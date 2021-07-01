Liquid Assets: What They Are & Why They Matter

Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Liquid Assets vs Other Assets

As already stated, liquid assets differ from other assets in how quickly they can be converted into cash. However, there are some other ways in which liquid assets differ from non-liquid ones.

Aside from cash, liquid assets also have an established market with plenty of buyers and sellers, which is what makes it easy to convert them into cash. Additionally, the asset's market price shouldn't change significantly, reducing liquidity for future market participants.

It must also be easy to transfer the asset to other owners. Illiquid assets are held for the long term, while liquid ones can be accessed in the short term. Liquid assets can have lower rates of return than illiquid ones, although that is not always the case, as you will see from the list of examples below.

Tip: Cash is the most liquid asset, while some other assets have varying levels of liquidity depending on how quickly they can be converted into cash.

Why Are Liquid Assets Important?

As stated previously, liquid assets are important because they can be tapped easily to cover debt that's coming due or pay for unexpected expenses. People who suddenly find themselves out of work should be able to convert their liquid assets into cash to pay for their daily living expenses, if necessary. Asset liquidity is also important for companies they because it reveals to investors how easily the company can pay off its short-term debts and liabilities.

What is an Example of a Liquid Asset?

Examples of liquid assets include:

Cash

Short-term government bonds

Savings or checking accounts

Short-term certificates of deposit

Money Market funds

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Mutual funds

Some stocks, although they can become illiquid if the markets are frozen

Some bonds, although they can become illiquid if the market is frozen

For companies, accounts receivables and inventory (although to liquidate these quickly, companies will often receive less than full value)

Tip: Not all stocks are liquid because for some stocks there is less trading and fewer buyers.

Are Mutual Funds Considered Liquid Assets?

As listed above, mutual funds, as well as ETFs, are usually considered liquid assets because shares can easily be sold for cash to a large pool of potential buyers. Investors can receive cash in a matter of days after selling their shares in a mutual fund. Of course, if markets are falling, the investor will have to accept selling equity mutual funds (as well as stocks and equity ETFs) at lower prices than where these assets were valued previously.

Is a 401k a Liquid Asset?

A 401k is not a liquid asset until investors reach retirement age. Before retirement age, investors cannot pull the money out without facing penalties, except in certain situations. However, when they reach retirement age, they can pull money out of their 401k whenever they want.

Other Examples on Non-Liquid Assets

Non-liquid assets include things like property, a house, a manufacturing plant, factory equipment etc.