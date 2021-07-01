My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: July 2021 Edition

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

In this month's article I will outline why I will maintain my 90% allocation to SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The remaining 10% allocation of my retirement funds will stay in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). First let me review my performance in June. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained 2.22%. As for my pension plan assets, I slightly underperformed the index by gaining 2.20% for the month. So, my investment objective of preserving my capital was met and I didn't meet my second investment objective which is beating the S&P 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of June and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

I have made changes to Table 2 below after I received a comment from a reader. Table 2 shows new columns to better (more accurately) reflect my investment results. The third column, $100K Hypo, is what my returns would be if I started my account with $100,000 in my first article of this series and followed the allocation recommendations from my articles. The fifth column, $100K SPY, shows the returns of just investing $100,000 and keeping it all allocated to SPY. The percentage returns in the last row show that my strategy returned almost 45% for the last 12 months and simply investing in SPY would have returned almost 41% for the last 12 months. Therefore, I have outperformed SPY for the year by about 4.00%.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for June

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) , SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital reservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

SPY closed at a new high in June by gaining 2.24%. SPY has done well for the first half of the year. The two moving averages remain in bullish alignment. Due to SPY being so bullish I will maintain the 90% allocation of my retirement funds to SPY in July. SPY remains bullish and new highs are always good. The trend remains up and I intend to follow the trend.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

IWM increased almost 2% in June. It has closed higher each of the last nine months. It remains in bullish alignment and the white space between the two moving averages is increasing which is a bullish indication. IWM also closed at a new high. Similar to the last several months, the candlestick represents a somewhat indecisive look. IWM is in a tight trading range. Perhaps this is just a consolidation pattern prior to its next move higher. In July I will maintain my 10% allocation to IWM.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

The IWM:SPY ratio declined again in June. The ratio does remain in bullish alignment which is why I am maintaining a 10% allocation to IWM in July. If the ratio closes below the red 10 month moving average then I would reduce my exposure to IWM.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA lost money in June. It was the only ETF in this article that didn't move higher. EFA remains in bullish alignment and the white space between the two moving averages continues to widen and that is bullish. Volume was slightly less than in May so that can also be seen as bullish.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

EFA underperformed SPY in June by 3.25%. The ratio remains in bearish alignment. The ratio continues to flatten out which is needed before it reverses course and starts to head higher. Previously, when the ratio reached this level it has rebounded. I will continue to monitor this ratio to see if that happens in July. As stated before, I need to see this ratio close above the red 10 month moving average before I allocate money to EFA over SPY.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

EFA underperformed IWM in June by 2.89%. The ratio remains in bearish alignment and the ratio was rejected at the 6 month moving average. The ratio still has a way to go before it closes above its red 10 month moving average which I would like to see before I allocate money to EFA over IWM.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG gained 0.83% in June. With that increase, AGG went back to being in bullish alignment. It closed above both moving averages. Now we will wait to see if it resumes its uptrend by making new highs. Still, I see no reason to allocate money to AGG at this time.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

Again, not much has changed on Chart 9. The AGG:SPY ratio continues to move lower showing that investors prefer equities over bonds. As I mentioned last month, I am still waiting for the ratio to close above the red ten month moving average line before I consider allocating money to AGG.

In summary, all but one of the ETFs I follow for my retirement account closed higher in June. SPY and IWM closed at new highs. AGG was higher for the month while EFA was the only ETF that suffered a loss. All four ETFs are in bullish alignment. SPY continues to perform well and it had a great first half of the year. Due to SPY's bullish trend I will keep 90% of my funds in that position. IWM will continue to receive the other 10% of my funds. IWM is in bullish alignment and so is the IWM:SPY ratio which is why I allocate the 10% to IWM. Generally speaking the trend is still bullish, so I will continue to follow the trend.