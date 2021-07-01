Avatar_023/iStock via Getty Images

I've written in the past about holding ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TQQQ) as a viable long-term addition to your portfolio. The long story short is that it's certainly a viable strategy and outperforms QQQ in many cases, but encountering a major bear market will likely set you back for years. That is the price you pay for a 3x leveraged ETF on an already volatile index. Market timing and incredibly high risk tolerance is essential for holding TQQQ longer term.

I get a lot of comments about selling covered calls as a hedging strategy against downturns. I generally believe that covered call strategies on positions you have a positive long term belief in is a poor decision. I describe in previous articles how covered call ETFs such as XYLD and JEPI tend to underperform for two reasons. One is the premiums do not scale with the downside risk and movements. You only received a fixed premium at the time of selling the call. The second is that during inevitable recoveries from downturns, the large upward movements are capped by the covered call, leading to severe underperformance.

Instead, investors should just completely move away from TQQQ if they are concerned about volatility. Selling covered calls will not actually improve the risk-reward profile.

Covered Calls Don't Actually Hedge Downside Risks

The price movements are magnified for a 3x leveraged ETF like TQQQ. TQQQ has massive downside risk magnified 3x. TQQQ also has extreme upward movements in recoveries that are magnified, which is the backbone of why TQQQ has performed so well in the past decade. An example of its relative movements compared to QQQ in the past three years:

Data by YCharts

Using a covered call strategy to "hedge" a TQQQ position is not an effective strategy. While one can argue that this volatility is priced in to the premiums, it's worthwhile to note that at this moment, the implied volatility of TQQQ (and also the general market) is slightly at or below historical averages.

Source: alphaquery.com

The Data Shows Covered Call Strategies Don't Improve Your Return

With over 10 years of return data for TQQQ, let's simulate a covered call strategy and see how often it outperforms purely holding TQQQ uncovered. Tastytrade recommends a 45 Days-To-Expiration (DTE), 0.3 Delta call for covered call strategies based on their research.

At the time of authoring this article, ~45 DTE 0.3 Delta calls have strike prices 10% above TQQQ market price and are valued at about 3.3% of TQQQ market price. This means if TQQQ rises less than 10% in ~45 days (expires out of the money), an investor would make 3.3% more than just holding TQQQ uncovered. To make this simulation more favorable for covered calls and to account for historical implied volatility, let's round this up to 4%.

Some investors recognize TQQQ's tendency to rip higher in short amounts of time and suggest using a 0.1 Delta strategy so that the call is more out of the money. This obviously lowers the premium but loosens the cap on gains. At the time of authoring this article, ~45 DTE 0.1 Delta calls have strike prices 27% above market price and are valued at about 0.7% of TQQQ market price. Let's round this up to 1%.

The following chart shows the relative performance of the 0.3 Delta and 0.1 Delta strategies after 45 days starting at each trading day over just simply holding TQQQ.

Source: Author's own calculations, TQQQ return data from Yahoo Finance

It's clear from the data that for both the 0.3 and 0.1 Delta strategies, your short call options will expire worthless most of the time and you are thus able to collect the entire premium and outperform just holding TQQQ uncovered. However, in those instances, the outperformance is small and limited to the premium collects, 4% and 1% respectively. These additional premiums are nice, but TQQQ often has huge downturns that make 4% and 1% look fairly trivial.

Data by YCharts

There are also a significant amount of instances where TQQQ rips up, typically following a major downturn, but your short call caps the amount of gain you would get from TQQQ. Thus, the covered call strategy loses to TQQQ uncovered by significant amounts, sometimes close to 100% less return in the case of the COVID recovery in March-April 2020.

One could make the case that call premiums are typically higher following a major downturn, and they were especially so during the COVID crash. However, call premiums were certainly nowhere near 100% of market price of TQQQ and could not have made up for the missed gains by call covering TQQQ.

One could also argue that by timing your call covering/uncovering based on market conditions, you can avoid missing out on significant gains. However, the relative returns on the chart look effectively random and unpredictable. If an investor could time those movements perfectly, they wouldn't need to hedge with covered calls and instead just make a boat-load of money by timing TQQQ purchases and sales directly.

Aggregating the data gives us a clearer picture of an investor's chances of success with covered calls on TQQQ.

Outperforming Trades Average Underperformance Average Outperformance Average Overall Performance 0.3 Delta 65% -11% 4% -1% 0.1 Delta 90% -10% 1% 0%

Source: Author's own calculations, TQQQ return data from Yahoo Finance

Over time, an investor using the 0.3 Delta strategy would have an outperforming trade 65% of the time. It gets even better with the 0.1 Delta with 90% outperforming trades. However, this is akin to "collecting pennies under a steamroller". The outperforming trades are typically just collecting the tiny premium of 4% and 1% respectively while underperforming by huge amounts during underperforming trades. This leads both the 0.3 Delta and 0.1 Delta strategies to give the same performance as TQQQ uncovered. This hasn't even accounted for the extra commissions and effort to manage the covered call strategy.

Conclusion

Given the extra commissions and effort to manage the covered call strategy, I do not think the covered call strategy is worthwhile. It does not properly hedge downside risk, caps upside potential, and ends up giving the investor virtually the same returns over time.

TQQQ investors should not rely on covered calls as a tool to manage its inherent volatility. Instead, investors should recognize that TQQQ is an extremely high risk, high reward option best suited for investors with the highest levels of risk tolerance. It requires solid market timing and/or a strong will to hold through deep downturns.

If investors are concerned about the downside risk of TQQQ, the best move is to reduce leverage by investing directly in QQQ instead. Selling covered calls will not improve the risk-reward profile, only complicate and create more expenses.