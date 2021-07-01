Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There are very few software companies left in the market that can claim to grow north of >40% y/y after having attained a meaningful, ~$1 billion revenue scale. Yet Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) remains a notable exception. This category-defying cybersecurity company, which made waves by not focusing on on-premises networking and firewall protections but instead on how to guard against threats when logging into cloud applications via the internet, is one of the fastest-growing software companies in the industry. In its most recent quarter, Zscaler saw revenue grow 60% y/y on top of 70% y/y growth in billings, suggesting that there will be no near-term deceleration down the road.

I was fortunate enough to load up into my Zscaler position earlier in May when the stock took a temporary ~25% dip from highs. Yet even as Zscaler has rebounded and is currently trading at within 10% of its all-time highs (the stock is up 9% year-to-date, underperforming 14% gains for the S&P 500 but beating many high-growth tech peers, many of which are still down for the year), I think there's still plenty of upside left to go.

Bullish thesis and valuation

The below points, in my view, represent the core of the bullish thesis for Zscaler:

Incredible, unstoppable growth. Zscaler is one of the few software companies reaching a ~$1 billion revenue scale that is able to grow revenue/billings at north of 60% y/y. Quarter after quarter, Zscaler seems to never see its growth rates come down, a testament to the largesse of its market opportunity and the relevance of its product in a cloud-first world.

$72 billion TAM. Zscaler estimates its market opportunity at $72 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~1% penetrated into this overall market. Zscaler's products and add-ons are also priced in such a way that encourages expansion from within the existing installed base.

Zscaler estimates its market opportunity at $72 billion, which means its current revenue scale is only about ~1% penetrated into this overall market. Zscaler's products and add-ons are also priced in such a way that encourages expansion from within the existing installed base. Growth and margin in one package. Most software companies aspire to the rule of 40, and don't get there. Zscaler has already achieved its own strata of success by hitting a "Rule of 70", with 60% revenue growth combined with a low-teens pro forma operating margin.

Industry recognition. Zscaler is the only company designated as a "Leader" in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways. Endorsements like this, especially from leading software industry reviewers like Gartner, carry major weight with IT buyers.

The elephant in the room for Zscaler, of course, is its valuation: Zscaler is hardly a cheap stock. At current share prices near $213, Zscaler trades at a market cap of $29.15 billion. After we net off the $1.47 billion of cash and $900.3 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Zscaler's resulting enterprise value is $28.58 billion.

Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, are expecting Zscaler to generate $898.9 million in revenue (+36% y/y growth; data from Yahoo Finance) for the next fiscal year FY22 (the year ending in July 2022). This puts Zscaler's valuation at a stark 31.9x EV/forward revenue, among the most expensive multiples in the software sector. I'd argue, however, that with a company growing as fast as Zscaler while also notching meaningful improvements in operating margins, near-term valuation multiples are less meaningful as the company is far from reaching steady-state.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Zscaler's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Zscaler Q3 results Source: Zscaler Q3 earnings release

Zscaler's revenue grew 60% y/y in Q3 to $176.4 million, dramatically outpacing Wall Street's expectations of $163.8 million (+48% y/y) by a twelve-point margin. The company's growth was exactly on par to Q2's growth rate of 60% y/y - again, we marvel at the fact that a company at Zscaler's scale would typically be growing in the ~30% range or lower and decelerating consistently, but so far Zscaler has managed to stave that off.

We don't see any deceleration in the near term, either, especially with Zscaler's billings trending toward continual improvement. As seasoned software investors are aware, billing represents a better picture of a subscription company's longer-term growth trajectory, as it captures deals signed in the quarter that won't get recognized as revenue until future quarters. Zscaler generated $225.0 million in billings in Q3, indicating that it added ~$50 million to its deferred revenue, and grew billings at a 71% y/y pace (on par with Q2). What is especially interesting to notice is the fact that Zscaler's billings seem to have picked up the pace as it scaled (which is the opposite of most other software companies) - two years ago, when the company was at half of its current revenue pace, billings growth clocked in the mid-30s instead of >70% as it is now.

Figure 2. Zscaler billings trends Source: Zscaler Q3 earnings release

Management describes the company as "firing on all cylinders." Here are some additional anecdotal remarks from CEO Jay Chaudhry's statements on the Q3 earnings call that describes some of the drivers behind the recent outperformance:

Let me highlight 3 factors that drove our strong performance in the quarter. First, building on our strength with large enterprises, we closed a record number of seven-figure ACV deals across a broad range of industries. Most of these wins are 3-year commitments to provide our customers the foundation for application, network and security transformation. Second, an increasing share of our sales is coming from broader platform purchases by new and existing customers. Strong platform upsells drove our 126% dollar-based net retention rate in the quarter. Our newer solutions like out-of-band CASB, Zscaler Digital Experience or ZDX and Zscaler Cloud Protection or ZCP, are increasingly contributing to our wins. The breadth and depth of our platform is resonating with customers, and I believe Zscaler is the go-to platform for vendor consolidation, cost savings, increased user productivity and better cyber protection. Third, our strategic decision last year to increase our investments in go-to-market is yielding fantastic results. I am very pleased with our performance and momentum across all geos, all market segments and all products."

The company also notched a sky-high 126% net revenue retention rate (indicating that the average customer spends 26% more versus last year), higher than 3Q20's 119% net revenue retention rate.

Margins have also been consistently expanding. As seen in the table below, pro forma gross margins bumped up by one point to 81% in Q3, up from 80% in the year-ago quarter (when a pandemic-induced surge in cloud usage strained backend operations).

Figure 3. Zscaler margin trends Source: Zscaler Q3 earnings release

Pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, also surged to 13%, up four points from 9% in the year-ago quarter. As previously mentioned, when combined with a 60% revenue growth rate, this puts Zscaler's "rule of 40" score at 73 - a huge justifier for Zscaler's premium valuation.

Free cash flow has also seen substantial lifts. The company generated $55.8 in FCF in Q3, more than quintupling year-over-year and coming in at a rich 32% margin.

Figure 4. Zscaler free cash flow trends Source: Zscaler Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Zscaler remains an expensive stock, especially after its June rebound following a dip earlier this year. Yet with a growth+margin profile above 70, no signs of deceleration despite a buildup in scale, and secular tailwinds toward business transformation and cloud adoption, I think Zscaler has plenty of space to rally further.