Introduction

The last time we wrote about Big Red it was selling under $25 a share. It is still under $25 after having bounced off that level a couple of times since then. As recently as early-May it had ducked under $20 briefly in the general energy sell off that commenced the start of the second quarter. From there it's rebounded nicely and the odds are it has further to go. We remain bullish on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), as we approach the second quarter earnings reports, and think it will break through $25.00 on the way to the $30's.

Source

Analysts that cover the OFS sector are largely bullish as well. The graphic below shows that 14 of 18 high dollar analysts have buy ratings on the stock at current levels.

WSJ

In this report we will recap Q-1 earnings, and projections for the second quarter, to reinforce our internal and analyst bullishness. We will also look a little deeper into the company's prospects to see if there are specific catalysts for growth in the second half.

The thesis for Hally

To be interested in Halliburton you have to believe that the oil rally still has legs, after the incredible run we've had since early November of last year. I've spent a fair amount of ink recently explaining why I believe this to be the case in internal Daily Drilling Report articles. I will pass along some of this reasoning a little later in this article.

Hally is principally in the upstream oil and gas well drilling and completions business, and is the biggest pressure pumper (fracker)in North America. About 45 percent of their revenue comes from North America. On the way down this makes them vulnerable. In opposite case now it sets the stage for a bull run in revenues and profits, and improvements in stock prices. Growth in the overall market and with pricing pressure beginning to creep into tenders, Halliburton is set to prosper in what has been identified by numerous sources as a "multi-year" growth cycle. Jeff Miller, Halliburton CEO commented on his near term expectations for growth:

The world is reopening and even though some regions still experience lockdowns, overall economic and demand recovery continues to build. Oil demand is increasing globally. Oil inventories are down near their five-year averages, and OPEC+ actions continue to support commodity prices. The first quarter strengthened our confidence about how this transition year will play out.

Source

With the cost cutting that's taken place the last few years, and the incremental adoption of AI and Cloud based tech, Hally's business is no longer as capex intensive as it once was. They've learned how to do more with a smaller equipment and human footprint, and that will equate to capital efficiency that goes straight to the bottom line. Here is Jeff Miller citing an example of this new revenue stream:

In the first quarter, we introduced a new real-time data transmission system for a major customer in the North Sea. This high fidelity, low latency data highway is an essential building block for virtual remote operations that are performed without human intervention and use real-time data and tailored algorithms. We also launched a new digital workflow on a private cloud for an integrated services contract in the Middle East

Source

This is a revenue stream that is very sticky that even a decade ago wasn't on the radar.

A Macro View: Lack of capex in recent years means higher oil prices in the future

This section is an extract from a regular membership internal Daily Drilling Report article, Oil Trends Tracker. I am including it to provide a macro thesis for investing in the oil and gas sector.

The level of drilling and by extension capital investment is insufficient, and has been for a number of years to sustain oil production at current levels. It's no secret that, even with the lower break-even costs for new projects thanks to cost cutting by the industry the last few years, oil extraction is a capital intensive business. The chart below from Woodmac, an energy consultancy, shows just how severe the decline in capex has been.

WSJ

There is going to be less oil produced in the future. That comment might not seem too prophetic given the points we've covered so far, but there is kind of a disconnect in people's minds about the plentiful supplies and easy availability of energy for last 150 years. In my estimation the lack of new drilling that will soon bring that disconnect into sharp focus.

EIA, PrimaryVision- chart by author

The chart above is telling us that, prior to Jan. of 2021, operators found it prudent to add DUCs (Drilled but UnCompleted wells) into inventory. Low and wildly oscillating oil prices in this period, and cheap drilling costs contributed to this strategy. After January we see a shift in DUC strategy as oil prices begin to ramp. To maintain production at roughly mid-2020 levels DUCs are withdrawn from inventory in preference to adding rigs to drill new wells. Frac spreads, necessary to DUC withdrawal increase from July, 2020 lows disproportionately to rigs as a result.

Shale wells have a naturally high decline year over year, that can be abated temporarily by fracking. Make no mistake though, the lack of new drilling will start to show in a decline in production as early as next year. It will be a fairly shallow slope at first, but will steepen as the ratio of older wells to newer wells increases. The result will be less oil being produced over time.

The chart below tracks the number of rigs actively searching for oil vs. the price of WTI. We have been in a rig-activity rebound over the last year from the crash of 2020, but not at a rate that will maintain production at the current ~7.5 mm BOEPD output for long. For those who are interested it took nearly 1,100 rigs, a figure that peaked in early 2019, to get us to 7.5 mm BOEPD and beyond. Thanks to the relative "youth" of much of the shale inventory, and advances in fracking-longer laterals, placing more sand per foot, production continued to climb through the first quarter of 2020. We all know what happened after that.

Fast forward today, you can see below the trajectory for rigs is significantly flatter than that of the commodity. There's that old well vs. new well dynamic I mentioned above that will come into play. As the well inventory ages production rates will decline, and without new wells to replace them overall output must go down.

EIA-STEO

Now, it can be argued that prices in the $70's for WTI will alter this dynamic, and to a certain extent I don't disagree. Drilling will likely continue to increase, but the industry has changed in the last couple of years and the ability to field 1,100+ rigs, and 450 frac spreads just isn't there.

Thanks to capital restraint, billions of dollars of equipment have been written down and scrapped. Employees have found new careers, and are reluctant to return given the turmoil in the industry. But, even if we could scramble that much hardware and talent, it wouldn't matter. Not mention the will to direct that much effort and capital toward drilling in this "woke" world where climate change is public enemy #1, and hydrocarbon based petroleum fuels are the bogeyman that's killing the planet.

As a consequence of lack of investment and the degradation of the infrastructure-plants, equipment, and personnel make the eventual decline of shale production a "baked-in" reality. The ship is too close to the dock for this outcome to be altered in any meaningful way.

This article went on to discuss longer cycle oil and gas sources as well. Back to Halliburton.

A couple of catalysts for the stock

First increasing free cash flow FCF. This commonly accepted metric of financial health is going to increase significantly this year, and the next. Driven by service expansion, increasing streams of subscription-type revenue and pricing power that yields higher sales margins.

Second, the bifurcated move by NOCs to increase production and the divestiture of assets by IOCs to smaller players will intensify demand. Jeff Miller comments on this move:

We expect the NOCs and other short cycle barrel producers will increase investments and gain share to meet future oil demand growth. Halliburton has the established footprint and the customer relationships to capitalize on this growth. As deals become smaller and more complex, operators work harder to produce more barrels. Their pursuit of incremental production to meet future oil demand growth should require higher service intensity. In certain markets, maturing assets are changing hands. New owners require proven technology and experience to revitalize their assets and unlock remaining reserves. Halliburton's broad technology portfolio, local expertise, and commercial flexibility are helping these customers achieve their efficiencies and production objectives.

Source

Miller put it fairly well. NOCs require a lot of support from service providers to assess, design, and implement well drilling and completion strategies. The same goes for new owners of "stranded assets" shed by the IOCs. It is likely these new owners will not have a good understanding of the macro picture surrounding the development of these reservoirs. By virtue of their "institutional" memory of working in every geographic area, Halliburton can help these new owners monetize them far more quickly than on their own. Halliburton matches trained people with state of the art digital resources and equipment in a seamless way these companies and NOCs can never match.

ESG

Hally is ahead of the pack when it comes to retiring older frac equipment and shifting to Tier IV DGB fleets, and eFrac fleets that are all electric. This lower emissions intensity is highly desired by clients looking to reduce their carbon footprint and commands higher pricing. When you combine that with Hally's remote monitoring and implementation capabilities that I discussed last August, you have another driver for Hally to see increased volumes and margins. Miller comments on the pace of this change:

We have a leading position around whether it's Tier-4 dual fuel or also the electric. And so, yes, we are seeing the demand. I think that the bifurcation will happen gradually simply because of the ability to do two things; one, put equipment into the market and so the way we look at that is that's replacement equipment generally. So we've got 10% to 12% of our equipment that goes off every year. And so, what we are able to do is replace that with what we view would be higher margin, better returning equipment over time, but that's more of the pacing that we see.

Source

This is a structural, paced change that follows standard capital equipment depreciation schedules and aligned with customer demand. This avoids speculation on customer trends that has led to investment mistakes in the past, and big debt overhangs from idle equipment lying fallow.

Q-1

Hally beat on the top and bottom lines in Q-1. Revenues rose 7% to $3.5 bn and OCF came in at $203 mm and FCF landed at $157 mm. Net income of $170 mm marked a turnaround from Q-4, 2020 when lower activity, impairments and other charges led to a loss of $235 mm.

Segment revenues rose 3% in Completion and Production to $1.9 bn driven higher by increased fracking in North America. Lower activities in the Eastern Hemisphere offset some of the gains in North America.

Drilling and Evaluation revenue was up 11% to $1.6 bn, powered higher by increased software and associated services revenue.

Geographically the North America rose 13% to $1.4 bn, underpinned by the rising rig count and stimulation services. International revenue was up 2% to $2.0 bn, led by increased software sales in Latin America and the North Sea.

Long term debt has been declining-currently $9.1 bn, and the company paid off $188 mm of maturing debt with cash in the quarter. Cash on the books stands at $2.446 bn.

Capex in Q-1 was $104 mm and was covered by OCF and cash on the books.

Guidance for the second quarter was positive with expectations for double-digit growth in C&P revenue led by further expansion in North America, and mid-single digit growth in D&E.

Your takeaway

Halliburton has had a sleepy quarter so far being range bound in Q-2. I think the momentum is shifting to a higher stock price for Hally for all the reasons we've stipulated.

Hally is trading a 12X EV/EBITDA. For comparison, Schlumberger trades at 14X EV/EBITDA. I don't think SLB is overvalued at these levels, and I think the upper analysts estimates for $32 for Halliburton are achievable in the remainder of this year.

The door to own Hally below $25 is closing, perhaps this week. The door to own it below $30 will close in Q-3. Beyond that we won't speculate, except to say the multiyear bull thesis for oil is firmly intact and service companies are poised to revisit highs of the 2012-2014 era during this cycle.