conclusion

Whiting Petroleum looks capable of essentially eliminating its net debt by the end of 2021 and could generate approximately $500 million in positive cash flow without hedges at $65 WTI oil.

Whether Whiting is a good value in a $65 WTI oil environment depends on whether the Dakota Access Pipeline continues operating and whether it ends up distributing the remaining shares it had reserved for general unsecured claimants. Those items could affect its value by around $7 per share, making the difference between it having some remaining upside in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment and being roughly fully valued.