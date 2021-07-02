Alina555/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

So many SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) like Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) are about the stories. And AUS stock seems to have a pretty good one.

On the sponsor side, Austerlitz is led by William P. 'Bill' Foley II, without exaggeration one of the greatest investors of our time. Foley has created well over $100 billion in shareholder value over the past four decades, most notably with Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). On the target side, Austerlitz is bringing WynnBET, the interactive arm of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), to market. Wynn obviously has one of the strongest and most high-end brands in all of gaming, and looks like a formidable contender for share of the fast-growing U.S. online sports betting and iGaming markets.

This seems like a hugely attractive tie-up. And yet investors have shrugged. AUS stock barely moved when the merger was announced, and at the moment sits a few pennies below the $10 redemption price.

There's a bullish reading of that trading: that the Austerlitz/Wynn tie-up is simply a victim of the bursting of the SPAC bubble. Had this deal been announced, say, in November — when Wynn first split off its interactive business — the initial response likely would have been far different. (Sports betting and iGaming stocks were hotter then, too.) And so as investors stop painting all or at least most SPACs with the same proverbial brush, AUS can and will bounce back.

There's a more skeptical version, however: for all the star power, Austerlitz has a lot of the same problems that led to the SPAC bubble deflating in the first place. There are questions around valuation. The projections coming from the two companies look aggressive, and as with other SPAC-heavy sectors (think electric vehicles), conflict with similar optimism from other companies. Not every company is going to take the market share it is targeting or its shareholders expect; total market share simply can't clear 100%.

At the moment, I personally lean toward the skeptical side, at least for now. But with the story still in essentially the first inning, reasonable investors admittedly can see it quite differently.

The Sponsor Question

Betting on Bill Foley generally has been a winning proposition. Foley started in 1984 by leading a leveraged buyout of an Arizona title insurance firm. 37 years later, FIS, Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and Black Knight (BKI), all from the Fidelity tree, have a combined market capitalization of $112 billion, and that doesn't include any companies spun off from Fidelity over the years.

To put those returns into some context, 37 years after Warren Buffett acquired Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Berkshire had a market capitalization of $112 billion itself. Indeed, I own shares of two Foley-affiliated companies myself: Cannae Holdings (CNNE) and Trebia Acquisition (TREB), another SPAC which announced a merger target this week. My position in TREB, in particular, was a bet that it was worth riding along with Foley at the redemption price.

So much of SPAC investing is about the sponsor. That's doubly true for a business like WynnBET, which hasn't really gotten off the ground yet. The company is only live in six states, and the annualized revenue run rate as of March 2021 was just $103 million, per the merger presentation.

The vote of confidence from Foley thus seems huge. The AUS stock price below $10 creates a pretty simple bull case: if Foley is willing to pay $10 with more information than public market investors have, shouldn't those investors be not just willing, but happy to pay a touch less than that price?

Perhaps. But even as a Foley fan, I question just how valuable his imprimatur is here. Like all sponsors, Austerlitz is incentivized above all to get a deal done, and as detailed in the proxy statement it moved rather quickly. (See "Background to the Business Combination" on p. 119.) Austerlitz got a presentation from Wynn on April 9, saw the data room on April 14, and sent a term sheet with a $3.0-$3.5 billion valuation just five days later.

Were this speed, and an offer that wound up being accepted relatively quickly, required because the deal was just that good? Or because the Austerlitz IPO closed in early March, at which point it was already clear there was a glut of SPACs?

That issue aside, the access to Wynn's data here simply isn't all that valuable. There's not going to be anything in those results that highlight some hidden competitive advantage or the absence of significant red flags. The results simply aren't that material yet. For AUS stock to be a solid long-term investment, WynnBET has to grow substantially from here. It's hard to imagine what data is available to Foley and not to the public markets that provides a significant edge in understanding the company's ability to grow going forward.

Again, usually I'm happy to ride with Bill Foley. I'm not quite as compelled to do so here.

The Target Question

On the target side, the Wynn brand seems enormously valuable. Wynn is perhaps the most high-end, nationally-known, gaming brand in the U.S.

But is that brand necessarily that valuable in the online sports betting/iGaming world? On the digital side, Wynn doesn't have a ton of experience or success. The company's social slots business is part of the new Wynn Interactive; Wynn estimates just $15 million in revenue in 2023, a fraction of what leaders in that space generate.

On the brick-and-mortar side, the merger presentation notes that Wynn Rewards has 13 million members, a solid total. But Caesars Entertainment (CZR) has more than 65 million. Penn National (PENN) is over 20 million.

There is a brand/loyalty edge against smaller, online-only players. But Caesars and Penn have larger bases if probably less high-end brands. Online-only players DraftKings (DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) unit FanDuel have huge databases and established leads themselves. In the merger presentation, Wynn said it was targeting $1 billion-plus in EBITDA based on expectations for 10-15% market share. That share figure sounds reasonable on its face, but it's not nearly as easy as it sounds.

Indeed, in the early going WynnBET has struggled mightily. Neither Tennessee nor Colorado break out individual operator winnings. But in Michigan, WynnBET has 4% market share in online casino, and less than 1% in online sports betting. FanDuel has 30% of the OSB market, and MGM Resorts International (MGM), thanks to its homefield advantage in the Detroit market, a whopping 40% of iCasino. In New Jersey, WynnBET is one of four Caesars skins; Caesars has less than 10% of the online casino market, and Wynn only a piece of that.

In Indiana, WynnBET and Churchill Downs (CHDN) property TwinSpires combined have 0.4% of the online sports betting market: just $1.1 million in handle during May. (To be fair, the take has grown nicely since WynnBET went live in early April.) And in Virginia, WynnBET has sub-1% share as of Mar. 31, though the app only went live that month. FanDuel has 53% of that market.

WynnBET is playing from behind. That admittedly doesn't mean it can't catch up. As management noted, the company hasn't put any marketing muscle behind the business yet. (The merger presentation actually called out the 4% iGaming share in Michigan as a positive.) That spend will come ahead of the NFL season.

The company also points to BetBull, a European provider it acquired in October. BetBull offers social aspects to its games, and focuses more on parlays which offer much higher profit margins. And indeed, per the proxy statement, BetBull has performed well. Revenue rose 140% in 2019 (see p.47) and another 50% through the first nine months of 2020.

But here too there are some reasons for caution. On the merger conference call, Wynn chief executive officer Matt Maddox talked up the BetBull team, noting they came from bwin.party Digital Entertainment that, as he put it (a bit dramatically), "essentially founded online gaming and sports betting in Europe."

But bwin.party was kind of a disaster, as an activist campaign last decade pointed out. The stock badly lagged peers until GVC Holdings (now Entain) finally took the company out in early 2016. Personally, the idea of betting on the same management does not inspire the confidence that Maddox seems to have.

The Valuation Problem

And though BetBull has grown, it's still rather small. Nine-month revenue was just $11.3 million. Wynn Interactive as a whole did just $21 million in gross revenue in 2019, according to a November 2020 presentation, and the company expects $96 million in 2021 net revenue.

BetBull, meanwhile, was valued at what appears to be ~$109 million in the November reorganization. (Page 144 of the proxy cites a $37.3 million fair value for Wynn's pre-existing ownership of the company, and a $72 million fair value for the remaining shares.) It's a big leap from $109 million to the current $3 billion-plus enterprise value.

In the merger presentation, however, Wynn and Austerlitz made the case that AUS stock indeed is undervalued at $10:

Source: Wynn Interactive/Austerlitz merger presentation

But this simply gets us to the same circular logic problem we have so many SPACs. The merger presentation almost always highlights undervaluation based on out-year projections (here 2023). But the supposed undervaluation comes from the very fact that the market is discounting those projections.

And the market should. For instance, the Wall Street Journal noted in March that multiple electric vehicle companies going public via the SPAC process were promising that they would set the record for the fastest move to $10 billion in revenue.

AUS stock obviously isn't an EV play, but a similar problem holds. It believes it can get 10-15% market share, DraftKings and FanDuel bulls expect 20-25%, Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is targeting low double-digits, and Churchill and Caesars and Penn also expect a reasonable chunk of the market.

None of those companies are lying, but the expectations simply total more than 100%. And so at least one and likely more of these companies are overpromising at the moment. Wynn is as good a candidate as any of those rivals, given its lack of experience and expertise in digital. Even with the planned expansion into new states, it's not an easy path from the projected $96 million in 2021 net revenue to the projected $708 million in 2023.

And if Wynn falls short, the very metrics the company cites don't look as attractive. $500-plus million in 2023 — still 128% growth annualized — moves EV/revenue to ~6x, in line with the very peers Wynn and Austerlitz themselves cite. Directionally speaking, a premium to the likes of PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG), and RSI seems reasonable — but Austerlitz stock already receives that premium at $10.

The Case for AUS Stock

And yet, I'll admit that from another perspective $10 seems like a reasonable price. There are some positives.

One big potential positive is Wynn's positioning in Massachusetts, which the company highlighted during the merger presentation. Wynn's Encore is the state's highest-grossing property. Massachusetts citizens have a propensity to gamble, if lottery demand is any indication. Wynn cited estimates of an $850 million market in that state alone, and if the "home field advantage" drives $200 million-plus in revenue that gets Wynn a long way to its targets.

BetBull too is intriguing. It's at least different, given its emphasis on community. The product has grown of late in a mature and hugely competitive market, and the company at least brings back-end capabilities to WynnBET. Combine that offering with the Wynn brand and perhaps there's a company there that can be a significant player in U.S. online gaming, if not necessarily the market leader.

At the end of the day, if Wynn hits its 2023 targets, or comes very close, WynnBET stock rises from here. And while ~600% growth in two years seems outlandish, market access in 15 states (and 9 more being negotiated) means the company's markets should quadruple. Solid ROI from the coming marketing spend that increases share ostensibly can do the rest.

If the targets are missed, however, upside seems at best limited, and performance relative to peers most likely looks disappointing. In a worst-case scenario where the current leaders consolidate their share, and Caesars/William Hill proves formidable, there's real downside if Wynn's market share languishes.

Personally, that thesis hardly seems compelling. But, again, reasonable investors can see it differently.