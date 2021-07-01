jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In April of this year, I published my most recent article covering the intermodal giant Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). I have owned this stock in my long-term dividend portfolio since last year as the company is a fantastic dividend growth stock that tends to outperform not only its industrial peers but also a wide range of growth stocks. Unfortunately, from a trading perspective, I nailed the top back then as Norfolk Southern has been in a mild downtrend since the start of May. The stock is currently down slightly more than 10% from its all-time high. That's not perfect if you bought in May, but also far from a problem as the company is a strong dividend growth stock that deserves to be bought during corrections. I recently added to my railroad exposure and believe that the recent comments made by Credit Suisse perfectly show the company's capabilities in the industry. In this article, I will give you the details.

What Did Credit Suisse Say?

Normally, I don't care too much when it comes to the opinions of (investment) banks. However, in this case, the bank mentions a few things that are important going forward. For example, CS expects Norfolk to report a positive mix in its Q2 results. That would be good news as it was one of the reasons why the company struggled a bit in its first quarter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As the table below shows, 1Q21 was a bit challenging as an unfavorable mix caused revenue per unit to decline as high-margin segments showed weakness. If that is changing in 2Q21, we could see a very strong earnings result.

Source: Norfolk Southern 1Q21 Earnings Supplemental Data

So far, analysts have been muted as second-quarter EPS estimates have not been revised over the past four weeks according to Nasdaq data.

With that in mind, CS mentions that Norfolk is the worst performer on a 1M basis. That's correct. However, its peers are close, which makes sense as we're really dealing with a macro situation instead of weakness on a company level. Additionally, year-to-date, the company is the best performer in its peer group. Please keep in mind that I had to exclude CSX Corp. (CSX) as the data provided by YCharts did not correctly display the recent stock split.

Data by YCharts

With that in mind, I think the current worries are overblown. NSC is up 11.7% year-to-date. Yes, that's below the Industrials (XLI) and S&P 500 performance, but above its peers and after a 10% correction.

So, here's why I'm buying.

Correction Opportunities

I don't just say this stuff, I am someone who actively adds to railroad investments on a consistent basis, and on weakness. Railroad companies account for 16% of my total long-term portfolio. That number will cross 20% in the not-too-distant-future as I am using weakness to buy more. Two weeks ago, I initiated a position in Canadian Pacific (CP). It showed a similar performance as Norfolk.

Furthermore, we're seeing that railroad fundamentals are improving. Norfolk Southern is reporting growth in all segments but farm products (ex grain) on a year-to-date basis. As only one week is missing to complete the second quarter, the numbers below will be very close to the actual quarterly numbers that will be reported this month. What we're looking at below is a surge of almost 350 thousand total carloadings, which translates to a 26% surge. Total coal and coke carloads are up more than 50%.

Source: Norfolk Southern

While growth rates will significantly slow towards the end of the year - which is based on the fact that 2Q20 was a total mess due to lockdowns (easy comparison) - the company expects to continue growth rates in merchandise, intermodal, and coal. The only headwind, for the time being, is product substitution in coal markets, which will keep demand from taking off. Other than that, the company will be the main beneficiary from manufacturing growth, higher vehicle demand, rebounding energy demand and production, and strength in intermodal. In intermodal, I believe we're looking at a long-term benefit from a tight trucking market, which is suffering from a worker shortage and rising input prices. Railways can more easily deal with worker shortages. If anything, they continue to reduce the number of full-time employees.

Compared to 3Q19, the company has reduced both its workforce and the number of active locomotives by 22%. Meanwhile, total train weight, which is basically transportation volumes, increased by 15%. The average train length increased by 14%.

Basically, what we are dealing with is a company that has figured out how to turn a very simple business into a cash cow. Since 2016, free cash flow has improved from $1.1 billion to $2.1 billion in 2020. In 2022, we are looking at more than $2.8 billion in free cash flow. This will allow the company to accelerate buybacks and dividends as analysts are already expecting that almost 100% of free cash flow is used for these purposes given no change in expected net debt.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Based on the current market cap of $66.2 billion, we are dealing with an expected free cash flow yield of 4.1% in 2021. This would mean that the company's dividend could, technically speaking, be 4.1% based on free cash flow (without the need for additional borrowing).

The graph below shows that Norfolk spends roughly all of its FCF on shareholder distributions (including buybacks). Common dividends have grown by 15% per year since 2004 (CAGR). In 2020, total dividends were $960 million, or 45% of FCF. This means that the company has a lot of room to continue dividend growth. Not only because of higher expected free cash flow but also because the company maintains a sub-50% cash payout ratio.

Source: TIKR.com

With this in mind, close to double-digit dividend growth, and a business model that slightly outperforms economic growth resulted in a lot of alpha. On a 10-year basis, Norfolk investors have benefited from roughly 50 percentage points of alpha - including dividends. The only thing investors had to keep in mind was higher volatility as Norfolk sold off more in the 2015 manufacturing recession and the 2020 COVID crash.

Data by YCharts

With that said, corrections are necessary because valuation is an issue.

Valuation

One of the major problems we're facing is a steep decline in dividend yields. That's mainly because investors have a higher tolerance for high valuations as real yields are falling off a cliff.

I think I can speak for most dividend-oriented investors when I say that finding a 'good' yield is a very demoralizing endeavor. That's no surprise as real yields haven't been this low/negative since the early 1980s. Back then, the world was also dealing with accelerating inflation caused by supply chain disruptions and a struggling Federal Reserve. Anyway, in a situation like this, it is no surprise that investors do not get to buy the yield they would like to buy.

This means that it is increasingly unlikely that investors get the yield they 'desire'. The current Norfolk dividend yield is at its lower point since the Great Financial Crisis and roughly 20 basis points above the S&P 500 yield.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the company has an enterprise value of roughly $73 billion based on a $66.2 billion market cap and $11.9 billion in (expected) net debt. Using 2021 EBITDA expectations of $5.46 billion, we get an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.3x. That's down from the peak but still elevated as the stock used to trade between 9-12x EBITDA prior to the pandemic.

On a side note, the company's free cash flow is valued at roughly 4% of its market cap as I mentioned in this article. That's in line with its historic valuation range and shows that investors are not overpaying for free cash flow - that's very important!

Data by YCharts

So, what does all of this mean?

Takeaway

Buying Norfolk, or any of its peers, at current valuations (yield, EV/EBITDA) isn't fun. However, I believe it's still worth doing. For more than one year, I've accumulated railroad shares and I have no intention of 'ever' changing that strategy. Norfolk Southern is a source of great value as it is not only a critical part of the North American (even the world's) supply chains but the company is also able to generate strong, and increasing free cash flow used to buy back shares and increase dividend payments.

I have little doubt that the company will use ongoing economic strength to boost its dividends by double-digits next year on top of buybacks that will deploy close to 100% of free cash flow. While its dividend yield of 1.5% is low, investors will likely enjoy >4% yields including buybacks.

The biggest risks are economic downturns and regular corrections. However, I believe that 10% corrections need to be used to add exposure. If I hadn't bought Canadian Pacific during this period of weakness, I would have added to my Norfolk position.

If you're not long NSC, I suggest you buy a starters position below $270 and add on weakness. That's the best way to generate long-term value. Especially because the valuation is far from perfect.

