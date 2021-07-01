Whiting Petroleum: Remaining Upside Depends On Distribution Of Reserved Shares And Status Of DAPL
Summary
- Whiting should be able to eliminate its net debt by the end of 2021.
- It could also generate around $500 million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil without hedges.
- A dividend appears likely in the future.
- Whiting's upside depends on whether the DAPL remains in service and whether it distributes 2.1 million shares it has reserved for general unsecured claimants.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) now looks capable of essentially eliminating its net debt by the end of 2021. It could be worth around $58 to $62 per share in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment where the Dakota Access Pipeline continues operating and it doesn't distribute any more of the shares it had reserved to settle claims. A DAPL shutdown combined with full distribution of its reserved shares may reduce its value to $51 to $55 in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment though.
Updated 2021 Outlook
Whiting may be able to generate approximately $1.004 billion in revenues after hedges in 2021 now at current strip prices (including roughly $67 WTI oil). Whiting's WTI hedges have around negative $275 million in estimated value at $67 oil.
This also assumes that Whiting's differential ends up near the narrower end of its guidance range now that the Dakota Access Pipeline looks set to remain in service through 2021 at least.
|
2021 Production
|
Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (MMBbl)
|
18.25
|
$60.75
|
$1,108
|
NGLs (MMBbl)
|
6.00
|
$17.00
|
$102
|
Natural Gas [BCF]
|
40.65
|
$1.70
|
$69
|
Hedge Value
|
-$275
|
Total Revenue
|
$1,004
Source: Author's Work
It is now projected to have $673 million in cash expenditures during 2021, resulting in an estimate that it can generate $331 million in positive cash flow.
|
Expenses
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$233
|
Gathering, transportation, compression and other
|
$25
|
Cash G&A
|
$50
|
Production Taxes
|
$115
|
Cash Interest
|
$10
|
CapEx
|
$240
|
Total
|
$673
Source: Author's Work
This would allow Whiting to eliminate most of its net debt by the end of 2021, with its net debt projected to be around $3 million by the end of the year. Given that Whiting may have no debt by early 2022, it seems reasonable to expect Whiting to institute a dividend at some point.
Future Outlook
At $65 WTI oil, Whiting may be able to generate $1.22 billion in revenues before hedges. This also assumes continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
|
2021 Production
|
Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (MMBbl)
|
18.25
|
$59.00
|
$1,077
|
NGLs (MMBbl)
|
6.00
|
$15.00
|
$90
|
Natural Gas [BCF]
|
40.65
|
$1.30
|
$53
|
Total Revenue
|
$1,220
Source: Author's Work
With an estimated maintenance capex budget of $300 million, Whiting would have $718 million in cash expenditures. This also assumes no interest costs once it pays off its debt.
|
Expenses
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$233
|
Gathering, transportation, compression and other
|
$25
|
Cash G&A
|
$50
|
Production Taxes
|
$110
|
CapEx
|
$300
|
Total
|
$718
Source: Author's Work
Thus at $65 WTI oil, Whiting may be able to generate $502 million in positive cash flow without hedges and while maintaining production levels.
If the Dakota Access Pipeline is forced to stop operations, Whiting may instead generate around $450 million in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil as its oil differentials would widen.
Valuation
At long-term $65 WTI oil, Whiting's estimated value is around $58 to $62 per share based on its current 39.1 million share count. This also assumes that the Dakota Access Pipeline remains in operation and subtracts the value of its hedges at $65 WTI oil.
Thus, Whiting appears to be a decent value at its current share price, although there are a couple of items that could negatively affect its value. Whiting has 2.1 million shares reserved to deal with outstanding claims. Those shares may not end up being distributed, but if they are fully distributed that would reduce Whiting's value by around $3 per share.
As well, a shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline would reduce Whiting's estimated value by around $4 per share. Thus in a scenario where Whiting fully distributes the 2.1 million in remaining reserved shares and the Dakota Access Pipeline shuts down, Whiting's value may be reduced to around $51 to $55 per share at long-term $65 WTI oil.
Whiting does have some remaining upside in a $65 WTI oil environment assuming that the Dakota Access Pipeline remains in operation, but I would consider Oasis Petroleum to be a better value at the moment given their respective current share prices.
Conclusion
Whiting Petroleum looks capable of essentially eliminating its net debt by the end of 2021 and could generate approximately $500 million in positive cash flow without hedges at $65 WTI oil.
Whether Whiting is a good value in a $65 WTI oil environment depends on whether the Dakota Access Pipeline continues operating and whether it ends up distributing the remaining shares it had reserved for general unsecured claimants. Those items could affect its value by around $7 per share, making the difference between it having some remaining upside in a long-term $65 WTI oil environment and being roughly fully valued.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.