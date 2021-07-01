SPmemory/iStock via Getty Images

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) is a utility that is growing conservatively. The utility continues to grow earnings per share and dividends annually at a low-to-mid single digit basis. NorthWestern is also long-time dividend growth stock. The company has raised the dividend for 17 consecutive years making it a Dividend Contender. The current yield has risen over 4% recently and historically this has been a good time to buy the stock. Of all the utilities I follow, NorthWestern currently has the second highest dividend yield at approximately 4.15% and this is paired with good dividend safety. This yield is more than double that of the average of the S&P 500, which has a current dividend yield of roughly 1.34%. Additionally, the stock price is down about (-15%) from its recent 52-week high of $70.13 per share. The stock price is also down from the pre-pandemic high of almost $80 per share. The combination of over 4% dividend yield, good dividend safety, and long-term divined growth means that I view NorthWestern as a buy.

Overview of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation has over 100 years of operating history. Today, the company does business as NorthWestern Energy supplying both gas and electricity to consumers and businesses in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern has 384,700 electricity and 203,700 natural gas customers in Montana, 63,900 electricity and 48,000 natural gas customers in South Dakota, and 42,700 natural gas customers in Nebraska. Total electricity transmission and distribution lines are 28,499 miles with the majority in Montana. Total owned power generation capacity is 1,282MW in 2020. About 65% of generated power is carbon-free from renewables and this has grown over the past several years. Total natural gas transmission and distribution lines are 9,636 miles. The utility also has about 17.75 bcf of gas storage capacity and 43.1 bcf of proven natural gas resources. Total revenue was $1,199 million in 2020 and $1,264 million in the LTM.

Source: NorthWestern Investor Presentation

NorthWestern Revenue and Earnings Growth

NorthWestern has increased its revenue and operating income until about 2017 due to rising rate base. More recently revenue and income have been under pressure partly due to the impact of weather, exposure to open market prices, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate base has grown by 8.9% CAGR from 2011 to 2020. This has resulted in 3.7% non-GAAP earnings per share CAGR and about 2.1% GAAP earnings per share CAGR during the same time period.

Source: TIKR.com

The estimated rate base is a little over $4 billion and the authorized rate base is $3,412 million. Of this the great majority (~80%) is in Montana and approximately 80% is in electric. In Montana, the electric rate base is $2,773 million and the natural gas rate base is $516 million. The electric rate base is $627 million in South Dakota and the natural gas rate base is $115 million in South Dakota and Nebraska.

The rate base will continue to grow moving forward driving based on about $2.1 billion expected capital investment over the next five years. This will add power generation in NorthWestern's service area. Major projects include the 175 MW Laurel Generating Station, the 100 MW Powerex Transaction, the 50 MW esVolta Energy Storage Contract in Montana. In addition, a 60MW project and 30 MW - 40 MW flexible generation project are being built in South Dakota. NorthWestern will also upgrade transmission and distribution lines.

Growth will also come from more customers due to a growing population in its service area. Over the next 5-years, Montana's population is expected to grow at 3.95% annually; South Dakota's population is expected to grow at 4.04% annually, and Nebraska's population is expected to grow at 2.8% annually. For reference, the nationwide average population growth is expected to be 2.91%.

NorthWestern expects the combination of capital investment and population growth to drive about 4% to 5% annual increase in the rate base. The utility expects that in turn earnings per share will grow at 3% to 6%.

NorthWestern has also increased margins by controlling operating expenses. Operating expenses have ranged between about $900 million and $1,050 million in the past decade. Much of this is likely due to a rising percentage of renewable energy sources. In general, renewable energy sources have lower costs per megawatt-hour than coal plants after a decade of declining prices.

NorthWestern's Dividend and Dividend Growth

NorthWestern is a long-time dividend growth stock. The company has raised the dividend for 17 straight years in a row making the stock a Dividend Contender. The forward annual dividend is currently $2.48 per share giving a forward dividend yield of ~4.15%. This is above the trailing 5-year average dividend yield of about ~3.7% and it is well over twice the current average dividend yield for the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The payout ratio is modest and reasonably conservative for a utility at about 71%. This is above my threshold of 65%, but I am more flexible on this target for utilities since they sometimes have higher payout ratios resulting from their predictable earnings and regulated returns. For reference, NorthWestern's target payout ratio is 60% to 70%.

The dividend is well covered by cash flow as well. In the LTM, operating cash flow was approximately $260 million. Capital expenditures were about $405 million but are mostly financed by debt for utilities. The dividend required only about $121 million resulting in a dividend-to-OCF ratio of about 47%. This is a conservative value and below my criterion value of 75%

NorthWestern's balance sheet is reasonably strong and conservative for a utility. At end of Q1 2021, the utility had about $9 million in cash and cash equivalents. There was no short-term or current long-term debt, and only about $2,464 million in long-term debt. There are no significant maturities until 2023. S&P gives NorthWestern a A- credit rating with a stable outlook. Moody's gives NorthWestern an A3 credit rating with a negative outlook and Fitch gives an A credit rating with a stable outlook. These are all investment grade credit ratings. The balance sheet provides confidence that the dividend is secure for the foreseeable future.

Source: NorthWestern Investor Presentation

Valuation for NorthWestern

To determine a fair value for NorthWestern, we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 18X, which is slightly above the trailing P/E ratio in the past decade. We use a slightly higher P/E ratio to account for low interest rates. The mid-point of 2021 earnings guidance is $3.50 per share. This gives a fair value estimate of $63 per share.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17X and 19X, and obtain a fair value range from $59.50 to $66.50. The current stock price is ~89% to ~99% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$59.08 as of this writing, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued based on P/E ratio.

Estimated Valuation Based on P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17 18 19 Estimated Value $59.50 $63 $66.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 99% 94% 89%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $70.86, assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 4.5%, which is at the mid-point of guidance over the next 5-years. An average of these two models is ~$66.94, suggesting that NorthWestern is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts on NorthWestern

Utility stock prices are recovering but many are still trading below their pre-pandemic peaks. Demand is still low but recovering. NorthWestern should be a beneficiary as the vaccination rates rise and people return to work. The rate base should grow and in turn this should drive rising earnings per share and dividends per share. The dividend yield is over 4%. The growing dividend is currently covered by earnings, operating cash flow, and debt is not a significant concern at the moment for dividend safety. The stock is undervalued, and I view NorthWestern as a long-term buy.