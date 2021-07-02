Florin Raducu Ianas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) has been on my radar screen for a while now and back in October last year, I decided against investing in the packaging giant. A wrong decision as the company’s share price increased by about 30% to over $150/share. Fortunately, the share price has come off a little bit as Packaging Corp is currently trading at just around $136. That’s still 16% higher than in October, but the total return of 18.6% is still lower than the 25.6% increase of the S&P 500 in the same time frame, so I probably was half right: Packaging Corp’s share price did better than I had expected, but there were more profits to be earned elsewhere.

Q1 was a mixed bag, but the cash flow results remain very strong

We are now almost three full quarters further, so it’s perhaps a good idea to have another look at the company to see if I need to update my views and opinions on the third-largest producer of containerboard products in North America.

In the first quarter, PKG reported a 6.6% volume increase with a total containerboard production of just under 1.2 million tonnes. An increase of almost 4% compared to the first quarter of 2020. According to the CEO, the packaging demand remained very strong, and the Q1 containerboard production actually represented a new quarterly record. The production allowed PKG to also add a few thousand tonnes to its inventory levels which will come in handy considering the second quarter was earmarked for some maintenance-related outages and four mills are expected to undergo maintenance in Q2.

The total revenue in the first quarter increased by about 6% to $1.8B, but the COGS also increased by almost 5%. This resulted in a gross profit of almost $404M compared to $365M in Q1 2020, an increase of in excess of 10%, and clearly resulting in a higher gross margin.

Source: quarterly report

We see the operating income also increased by almost 15% thanks to the slightly lower SG&A expenses and despite the $10M increase in other expenses. The $238M operating income results in an operating margin of just under 13.2%, compared to 12.24% in Q1 2020. Clearly an improvement. And Packaging Corp was able to keep the momentum going on its income statement as the net income increased from just under $142M to $166.5M. This represents an EPS of $1.75 compared to $1.50 in Q1 2020. A good result and the quarterly dividend of $1/share remains fully covered as the payout ratio is less than 60% based on the Q1 results.

I mainly base my investment decisions on the free cash flow profile of a company. PKG reported an operating cash flow of almost $192M as you can see below, but this includes a substantial investment in the working capital position of approximately $107M. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately $299M.

Source: quarterly report

The total capex was just about $85M, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow performance of $214M.

The outlook for the remainder of this year is still encouraging

It’s clear the packaging division is nicely humming along, and I expect the margins to improve later this year as the company is still in the process of hiking prices for its customers. That will enable PKG to offset the impact of the higher cost of raw materials. The pulp prices skyrocketed earlier this year, but it looks like the worst is behind us and the pulp prices have come off their recent highs.

For the current quarter, PKG expects the export prices for its containerboard production to continue to trend higher which is great. And although the paper segment is by far less important than the packaging segment, PKG seems to expect an improvement in this division as well. While volumes should be flat, the price increases should help to repair the margins.

Investment thesis

While Packaging Corp of America posted an excellent free cash flow result in the first quarter, I don’t think it will be representative for the remainder of the financial year as the capex will increase compared to the amount spent in Q1.

That being said, we also should see improved margins as PKG will be able to hike its prices from Q2 on. This, in combination with slightly lower pulp prices, should help to boost both the net income as well as the free cash flow result. And with a net debt of $1.4B, the current enterprise value of PKG is just about $14B, which means the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of about 10. That’s not exceptionally high, but over the next few quarters, the net debt should be trending lower while we should be able to expect an EBITDA boost, also thanks to the upcoming conversion of a mill to produce linerboard. With an average ROIC of 16%, Packaging Corp of America has been a good capital allocator in the past and I have no reason to expect things to be different going forward.

I still don’t have a position in PKG and I remain on the sidelines for now. I think the company is making good progress, but as a bargain hunter, I’m hoping it will get a little bit cheaper.