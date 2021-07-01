porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

I view stock investing as being a far less risky venture than trying to start a new business from scratch. This is especially true when you invest in a basket of moat-worthy companies with durable business models that have can stand the test of time. Plus, having a professional management team in already in place eliminates a lot of the guesswork and pitfalls that can come with running your own business.

Utility companies are well known for having these characteristics, and for producing steady results for investors in good times and bad. In this article, I’m focused on one such company, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), and examine what make this a potentially good long-term holding, especially after the recent drop in price, so let’s get started.

Why SRE Is A Buy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego-based leading energy infrastructure company that includes utilities and an LNG export facility in Port Arthur, Texas. It has $66 billion in assets, employs 19,000 individuals, and serves over 36 million customers in California, Texas, and Mexico. SRE’s subsidiaries include San Diego Gas & Electric, Southern California Gas Co., and Oncor Electric Delivery Company in Texas. In the trailing 12 months, SRE generated $11.6 billion in total revenue.

One of the key reasons for investing in SRE is the growing and steady nature of business, which helps it to drive long-term shareholder returns. This is reflected by revenues growing by 25% over the past decade. Operating margins improved by an impressive 800 bps over the same timeframe to 25%, helping to drive faster bottom-line growth than the top-line.

(Source: YCharts)

SRE has the hallmarks of a ‘sleep well at night’ stock, as it’s delivered market beating performance for much of the past decade. At the same time, it carries a low 1-year Beta score of just 0.36, implying that it exhibits far less volatility that the market average. As seen below, SRE’s total return has surpassed the S&P 500 (SPY) up until this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The recent price weakness has pushed SRE’s forward dividend yield up to 3.3%, which I view as being attractive considering that it is two and a half times that of the 1.3% yield of the S&P 500. This is also considering SRE’s moderately low dividend payout ratio of just 54%, an 8.2% 5-year dividend CAGR, and 17 years of consecutive annual growth. As seen below, outside of 2020, SRE’s dividend yield now sits at the high end of its yield range over the past 5 years.

Note: the following chart shows the yield based on TTM dividends

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, SRE continues to demonstrate strong results, with Q1’21 adjusted EPS increasing by 19%, to $2.95. This was driven in part by strength in SRE’s Oncor business. By the way, Oncor was a business that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) had tried to acquire in a $9 billion deal before losing out to Sempra Energy in 2017. Oncor experienced its highest organic premise growth ever last year, and this continued in the first quarter of this year, during which 19,000 new premises were added compared to the 18,000 added during Q1’20.

Additionally, SRE recently announced a $3.37 billion deal to sell a 20% non-controlling stake in its infrastructure business to the private equity firm, KKR. This includes SRE’s nonregulated business and provides a strategic avenue for funding with less reliance equity and bond markets. Morningstar views the valuation and transaction favorably, as noted below in its latest analyst report:

Sempra Energy announced plans to sell a 20% non-controlling interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners to KKR, which will house LNG, natural gas infrastructure, and Mexican renewable energy and transmission assets. We like management's decision to sell a noncontrolling interest at a very attractive valuation, moving the company's nonregulated assets into one structure while identifying a strategic partner to help fund future growth.

Looking forward, I’m encouraged by management, this week, raising the full year EPS guidance from $7.80 to $8.05 at the midpoint. Plus, SRE has growth potential in the renewables space, with two notable hydrogen pilot projects, and it’s nearing completion of an additional battery storage facility while beginning construction of another one.

Lastly, I view the recent heat wave across the Western U.S. as highlighting the continued need for natural gas to provide base load capacity under times of stress. Plus, natural gas plays an important role in the transition to cleaner energy, as the world moves away from high-carbon emitting sources of fuel such as coal and wood. This is supported by SRE’s LNG infrastructure and export projects, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

At Sempra LNG, we have begun engineering construction of ECA Phase 1 and continue to progress our LNG development projects. At Cameron Phase 2, we continue to work with our Cameron partners on the technical design of the project and to advance commercial discussions. At Port Arthur LNG, we continue to work with partners and customers to focus on options to reduce the project's greenhouse gas profile and continue improving its competitive position in the global energy transition.

Balance Sheet and Valuation

Sempra maintains a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. This is supported by $2.1 billion in cash on hand, which is a record level compared to the prior 10 years. SRE has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.48, which is lower than the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for utilities. Additionally, SRE’s cash balance will be bolstered by the proceeds from the aforementioned deal with KKR.

I see value in SRE at the current price of $132, especially after the recent drop from the $145 level. This gives SRE an RSI score of 37, indicating that it is approaching oversold territory. The current blended PE of 16.4 also puts SRE well below its normal PE of 19.0 over the past decade. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on SRE with an average price target of $150.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

Sempra Energy may be held liable for wildfires in California. While insurance and rate increases mitigates some of this risk, there is potential for damages to be in excess of what is recoverable through the aforementioned means.

Implementation of green energy mandates from federal and state governments may result in execution risk, as the projects may not fully realize their expected returns on investment.

Capital projects may have cost overruns and may not complete on schedule.

Investor Takeaway

Sempra Energy is a durable utility and energy infrastructure company with a long track record of delivering strong returns for shareholders. This is reflected by the growth in both revenue and operating margins over the past decade. It’s seeing promising growth in its Oncor business, and looking forward, has growth catalysts in renewable and LNG projects underway. I’m encouraged by the recent guidance boost, and see the recent dip in the share price as presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors in a well-diversified portfolio.