Fed Admits Inflation's Persistent: 3 Dividends To Buy Now

Have you ever hiked deep in the woods? It can be a magical and eye-opening experience. The majesty of the forest, untouched by humans for the most part. Nature left to its own devices. It’s good to take time to visit and explore such places from time to time. It can help reorientate your thinking.

Often, danger can also lurk in these places. Wild beasts are not prone to be aggressive unless scared by your presence or protecting their territory/young. And two types of visitors to these places exist: those who come prepared and those who do not.

Ignorant, inexperienced newcomers may come without protection to travel in the forest, unaware of the risks. It is risky to be such a visitor.

More experienced and educated visitors bring protection. It might be in the form of bear spray, a survival firearm, or a pistol to protect against wild animals. They may never once use them. They know it is better to be ready and prepared than to need protection and not have it.

The riskiest type of visitor is the unprepared, but returning visitor. These people have been lulled into a false sense of safety. They have visited repeatedly, perhaps even being extremely prepared previously, and yet never faced any danger. So they have decided they no longer need to be prepared. They think they know better, but familiarity from experience has blinded them to the danger present.

There is a perfect idiom to express this carelessness: Familiarity breeds contempt. The definition of which is:

to say that if you know a person or situation very well, you can easily lose respect for that person or become careless in that situation.”

The hiker, who does not bring protection but knows they should, has grown careless due to prior exposure to the forest without danger.

Turning to financial matters, most investors and individuals have adopted a level of contempt or carelessness when it comes to inflation. We're familiar with the term. We know what it is. We've seen it slumbering for years. We've had plenty of time to prepare for it. Yet, we've grown careless.

Inflation has reared its head. The Federal Reserve has downplayed the risks. "It's only transitional!" they claim. Now they're hedging their speech. Recognizing publicly that it's more persistent and impactful than they expected. Still, they refuse to act. They have lost respect for its power as they have grown familiar with low levels of inflation. The fear and attention given to inflation are gone.

Their retirement doesn't hinge on not getting mauled in the forest of the market. Yours does. Let's get you prepared to fight inflation effectively and safeguard your retirement.

Pick #1: BCX - Yield 5.1%

BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) is a monthly income-producing investment with diversified exposure in the energy, mining, and agriculture sectors.

The majority of the fund (93%) is invested in large-cap securities and derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. About 47% of its exposure is to U.S. assets.

BCX saw its price drop last week, but its NAV dropped less. BCX's discount to NAV spiked to greater than 4%, the largest discount since February. Providing us an opportunity to buy an attractive basket of commodity and energy stocks at a discount.

When you want exposure to an entire sector that has pulled back, a CEF is the best way to get it. You get an additional discount, buying the stocks cheaper than you could if you bought them individually. Plus, the CEF will monetize gains for you and provide you with a steady income.

Inflation is coming and the U.S. Dollar will get weaker. The Federal Reserve might be able to produce some headwinds for a short period of time, but the significant inflationary pressures will not disappear.

BCX provides us with a 5.1% yield, while we wait for the inevitable. Inflation and a weakening Dollar will make BCX look like a rocket as it benefits from both its exposure to commodities and its exposure to non-U.S. companies.

Pick #2: NLY - Yield 9.9%

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is an mREIT focused primarily on agency MBS. For all of 2020, we were very bullish on agency mortgage REITs. These mREITs make their money by buying agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) with significant amounts of leverage. These MBS are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, making them a very low-risk investment from a default standpoint. If the mortgage defaults, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac buy the mortgage back at par value.

Where agency mREITs have risk is "rate" risk. This means they are sensitive to changes in the interest rate curve. They are borrowing 30-90 day money to buy assets that have an expected lifespan of 7-10 years. So they benefit the most when short-term rates are very low and long-term rates are higher.

These mREITs had a fantastic first quarter and recently started pulling back a bit over the past month. The reason is simple – the yield curve got flatter. In other words, long-term interest rates have come down over the past 30 days, while near-term rates are already near 0%.

As you can see, the pale blue line (last month) is steeper than the dark blue line (current). The yield curve has gotten flatter over the past 30 days. So, for a company that benefits from a steeper yield curve, this is a headwind.

The question is whether the yield curve is going to continue getting flattered (long-term rates keep coming down), or whether it is more likely to get steeper. Inflation is typically a main driver of long-term treasury rates. Higher inflation means that investors require higher yields.

Like the sell-off we are seeing in commodities, we expect this rally in treasury rates will be short-lived.

NLY has exposure to both agency MBS and also to credit risk assets. In an inflationary environment where the Federal Reserve is promising not to raise rates until 2023, NLY will benefit from cheap borrowing plus rising long-term rates.

NLY has a deal to sell off its commercial mortgage business, which will result in an increase in book value once closed. More importantly, it will free up assets that can be reinvested in the very attractive agency MBS space.

Pick #3: EPD - Yield 7.4%

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) owns over 50,000 miles of crude oil, petrochemicals, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products pipelines, as well as significant processing capacity assets. The transportation of natural gas liquids, NGLs, is EPD's core business, constituting 52% of its revenue mix. The growing world population has caused rising demand for vital consumer products, such as plastics. NGLs are an essential feedstock of such products.

EPD has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5x. This makes EPD one of the least leveraged MLPs available to the public. This low leverage allows it to pay for its capital projects from retained free cash flow. EPD's customers are also companies with investment-grade credit ratings or having letters of credit. EPD has ~$3.6 billion of capital projects expected to be in service by the end of 2023, with over 68% of these investments positioned to expand the petrochemical & refined products segment.

EPD currently yields 7.4% and the company has an impressive 22-year history of growing distributions paid to investors, with a CAGR of 7%. This growing distribution is not just to service ever-growing “incentive distribution rights” to their sponsor. Why? EPD does not have any to pay. EPD's IDRs have long been eliminated and insiders own an impressive 32% of the common units. EPD's sponsor gets the same distributions that you and I enjoy, helping to keep them aligned with us.

EPD is a master limited partnership and issues a Schedule K-1.

Conclusion

Retirement should be a time of relaxation, reduced stress, and new opportunities. I want that for each and every one of you. It's entirely possible!

We must also be aware of the dangers that lurk in the forest of the market. Inflation is such a danger. It has essentially been in hibernation for years. Slowly eroding the value of your hard-earned dollars, but not at levels we have seen previously. Now is not the time to wander through the woods unprepared.

These three picks can keep you prepared to combat inflation as it continues to awaken. Don't let familiarity with the concept make you careless in the face of risks.

Being prepared means you can relax, knowing your preparations will provide you a higher degree of protection and safety. Furthermore, it means your income stream will continue to flow regardless of the storm raging outside.

Retirement should be the most relaxing and peaceful years of your life. You can make it so by being prepared. This way your dreams can come true without the specter of risk overshadowing them.