Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), a leading Japanese manufacturer of communications and electronic equipment, heavy electrical and industrial machinery, and consumer electronics, recently held its investor day event featuring its updated business strategies and financial targets heading into fiscal 2025. The presentations offered plenty of positives for investors, but with a range of tailwinds from digitalization, decarbonization, along with the ramp-up in infrastructure and semiconductor capex, I think there is potential for an upside surprise to the current medium-term plan. With the company continuing to deliver on its growth plans in the core businesses and on the M&A front as well (for background on its GlobalLogics acquisition, see my prior article), the current c. 5x fiscal 2024 EV/EBITDA multiple looks attractive. As such, I maintain my bullish outlook on the shares.

A Closer Look at the Updated 2025 Financial Targets

The latest investor update featured encouraging new financial targets aimed at improving corporate value, with profits shifting into growth mode driven by digital technologies (relative to the prior focus on profitability and efficiency). Specifically, the medium-term plan targets an operating profit of ¥1 trillion, with around half of the contribution from the Lumada business. Notably, the updated profitability target is predicated on its total asset base delivering an average asset turnover in line with the rest of corporate Japan at c. 0.9x. Meanwhile, targets for the Lumada business stand at sales of ¥3 trillion in fiscal 2025 and adjusted operating profits of ¥500 billion, both of which seem reasonable, taking into consideration the added impact of the GlobalLogic acquisition (on schedule for an end-July closing).

Interestingly, management also targets Hitachi's market capitalization to cross ¥8 trillion (implying c. 30% upside to the closing price at the time of writing) by addressing the ongoing valuation discount. Key initiatives here include shifting Hitachi headquarters to the US (a vital growth market) to enable more flexible capital procurement. On balance, I view the aggressive profit growth targets and the addressing of the valuation discount as positive steps by the management, although the outcome of its planned initiatives remains subject to execution risk. Looking ahead, the next potential catalyst will likely be the medium-term plan (covering the fiscal 2022-2024 period) and, more importantly, the vision for fiscal 2025, slated for May next year.

Decarbonization Tailwinds Underpin Mobility Outlook

Within mobility, management is aiming for fiscal 2025 sales of ¥1.85 trillion (comprising c. ¥850 billion for railway systems and c. ¥1 trillion for building systems), with an impressive adjusted operating margin target of 11+%. This represents solid upside relative to the fiscal 2021 revenue guidance of ¥1.3 billion and the operating margin guide of 8.4%, respectively, implying further expansion of the ROIC ("return on invested capital") to over 13%.

While industry projections only point toward an expected CAGR through fiscal 2025 of c. 3%, railway digitalization investment (mainly automation and predictive maintenance) is set to outpace the broader trend at a c. 7% CAGR, underpinning Hitachi's top-line projections. Furthermore, with the company also planning to leverage its experience with battery hybrid trains in the UK, Italy, and in Japan to launch a fuel cell prototype, contributions to environmental value look set to be sizable.

The opportunities from global decarbonization tailwinds are vast, and beyond the shift from autos to railways, Hitachi also stands to benefit from increased longer-term demand for battery hybrid EVs and, over the medium-term, replacements with fuel cell vehicles as well. Top-line targets within Astemo move higher as a result, to c. ¥2 trillion, with operating profit also rising to c. ¥200 billion (implying an operating margin of c. 10%) into the medium-term. Importantly, xEV (motor & inverter, contributing 10+% of revenue) and AD/ADAS are key areas projected to grow at a +30-40% pace, although with xEV policies increasingly incentivizing OEMs to set aggressive EV targets, I see plenty of upside to the current Astemo guide.

Digital Transformation Initiatives Gain Traction with Recent Acquisitions

Prospects for the global DX ("digital transformation") market look strong - per IDC estimates, the space is set to grow at a +15% CAGR over the 2019-2024 period. And following the acquisition of GlobalLogic, Hitachi is well-positioned to capitalize on growth in the DX space through the various initiatives in its pipeline, including cross-selling to existing customers and scaling existing Lumada solutions globally along with ongoing development of new solutions. As things stand, regulatory approval for the GlobalLogic acquisition is on track for an end-July closing.

While promising, the current DX strategy seems abstract, and pending detailed execution plans on how Hitachi Vantara and GlobalLogic will grow the DX business globally, I am hesitant to read too closely into current estimates. Nonetheless, Hitachi tends to be conservative, so its guidance for building digitalization investments is likely to grow at a c. 15% CAGR through fiscal 2024 on the back of higher demand for remote monitoring systems and smart buildings are positive. As such, Lumada sales, which currently contribute c. 20% of building system revenue, also look set for further growth ahead.

Final Take

Hitachi's latest investor day event offered lots of positives, with its latest strategic direction across business sectors and the ongoing shift to digital solutions (via Lumada) all steps in the right direction. And with a range of tailwinds behind it, including the decarbonization-driven growth for power grids and railways, along with substantially increased orders for xEV-related motors and inverters, there could be meaningful upside to the medium-term numbers. On balance, I continue to view the shares as compelling at the current c. 5x fiscal 2024 EV/EBITDA multiple and reiterate my bullish view as profit growth looks set to continue alongside efforts to enhance the business portfolio via reinvestments and large-scale M&A.

