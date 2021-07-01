hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is certainly one of the stocks that makes me sleep quite well. Not only because the share price more than doubled since the lows in 2016, but because it is one of the greatest, well-managed businesses out there. In my opinion, Novo Nordisk is a stock one could forget for years or decades - and if remembering again one would have made a lot of money. But as Novo Nordisk is one of my major holdings, I don't forget the stock, but cover it quite frequently.

My last article about Novo Nordisk was published in October 2020 when the stock was trading around DKK 440. At the point of writing, Novo Nordisk is trading almost for DKK 530, and I think it is time for an update. We will look again at the most recent results and the troubles Novo Nordisk was facing due to COVID-19. But we will also look at the long-term growth potential and provide an intrinsic value calculation.

Quarterly Results

When looking at the first quarter results, that Novo Nordisk reported about two months ago, net sales declined a bit compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2020 - net sales declined from DKK 33,875 million to DKK 33,804 million reflecting a decline of 0.2%. But we must point out, that Novo Nordisk reported impressive growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (16% net sales growth) and therefore it is not surprising, that Novo Nordisk is stagnating a bit after such a strong quarter. And while net sales declined a little, diluted earnings per share increased from DKK 5.05 in Q1/20 to DKK 5.45 in Q1/21 - a solid 7.9% YoY growth. And free cash flow increased even 24.3% YoY from DKK 7,669 million to DKK 9,532 million.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

When talking about first quarter results, we also must point out that currencies had a negative impact on operating profits. In the first quarter, the negative impact was 6% and results at constant exchange rates would have been much better.

When looking at the individual products, Ozempic and Rybelsus are still the drivers of growth right now. Ozempic increased sales from DKK 4,755 million to DKK 6,662 million - 40% growth at reported numbers and at constant exchange rates growth would even have been 52%. And sales for Rybelsus increased from DKK 229 million to DKK 729 million - 218% reported growth (247% growth at CER). While those two GLP-1 products could report strong growth rates, Victoza sales declined from DKK 4,991 million in Q1/20 to DKK 3,909 million in Q1/21 - reflecting a decline of 22% in reported numbers and 16% decline in CER.

The most concerning at this point is probably the fact, that Saxenda sales declined from DKK 1,577 million in Q1/20 to DKK 1,551 million in Q1/21. Saxenda is one of the most important products for Novo Nordisk right now. However, we must point out, that at constant exchange rates, Saxenda could report 9% growth. And CEO Lars Jorgensen also explained during the earnings call why Saxenda sales have been lower:

Throughout 2020 and into '21, fewer patients have started treatment with Saxenda due to COVID-19 lockdown and reduced access to healthcare providers. In the U.S., we have, since the start of the year, seen an upward trend in the new patient starts on Saxenda, indicating early signs of recovery in patient flow.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

We also see this in the chart above. Especially in the first lockdown starting in March 2020 as well as in the months between November 2020 and February 2021 we see huge declines for Saxenda, but since then the trend is very positive and we can assume, that Saxenda will contribute to growth again in the quarters to come. And we see a similar effect for Rybelsus - during the two commercial lockdowns growth not only slowed down, but the new to brand prescriptions (NBRx) declined especially after March 2020 and November 2020. But the growth for Rybelsus in this early stage is so strong, that sales grew despite COVID-19 and lockdowns.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

Huge Market Potential

I always claim for myself, that I am a long-term investor and as such, I don't care much about growth rates in a single quarter or single year. I am interested in the long-term growth potential and if a company can outperform for years and decades to come. And when talking about growth potential, Novo Nordisk is addressing several different markets, but two of these markets are especially important - diabetes and obesity.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

The first one is the millions and millions of diabetics around the world. I already mentioned several times in the past, that we are talking about 450 million diabetics right now and that the International Diabetes Federation is expecting that number to grow to almost 630 million in 2045. Diabetes (at least type I diabetes) is a chronic disease for which a cure seems unlikely at this point. But type I diabetics are only a small fraction as about 90% of the people with diabetes have type II diabetes. And while Novo Nordisk (as well as the major competitors) was mostly focusing on type I diabetics (and on insulin) in the last decades, products for type II diabetics were introduced to the market in the last few years. These GLP-1 products (glucagon-like peptide 1) were hugely successful and drivers of growth for Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk has been addressing the market of diabetics for a very long time (especially type I diabetics). But in the last few years, Novo Nordisk started to address another market, that could become a gigantic market - obesity. Right now, the obesity market is "only" around DKK 10 billion and Novo Nordisk has a market share of almost 70% and the market grew only with a CAGR of 5.2% in the last two years. But as we can see in the chart above, with about 650 million people being obese, we are talking about a gigantic problem (and a gigantic market). According to the World Health Organization, obesity has nearly tripled since 1975 and in 2016 nearly 1.9 billion people were overweight (BMI above 25) and 650 million were obese (BMI above 30).

Until recently, Novo Nordisk had only one approved product for obesity - Saxenda. But a few weeks ago, the FDA granted approval to Novo Nordisk for a weekly semaglutide injection for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight. A similar decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 for the European Union. Semaglutide is already responsible for a huge part of Novo Nordisk's sales: semaglutide as weekly injection (Ozempic) and semaglutide as oral version (Rybelsus) were responsible for 22% of total sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. And estimates see semaglutide sales as high as $2.3 billion (almost DKK 15 billion) in five years from now - just in the obesity market.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

Novo Nordisk is continuing to address major problems of our time. Diabetes as well as obesity are a major problem for society - especially in highly developed countries. But in the last few years, Novo Nordisk not only started to move into the obesity market, but also started to focus on other serious chronic diseases - for example in a partnership with Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Risks Remain

And while there is - at least in theory - the potential to grow with a high pace for decades to come as the market is gigantic and growing, risks and challenges also remain. We learned above that COVID-19 affected the business and slowed down sales growth for Saxenda as well as Rybelsus. And although more and more people are vaccinated making another severe lockdown more unlikely next winter, we also should not rule it out completely. This might have once again a negative effect on Novo Nordisk - and especially for the recently approved semaglutide for obesity (which will be marketed under the name Wegovy) it could slow down sales growth.

Additionally, the difficulties to grow in North America also don't seem to be resolved. I already mentioned this in my last article. And as the US market is so extremely important for Novo Nordisk (and all the other pharmaceutical companies), this remains an important issue and could have a big impact on top line growth.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

Recent news, that fall into this category is for example the lawsuit from Mississippi about extremely raised prices in the last 10 years. In this case Mississippi is suing the three major insulin companies. Additionally, Walmart announced a few days ago the launch of the first-ever private brand analog insulin with prices 58% to 75% lower. And that is one of the major problems that will remain and pose a challenge for Novo Nordisk - a country, that is not satisfied with its extremely expensive healthcare system.

(Source: Author's work)

And while revenue growth improved again in 2019 and 2020, we are nowhere near the growth rates Novo Nordisk could report in the decades before 2015. We see a clear cut in 2015 - until 2015 revenue growth was fluctuating, but in the double digits on average (11.70%). And in the following five years revenue growth came not even close to former growth rates (3.30% CAGR).

However, I am getting more and more confident, that Novo Nordisk can return to similar growth rates as in the past. And the market is obviously also getting more confident and assigning Novo Nordisk a higher and higher valuation multiple.

Balance Sheet And Capital Allocation

When looking at the company's balance sheet, we see DKK 6,823 million in short-term borrowings as well as DKK 2,832 million in long-term borrowings. But when comparing that amount to the total equity of DKK 58,496 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.17. And when comparing the outstanding debt to the annual operating income Novo Nordisk can generate (DKK 54,126 million in fiscal 2020) we should not be worried about the small amounts of debt Novo Nordisk has on its balance sheet.

Over the years, Novo Nordisk redistributed almost all its free cash flow to the shareholders again. While about 50% of free cash flow is spent on dividends, the other half is usually used for share buybacks. In fiscal 2018 and 2019, the company used out all its free cash flow for dividends and share buybacks. In fiscal 2020, the company used even more money than the generated free cash flow and for fiscal 2021, the expected free cash flow will once again be spent entirely on dividends and share buybacks.

(Source: Novo Nordisk Q1/21 Roadshow Presentation)

And Novo Nordisk doesn't have to hold back a lot of cash. First, Novo Nordisk is generating huge amounts of free cash flow every single year. Additionally, Novo Nordisk doesn't need a lot of cash for acquisitions as the company can grow organically at a high pace. And finally, capital expenditures are rather low for Novo Nordisk. In fiscal 2020, the company spent DKK 22 billion out of DKK 52 billion in operating cash flow. But during the last ten years, Novo Nordisk on average spent only 22.6% of operating cash flow on capital expenditures.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

And the constant spending on share buybacks decreased the number of outstanding shares about 2.3% on average annually since 2005. And we can assume, that Novo Nordisk will continue its share buyback program in the years to come.

The recent past was kind of an outlier for Novo Nordisk as the company made even two acquisitions only a few months apart: In June 2020 Corvidia Therapeutics was acquired for $725 million and in November 2020 Emisphere was acquired for $1.8 billion. Novo Nordisk might acquire more businesses in the years to come, but I don't assume that acquisitions will be a big part of Novo Nordisk's strategy in the years to come.

Technical Picture

When looking at the technical picture we can see that the stock has been in a corrective phase since 2015 and it took five years before Novo Nordisk could return to former all-time highs (red dotted lines). And in 2020 as well as the first weeks of 2021, Novo Nordisk could not really break out but fluctuated around the former ATH (marked in yellow). In the last few weeks, the stock finally moved higher, and we can assume that bullish sentiment and momentum to continue in the months to come.

(Source: Tradingdesk Finanzen.net)

But while the technical picture is rather bullish, we also must look at the intrinsic value and at this point Novo Nordisk is not cheap anymore.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Right now, Novo Nordisk is trading for DKK 515 and in order to be fairly valued, the company has to grow its free cash flow 10% annually during the next decade and following that 6% till perpetuity. As basis we take the midpoint of Novo Nordisk's free cash flow guidance (Novo Nordisk is expecting free cash flow to be between DKK 37 billion and DKK 42 billion).

(Source: Morningstar with marks from author)

When looking at the last few years, Novo Nordisk could grow revenue as well as earnings per share only in the low-to-mid single digits. When looking at these numbers, 10% annual growth for the next decade seems way too high. But when looking at the growth rates, Novo Nordisk could report in the last decade and earlier, 10% annual growth seems way too conservative as the company could report 20% annual EPS growth in many years. If Novo Nordisk could grow at a similar pace in the years to come, the stock would be extremely undervalued. However, expecting these growth rates would be pure speculation as we don't know what will happen in the years to come. I consider it a possibility, but not a scenario I am willing to bet on.

Data by YCharts

Right now, Novo Nordisk is trading for 28 times earnings and 39 times free cash flow. And although Novo Nordisk has been trading for higher multiples during the last 15 years, Novo Nordisk is not cheap right now. But over the long run, I think Novo Nordisk is a great investment even if the stock is trading for higher multiples and can't be called undervalued right now.

Conclusion

I think, Novo Nordisk is fairly valued at this point (maybe a bit overvalued). So, for the short term, I am rather neutral but over the long run, I am still very bullish about Novo Nordisk and will continue to hold my shares. However, at current prices I would not add additional shares as I consider Novo Nordisk too "pricy" to add to my existing position.