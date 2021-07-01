taka4332/iStock via Getty Images

Although the stock might look expensive, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) is gaining momentum with multiple drivers. As a shareholder since the George Floyd unrest in mind 2020, I am very pleased to see the secular breezes turn into strong tailwinds, although as a U.S. citizen, I am deeply concerned.

In this article, we will discuss the tailwinds driving Axon's business. In addition, we will also discuss the company's updated financials, valuation, and risks so investors could come to their own informed decision.

Addressing Gun Violence

As a society, the United States is waking up to the need to address gun violence and equip officers with the right technologies to address this issue.

Recently, President Joe Biden laid out his plan for addressing the surge in gun violence that has impacted cities around the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The president's strategy addressed five key areas, one of which is putting "more officers on the beat - with the resources, training, and accountability they need."

While no one knows exactly how this will impact Axon, Biden's announcement is certainly an incrementally positive development. I believe additional funding could increase demand for Axon Tasers, Digital Evidence Management Systems, Records, and its Training Solutions. Demand should come from an increase in officer count and more technology investments per officer.

Body Cam Adoption

Investors are familiar with the growing adoption of body cameras across police departments but might be less familiar with the accelerated adoption elsewhere. For example, US Federal agencies have accelerated the adoption of body cameras.

In February 2021, the Secret Service, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is looking to adopt body cameras. In addition, the Secret Service is looking for a range of capabilities such as the ability to store, categorize, label, and edit videos, all capabilities that Axon has in-house.

In May 2021, the San Francisco field office of the U.S. Park Police became the first in the federal department to test out body-worn cameras, hoping the devices will help solidify trust between officers and the community.

Recently, the Department of Justice announced that federal agents will now be required to wear body cameras when executing search warrants or making pre-planned arrests to promote "transparency and accountability" in building trust between federal officers and the communities they serve. This is a big deal because while a growing number of police departments nationwide require body cameras, the Justice Department has long shielded federal officers from wearing them, arguing they pose a potential risk to sensitive investigations.

Rising Domestic Unrest

The Ferguson unrests in 2014 strike me as a watershed moment. Six years later, the United States was again torn apart by the unrest following the killing of George Floyd. This event, of course, occurred as COVID-19 spread uncontrollably across the United States, which led to a massive spike in unemployment. In the first week of 2021, the country was rocked by social unrest as protestors stormed the United States Capitol.

These tragic events are, in my view, not isolated incidences. This topic is too big to address deeply in this article, but I believe they are all driven by at least three secular trends:

The racial mix of the United States is rapidly changing, as the minority population mix is increasing relative to the white population. This trend is increasingly dividing the country by racial lines. Rapid technological change is causing "technological unemployment," whereby a large portion of the population is left behind because they do not have the skills to participate in the growing sectors of the economy. This trend is furthering the country's class divide. Trade wars and Brexit notwithstanding, the world is more interconnected than ever. Increasing globalization shifts the power from labor to capital since capital can flow much more easily across borders than can labor. This creates a situation where the bargaining power of labor weakens due to its fragmentation, while the bargaining power of capital increases as it concentrates in fewer hands. Like rapid technological change, increasing globalization increases the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

In my view, tragic events such as those discussed in this section will likely occur at a more frequent pace. Like the Ferguson and George Floyd unrests, each event should catalyze further adoption of Axon's body cameras and law enforcement software and services.

Financials & Valuation

(Note: all forecasted numbers are sell-side consensus numbers from FactSet.)

Axon has been growing well over 20% per year since 2016. 2020 was another strong year, with revenue growing 28% y/y to $681 million. In 2021, the company is expected to grow revenue by 18.4% to $806 million, which might be conservative given its historical growth rate and improving local budgets.

In 2020, while products grew a very respectable 25% y/y, services grew 37.6% y/y. In 2021, products growth is expected to decelerate significantly to 13% y/y, while services is expected to forge ahead with a 33.4% y/y growth.

While adjusted EPS grew an incredible 74% y/y in 2020, due to aggressive investments to support its growth and push into services, Axon's GAAP EPS took a hit in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, GAAP EPS was a negative $0.03 per share, and 2021 is expected to post another loss of $0.69 per share.

The company significantly ramped up its Capex spending in 2020 to $72.6 million, up 356% y/y. This resulted in a negative free cash flow of $38.5 million that year, the worst in a decade. 2021, however, FCF is expected to be a positive $83 million.

The company's lack of GAAP earnings and FCF is something to closely monitor. However, I am not overly concerned, given the massive opportunity ahead of the company.

In addition, the company enjoys a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of ~ $360 million.

Given the company's volatile GAAP EPS and FCF, I will use forward EV/Sales to value the company, as is typical for high-growth companies.

A year ago through January 2021, the company traded between 7 and11 times EV/Sales - then things got crazy in growth land. Axon's EV/Sales expanded to over 16 times by February before the growth sell-off hit. Today's Axon is trading at 12.6 times forward EV/Sales - a more reasonable multiple.

While this multiple is still at the high end of its 5-year range, Axon's business mix has changed significantly over the past five years. With more cloud and recurring software & services revenue, the company's multiple should trend up. In addition, the company's robust growth rate has exceeded expectations over the past five years.

Risks

AXON's execution may not live up to market expectations, which is reflected in its high multiples. The company has been investing aggressively to support its growth, going after what it sees as a big opportunity in software and services. Although the company has been executing well, it must continue to generate a high return on invested capital to keep the story going.

Budgetary pressures have always been top of mind for investors. Given the high unemployment caused by COVID shutdowns and calls to defund the police, and since the vast majority of AXON's revenues come from law enforcement, investors are justifiably concerned with potential budgetary pressures. Many of AXON's customers operate on budget cycles that started January 1, October 1, or July 1. However, this concern peaked during the middle of 2020 and has been abating as the company continued to execute very well and as tax receipts rebounded with the reopening of the economy.

Lastly, there might be competitive pressures coming from Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), which enjoys a large installed base in law enforcement and is increasingly encroaching into AXON's camera and software business. While AXON remains the leader in camera, MSI has a formidable software offering which enables integration of Motorola communication equipment, cameras and command center software modules. I believe, however, both can win as the market opportunity is large and growing.

Takeaway

Although the stock has been on a tear and looks expensive, the fundamentals are improving. Secular trends driving the company include addressing gun violence, increased adoption of body cams, and rising social unrest. Given Axon's strong competitive position and growth, valuation looks reasonable.