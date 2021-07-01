The Absolute Return July 2021 Letter - Govcoin
Summary
- Let me begin with a confession. Govcoin is a made-up name. Don’t for one second think there is a new cryptocurrency called Govcoin.
- Sponsors of Bitcoin claim it is a digital currency; however, for money to be proper, it must be issued by a central bank, and it must be far less volatile than the average cryptocurrency is today.
- From the government’s perspective, introducing digital money is about taking control of the financial system (mostly commercial banks) and of its citizens.
- Short of a major incident – and I am not even sure that would be enough to stop it – we will soon have proper digital currencies on our doorstep.
