Buy Netgear As WiFi 6 Demand Soars
Summary
- NETGEAR posted strong revenue growth in the first quarter.
- Company has room to outperform in the seasonally slow second quarter.
- Breakout to the upside discussed.
For much of 2021, NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) traded in a narrow trading range, unable to break out. NTGR stock is inexpensive. Its forward price-to-earnings is 11.4 times. Despite strong tailwinds from the pandemic driving wireless networking gear for homes, investors are ignoring it. WiFi 6E, which NETGEAR introduced in the first quarter, is a positive catalyst.
What is NETGEAR's upside potential from here?
First Quarter Results
NETGEAR posted non-GAAP earnings a share of 99 cents. Revenue grew by 38.3% Y/Y to $317.92. Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lo said in the press release that NETGEAR benefited from strong demand for SMB products. This also lifted the non-GAAP operating margin.
The global reopening of economies worldwide lifted the SMB business segment. A mix of premium products is a notable development. In Q1, NETGEAR added 44,000 subscribers and now has 481,000 in total. It is forecasted to have 650,000 subscribers by the end of the year.
NETGEAR posted a cash flow of positive $13.7 million. Lower costs, such as less air freight usage, plus replenishing its inventory, enabled the company to forecast a strong margin. In Q2, NETGEAR expects a non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 9.0% to 10.0%. It may drive sales of its replenished inventory with aggressive marketing.
Risks
Chief Financial Officer cited the Covid-19 pandemic as an ongoing risk factor for the business. This could lead to transportation delays of its products to its regional distribution centers. Should it miss on revenue, a sharp drop in NTGR stock creates a buying opportunity. A blip in lower sales will follow up with stronger demand in the next quarter.
Opportunity
WiFi 6E widens NETGEAR's lead over the competition. The technology has such advantages as lower latency, more channels, and more spectrum:
Source: Q1/2021 Earnings Call Presentation
The company debuted the RAXE500 Tri-Band WiFi 6E router in the first quarter. Growing demand for 8K gaming and high-resolution video downloads will continue in 2021. The entry-level CAX30 cable gateway and the Nighthawk Tri-Band mesh WiFi system (MK83), rounds out its broad product line-up.
NETGEAR must carefully balance promotional activities and supply constraints. It may upsell subscriptions to customers buying new NETGEAR products. That would increase its margins sooner than the market expectations. The second quarter is a seasonally slow period. So, NETGEAR may increase its advertising spending. Impatient investors may not want to wait for revenue to re-accelerate in the third quarter. This might explain the negative selling pressure on NTGR stock.
Widening WiFi 6 Addressable Market
Since companies like Goldman Sachs (GS) and other banks are bringing workers back to the office, demand for WiFi 6 should increase. The office spaces running on slower WiFi 5 will need upgrading. And since NETGEAR offers the best hardware options, network router sales should grow.
In the sports event segment, the NETGEAR Pro AV should benefit from higher sales. In the first quarter, NETGEAR had 56% of the switches market in the U.S. More recently, the company's recent releases in the AV line will complement its successful 4250 Pro AV switch offering.
Cybersecurity
CrowdStrike (CRWD) enjoys the high P/E multiples as a security solution firm. CrowdStrike earned its high price/sales and P/E. The firm posted gross margins of 77% in the last quarter.
NETGEAR has a large install base. So, NETGEAR's Armor offering should help its profitability. Its subscription business will grow faster to justify a higher valuation.
Source: Q1/2021 Presentation
In the table below, Mimecast (MIME) is cybersecurity software firm that also trades at higher multiples.
NETGEAR could lower subscription rates or add more services to drive subscriptions next.
Source: Q1/2021 Presentation
Above, the subscription services is the biggest driver for margin expansion.
Your Takeaway
NETGEAR's product mix is in a good position to address a wide range of customers. Average selling price expansion is in its infancy. The company sustained gross margins in the 35% range while continuing its research and development efforts. The product enhancements will widen its lead against competitors that offer similar but cheap products. So long as it continues to dominate as the provider of premium networking gear, the stock is due to climb from here. According to Seeking Alpha Premium, NTGR shares get an "A" on value:
The growth score will improve as ASPs increase and demand momentum continues throughout 2021.
