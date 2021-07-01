courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) has filed to raise $87 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing and commercializing a medical device treatment system for obstructive sleep apnea [OSA].

NYXH is not yet generating meaningful sales in the EU and not yet approved for sale in the U.S., so is in an ‘in-between’ stage of its trajectory.

Given that difficulty, I'll pass on the IPO due to lack of visibility into its valuation expectations.

Company & Technology

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium-based Nyxoah was founded to develop what management calls the first bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulation device designed to treat OSA.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Olivier Taelman, who has been with the firm since November 2019 and was previously VP Europe at Autonomic Technologies where he focused on the development and commercialization of neuromodulation devices to treat severe headaches.

Below is a brief overview video of obstructive sleep apnea:

(Source)

The firm's device has received marketing approval in the EU and it is in a pivotal trial to support its application for marketing approval in the U.S.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $183 million in equity investment and include Cochlear Investments, Gilde Healthcare, Robert Taub, TOGETHER Partnership, Jurgen Hambrecht, Resmed and BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global sleep apnea devices market size was valued at $5.1 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period from 2012 - 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a rising awareness among patients, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, and the need for efficient diagnosis and treatment of apnea.

Also, North America is the most mature market with a revenue share of 38.9% in 2014. Growth is expected to continue with a large patient base and established presence of manufacturers.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period from 2012 - 2022 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Inspire Medical Systems

ImThera/LivaNova PLC

Invasive surgical techniques

Other companies

Financial Status

Nyxoah’s recent financial results are typical of an early commercialization stage medical device firm in that they feature little revenue and significant expenses associated with its ramp-up efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years:

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $102.6 million in cash and $22.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Nyxoah intends to raise $87 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.76 million shares at an expected price of $31.46 per share.

Existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $34 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $624.2 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 11.1%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

$31.0 million to advance the commercialization of the Genio system in our initial target markets in Europe, Australia and New Zealand and for pre-commercialization activities in the United States; $23.7 million to continue gathering clinical data and to support physician initiated clinical research projects related to OSA patient treatments; $14.5 million to further finance R&D activities related to the next generation of the Genio system and to continue to build a pipeline of new technologies and explore potential collaboration opportunities in the field of monitoring and diagnostics for OSA; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of €86.2 million. We believe our cash and cash equivalents, together with the net proceeds of this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operations through 2024. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Piper Sandler, Stifel, Cantor and Degroof Petercam.

Commentary

Nyxoah is seeking U.S. public capital to fund its remaining trials as it seeks U.S. marketing approval after having done so in the EU.

The market opportunity for treating obstructive sleep apnea is large and expected to grow at reasonably high single-digit rates of growth worldwide, especially as the global population ages and sleep disorders increase in their prevalence.

Piper Sandler is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (43.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $624 million in little sales in the EU and no approval yet in the U.S.

It is difficult to value a medical device firm in the situation that Nyxoah is in.

NYXH is not yet generating meaningful sales in the EU and not yet approved for sale in the U.S., so is in an ‘in-between’ stage of its trajectory.

Given that difficulty, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines due to a lack of visibility into its valuation assumption.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 1, 2021