My Oh My, 3 Strong REIT Buys (Revisited)

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

If you read my iREIT pieces coproduced with Dividend Sensei – or if you’re a Dividend Kings subscriber – you’ve probably heard about Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) before. Dividend Sensei tends to mention it in passing when talking about the market’s intense valuations these days.

In case you don’t know much more than that though, its website shows how ARK looks for “disruptive innovation” – new technology-enabled products or services that can change the world.

Potentially.

“Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies ("genomic revolution"), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services ("next generation Internet"), and technologies that make financial services more efficient ("Fintech innovation"). “ARKK is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.”

Meanwhile, The Street writes that:

“The company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF… had grown from around $1.8 billion at the beginning of 2020 to nearly $28 billion during its February 2021 peak. Investors were chasing (Wood’s) incredible track record over the prior several years. And up to that point, it had mostly paid off.”

Dividend Sensei would argue that action only made it exceptionally overvalued.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Inexperience and Risky Bets Don’t Make for Good Investments

Dividend Sensei recently wrote that:

“ARKK is steadily rotating into ever more speculative positions, driving its forward price-to-earnings ratio to ever higher and dangerous valuations. “Two months ago, it had a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 72. Today, it’s 106. “106 forward earnings for companies growing at a 17.7% compound annual growth rate – 6.0 P/E growth ratio. “Unless ARKK’s companies grow 3x-6x faster than analysts expect, there's a 91% probability that investors will suffer very poor returns over the next 10-20 years.”

But that’s just one man’s opinion (two counting me). An extremely well-versed and successful man, sure. But a single perspective all the same.

I don’t believe anyone should ever trust anyone’s insights completely, since everyone is flawed. That includes myself and everyone on my team.

As such, I’ll also quote Nasdaq in its April 1 article, “Ark’s Flagship ETF Is Ill-Prepared for Future Risks: Morningstar.” It’s all about how the analytical agency in question released its first rating on one of Ark Investment Management’s ETFs.

Written by Robby Greengold, the conclusion was that the firm is “ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist.”

That’s challenging commentary, but perhaps not as much so as the reason behind it: That Cathie Wood heads up an “unexperienced team” with “lax risk controls.”

Basically, they’re playing with fire.

So how did it do so well before? Nasdaq says:

“‘As ARK’s primary investment decisionmaker who has established a ubiquitous media presence and enthusiastic following, Wood is essential to the firm’s continued success,’ writes Greengold. He notes the firm’s director of research, Brett Winton, who would likely succeed Wood if needed, has no experience as a portfolio manager through nearly 15 years’ experience in the financial industry.”

Moreover, as Greengold suggests in the article, there’s high turnaround at the firm, leaving mostly under-experienced individuals in charge.

And Star Power Alone Can’t Give ARKK Longevity

I want to concentrate on that “media presence and enthusiastic following” line for another moment. The Street’s commentary (from a different article) emphasizes it with this:

“There might not be a bigger rock star investor in the world right now than Cathie Wood. Her stock picks and the daily buys and sells of stocks within her ARK ETFs are picked apart with a fine-tooth comb every day of the week.”

That first sentence, I believe, is key. Rather like Elon Musk, Wood is a charismatic individual who knows how to give the people what they want. Up to a certain point, anyway.

That’s not to say that either of them are charlatans or unintelligent. Intensely far from it. They fully believe what they’re doing, and they can most definitely accomplish a lot. They’ve both proven it.

Their intense followings have just pushed their valuations way too high.

I probably need to state here that this isn’t a timely hit piece on her or her company just because ARKK has suddenly found some disfavor. Instead, it’s a reminder to all of us not to get so dazzled by potential that we start ignoring fundamentals.

I’m all about putting small amounts of money into more speculative plays when the moment is right – and my mind and finances are in order. But even then, the company has to offer something substantially sound. Something that can last.

Something like the following REITs do.

They might not hold the star power or promises that ARKK does. But by my assessment, they can go the distance.

And that’s what really matters in the end.

1 Strong REIT Buy, Followed By…

To select some of the best REITs to buy, we look to our new screening tool called iREIT Tracker:

(Source: iREIT on Alpha)

We prefer to select sound stocks with some kind of buffer. That way, our positions are protected against market fluctuations.

This buffer – or margin of safety – is the difference between their real, or intrinsic, value and the price assigned by Mr. Market.

Prominent value investor and Columbia finance professor Joel Greenblatt framed the concept in a 2011 Barron’s interview. “It’s about figuring out what something is worth and then paying a lot less for it,” he said.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Our first Strong Buy pick is Urstadt Biddle (UBA). It’s a shopping center REIT that’s trading at a 14% discount to our “buy below” target.

The company recently bumped up its quarterly dividend back to $0.23 per share. So it now yields 4.8%.

The forward-looking analyst estimates are solid at 13% in 2021 and 7% in 2022. That puts it on solid ground to deliver annual returns of at least 25%.

UBA trades at 14x price to funds from operations (p/FFO) compared with peers like:

Regency Centers (REG), which trades at 19x

Kimco Realty (KIM), which trades at 17x.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

2 More Strong REIT Buys

Our next Strong Buy pick is Innovative Industrial (IIPR). This cannabis landlord is trading at a $13 discount to our “buy below” target.

Its dividend yield is just 2.9%, but it has enhanced growth prospects thanks to a uniquely positioned platform. The forward growth estimates are extremely attractive – some of the highest in the REIT sector – at 31% in 2021 and 35% in 2022.

Shares are valued at 33x price to adjusted funds from operations (p/AFFO). And while it has no direct peers, we believe its first-mover advantage is critical to its future growth prospects.

This one is an easy Strong Buy, as we forecast annual returns in excess of 25%.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Last but not least is Medical Properties (MPW), a hospital REIT we recently did a deep dive article on. As I wrote in it:

“We consider MPW positioned to generate steady dividend growth supported by strong growth prospects and above-average cost of capital. Plus, the payout ratio is improving, providing a better cushion to support its current 5.65% yield.”

Last week, I was on the fence with regard to the “Strong Buy” call here. But I decided to upgrade it from a Buy based on its forecasted low double-digit AFFO increases of 11% in both 2021 and 2022.

Plus, shares are trading at a 12% discount to our “buy below” target, which provides an attractive margin of safety.

(Source: Fast Graphs)

My Mantra in 5 Words

Keep in mind what makes REITs so attractive compared with other high-yield investments. It’s their significant capital appreciation potential and steadily increasing dividends.

Long-term investors should look at REITs with dividends that aren’t just safe. They also have good growth prospects.

Wider margins of safety mean lower risk and greater gain potential. As Benjamin Graham wrote in 1949:

“Imagine that in some private business, you own a small share that cost you $1,000. One of your partners, named Mr. Market, is very obliging indeed. Every day, he tells you what he thinks your interest is worth and furthermore offers either to buy you out or to sell you an additional interest on that basis. “Sometimes his idea of value appears plausible and justified by business developments and prospects as you know them. Often, on the other hand, Mr. Market lets his enthusiasm or his fears run away with him, and the value he proposes seems to you little short of silly.”

In short, “Silly rabbit, ARKK is for kids.”

I like “disruptive innovation” too. But it’s paramount that investors maintain responsible diversification and invest with a margin of safety.

My mantra can be summed up in five words. “Protect principal at all costs.”