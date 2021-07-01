James Pintar/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is a business that is operating in a fast-growing market with strong competitive advantages. Its neutrality sets it apart from the competition, and this attribute is also what pushes it forward. However, for such an expensive valuation, investors who are price-sensitive should likely look away. For young investors who are not worried by volatility in stock price, Snowflake could be a Buy.

Breaking Down Snowflake

For non-techies like myself (I am an economics guy personally), it can sometimes be hard to break down these Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses. Because of this, I am going to break it down into very simple terms, with something almost everyone can understand: Home Storage.

Now, all homeowners store their things in different places, and often the things we store are very useful, but not at the current time. A wonderful example is Christmas decorations. The Christmas tree star is very important in December, but no so much in August. Now, you could store this in your shed, or maybe you store it in a storage facility down the street. These two storage places are called data lakes.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Data lakes are big places where data is stored in a raw, hard-to-understand, format. A star alone does not do anyone much good, but when combined with a tree and Christmas lights, it becomes valuable. What Snowflake does is it collects all of your (the business) storage bins, and, when you need them, it finds them and gives the bins to you. This, in tech-terms, means that Snowflake processes data from multiple data lakes and offers it to businesses when they want to analyze it. They offer it in a way that is easy to use, and does not require a developer or engineer to access it for you. More importantly, this process is extremely fast with Snowflake.

Now, there are many other companies that do this, like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) just to name a few. However, Microsoft will only do this within its own data lake, or storage facility. If you have your Christmas tree star in Microsoft's storage facility, but you have the lights in Amazon's, well you're out of luck and you would have to go through both of them. Snowflake is different.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

Snowflake is datacenter-agnostic, meaning it doesn't matter where your data is stored, it will retrieve, transform, and query it to you. This is the major competitive advantage Snowflake has against these big competitors. Often, businesses will not have all of their data in one space, which makes it incredibly hard for them to effectively look at all their data and analyze it. Snowflake brings it all into one place. Simply, they are a database of databases.

I will explore the intricate scenario that Snowflake is in with its competitors, but the point is this: while Snowflake operates in a crowded field with some big competitors, Snowflake is one of the only businesses that can collect data from multiple data lakes, transform it into data that is easy to understand, and display it in a way that is compatible with data analyzers like Datadog (DDOG).

Now, I know this is dumbed down quite a bit, and I can ensure that not everything will in the analogy will line up perfectly, but this example shows generally, at a high level, how Snowflake runs its business and how it is able to obtain its competitive advantages.

They receive revenue based on performance, rather than a subscription model like most SaaS businesses. They charge a very small amount to store their customers' data, which only actually represents 6% of total revenue. Where Snowflake makes most of their revenue is through the usage of the data. When a customer wants to query the data and analyze it, Snowflake charges the customer to do so.

The way that Snowflake receive and record this usage revenue is relatively unique. Like I said, they do not have subscription plans, but rather companies can pay up front (say $1 million) and Snowflake will give them $1 million in credits to use and analyze data. This allows customers to be flexible on when they want to use the data, for their data is the type of data that is valuable, but not always needed in every scenario (again, the Christmas tree in August).

Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

Because of the way Snowflake structures revenue, Snowflake's Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) are very important to the business. Snowflake's RPOs are similar to another company's revenue that I have covered: it gives a sneak peek into the future of Snowflake's revenue growth. Since RPO is not factored into product revenue until the customer uses the credits they buy, the RPO is simply going to translate into revenue in the future at some point. After all, the business has already paid and contracted with Snowflake for the usage, but since they have not used it yet, it will not appear as revenue for Snowflake. Therefore, RPO can stand as future revenue that has been contracted, but not accounted for yet. Now that we know the basics of Snowflake and the financial structure, let's look at the most recent quarter for Snowflake.

Analysis of Recent Quarter

Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

This slide, although heavy, gives investors just about everything they need to know from the most recent quarter for Snowflake. This next sentence also sums it up well: They crushed it. Revenue grew 110% Year-over-year, and 20% from Q4 2021. Their Net Revenue Retention rate was 168% in the most recent quarter, meaning that customers who spent $100 last year are now spending $168 today. This truly shows how strong Snowflake is and how fast the cloud is growing. Speaking of cloud growth:

Source: Investor Day Presentation

These are estimates from Gartner (IT) on cloud spending in the future. Clearly, spending on cloud management is going to grow, and grow fast. Looking at Snowflake's Net Revenue Retention rate, they have already started to benefit from this tailwind, and there is no doubt that they will continue to benefit from this massive upswing in cloud spending for many years to come.

Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

RPO's have significantly increased Year-over-year, by over 200% in fact. Snowflake has over $1.4 billion in RPO's meaning that they will likely have roughly $1.4 billion in revenue that will eventually come their way. Now, there is no specified time that these credits will be used, but companies bought these credits with the intention of using them, and I doubt that they will simply let their money go to waste. Snowflake customers are very happy with their product, and they derive great value from it, so I doubt that the majority of these credits will not turn into revenue.

When I said that customers are happy with Snowflake, I really meant it. Snowflake has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, which is extremely good. For anyone unfamiliar with what an NPS is, it is a measurement tool used to gauge customer experience and satisfaction with the business. This score ranges from -100 to 100, with any number above zero being considered satisfactory. When a company receives a score above 50, it is considered to be extremely good, and a score above 80 is the highest honor. In Snowflake's case, they are executing very well in terms of customer satisfaction. To put into perspective, as one ranks a business, they do so on a scale of 0-10. If they rank the business as a 9 or 10, it adds to the score, and anything below a score of 6 detracts from the overall score. To show just how stellar Snowflake's NPS is, the average score for a company in Snowflake's industry is a 28. The fact that Snowflake is reaching scores above 70 is absolutely killer. Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

Snowflake's customer growth is also very impressive. Focusing on the growth in big customers is especially important to me. It is important to see customers transition from smaller accounts to bigger accounts. This shows me that the customers really love Snowflake's product, and they want to use it more. They have also been able to get 187 of the Fortune 500 companies as customers, which grew 30% year-over-year. All of this customer growth shows me many things. First, they are having no problem finding people who want their services. Second, once customers are onboarded and they experience the benefits of Snowflake, they want more. This combination, along with the 168% Net Revenue Retention rate shows me that Snowflake's product is loved, and growth will not stop for a while.

Yet another thing that impresses me about Snowflake is its ability to leverage the revenue it has rapidly grown. Due to improving economies of scale, gross margins of 72%, and high retention rates among large customers, Snowflake has been able to drastically reduce operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. They have also been able to boost free cash flow, which looks like will continue to grow at a hearty clip.

Source: Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

This strong free cash flow growth will only allow them to leverage growth to boost earnings in the future. Simply, everything is going right financially for this company to thrive and grow rapidly for the long term. In terms of financial fragility, Snowflake is one of the sturdier businesses I study. They had $645 million in cash on the balance sheet in the most recent quarter, and very little, roughly $200 million, in long term liabilities.

As if they couldn't outdo themselves, Snowflake guided that in FY2022 (it is actually FY2021, but the way they do their accounting they call it FY2022) will be Adjusted Free Cash Flow neutral, confirming the leveraging strategy that they pitch. This would be the first full year they are not adjusted FCF negative, and the trend from negative to neutral shows strong signals that they are quickly leveraging themselves towards profitability.

However, after seeing guidance for only 84% FY 2022 revenue growth, investors got worried. For this, I am not one of those worried investors. Yes, growth would be slowing, from 120% grown in FY 2021 to 84% at the midpoint of FY 2022, but this does not concern me too much. After all, 84% revenue growth is stellar for just about every other company on the market. Yes, it is slowing, but no company on earth would truly be able to maintain triple digit revenue growth for many years. I am not worrying about any sort of lack of growth in this business.

Financially, Snowflake is pulling all of the right levers. They really check off almost every singly box I look at when looking at a company's financials. Strong revenue growth, strong NRR rates and margins, along with a happy and growing customer base, combined with strong tailwinds make an amazing recipe for any business in my opinion. This is not a for-sure, bet, however, for Snowflake faces off against very heavy competition.

Competition

For the most part, Snowflake is facing off against branches of some of the biggest companies in the world. Snowflake's most serious competitors appear from the major cloud players like Amazon's Redshift, Microsoft Azure's Synapse, and Google's Big Query. All of these businesses are doing very well in their respective areas, but they lack when it comes to one major factor: neutrality.

None of Snowflake's competitors can be used or integrated across multiple data lakes like Snowflake can. If you keep your data in Microsoft's Azure data lake, you can use Azure's Synapse quite easily, but if you also store data in Google's Cloud Storage, Synapse will not do too well. This is where Snowflake thrives. Going back to the main competitive advantage Snowflake has, they are data source-agnostic. They do not care where data is stored for they are truly neutral in this field.

This advantage is incredibly useful, and is what makes them stand out. In a world where data is always stored in different spaces, we really live in a multi-cloud world. Now, some investor might say "Why don't companies just prioritize storage in one cloud platform like AWS," and that is a very fair question. Truly, they could do that, and although very tedious, a company could make sure all of their data is in one storage warehouse. However, if this same company were to acquire a business who stored all their data with Microsoft, there will be a problem. The company has two options: first, they could transfer all of the data in Microsoft to AWS, which would be very time-consuming, likely expensive, and simply annoying. Second, they could simply use Snowflake, avoid the mess of moving the data, and pay a similar price to what they would pay anyway to get access to analyze the data if they were to switch.

Our world is moving more and more into a multi-cloud world, and Snowflake is enabling that. Sooner or later, competitors will have to try to play catchup, but this will be hard. Snowflake will already have a multi-year head start for these businesses, along with a strong, loyal customer base. Competitors would then be basically copying Snowflake's product, which gives them absolutely zero competitive advantage.

One last note on competition. Even if Microsoft, Amazon, or Google were to overcome the odds and beat Snowflake, likely none of them would want to kill Snowflake right out. The reason is simple: Snowflake is one of their larger customers. Snowflake relies on buying storage space from these competitors, and Snowflake has even committed to spend $1.2 billion on Amazon over the next 5 years.

This could easily be considered a risk to Snowflake, and I definitely see why other investors say that. However, if Amazon were to use Redshift to kill Snowflake, they would be shooting themselves in the foot. After all, they would be losing $1.5 billion in revenue over the next 5 years. To a lesser extent, for Snowflake is not spending as much on Google and Azure as they are on Amazon, all of Snowflake's competitors would be hurting themselves if they took out Snowflake.

There are questions about the risk-reward scenario for these businesses about this dichotomy, but there is definitely a dis-incentive for Snowflake's competitors to take out Snowflake, no matter how investors look at it. Take this as you may. Some investors my see this and think that Snowflake is permanently giving money to its competitors. This is true. Other investors (myself included) see this as an advantage. Few companies are able to maintain a competitive market position due to the fact that it would hurt its competitors if it disappeared.

Valuation

As I am sure most investors know, Snowflake is valued at extremely high multiples. As we compare Snowflake to competitors and other high-flying data-as-a-service businesses, Snowflake is (by far) the most expensive one.

Data by YCharts

Simply, there is absolutely no way any investor could say that this business is cheap. Investors who are price-sensitive will likely scream if they saw this valuation, and I would not blame them. However, there are some investors like David Gardner, who like businesses that are consistently deemed "too expensive." In this case, investors who have a similar philosophy may be more intrigued with Snowflake.

Looking at future revenues and valuations, instead of looking at analyst estimates, I would look at a financial metric that Snowflake displays. In some special cases like Snowflake, future earnings can be derived in a somewhat accurate manner with little guesswork. Considering that Snowflake's Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) have not been counted as a part of revenue until the customers actually uses the credits, and since credits roll over from year to year, it is likely that eventually all of these RPO's will transfer into revenue.

Currently, as previously mentioned, Snowflake has $1.43 billion in RPOs. Snowflake states on page 30 of their 10-Q that the weighted average remaining life of Snowflakes contracts is 1.9 years. This means that, on average, these RPOs will be fully paid out and translated to revenue by the second quarter of 2023. Assuming some of these RPOs have not been used yet, some do not pay, or some contracts are broken, let's assume that they receive $1 billion of this in revenue by 2023. At a current market cap of $73 billion, and a revenue of $1.6 billion ($600 million from FY 2021 plus $1 billion estimate) this would mean that Snowflake is currently trading at 46x forward sales. If we were to be more aggressive with our estimate, and assume $2 billion ($600 million from FY 2021 plus all of the $1.4 billion in RPOs), they would trade at 36.5x forward sales.

Is this still expensive? Absolutely. Is this slightly more reasonable in terms of valuation? To some extent, yes. There is no doubting that this company is extremely expensive, and unless investor sentiment changes, I do not see this changing any time soon. If investors cannot overcome this expensive valuation, they should not invest in Snowflake, and I would completely understand.

Conclusion

Snowflake has strong future execution priced into this stock, and if they are not able to meet the high expectations, the price will likely fall. However, the financials, strong tailwinds, and competitive advantages this business has are definitely something worth paying attention to. Due to the extreme valuation and industry (cloud storage) it is in, investors must be looking at least 7 years, if not more, out on this business.

Snowflake is early in its life, and they have some massive potential. There is tremendous upside, along with some serious valuation downside potential attached to this business. Because of this, only long-term-oriented and aggressive investors should consider an investment in Snowflake. For anyone who is looking to trade in and out, or hold for less than 5 years, Snowflake would not be a great match. However, investors who are young, and unfazed by volatility should look at this business, and potentially add it to your portfolio.