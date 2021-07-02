anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Having pounded the table on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) for a while now (see here, here, and here), it feels like CRTO is finally turning the corner. I think investors will come away from its latest analyst day feeling optimistic, with the medium-term strategy laid out and new management in place to execute. On the whole, CRTO is much better positioned now, particularly with regard to the monetization of its new solutions, its progress with client traction, and the opportunities ahead of it.

While privacy headwinds are a risk, with first-party solutions and a more diversified business mix amid the ramp-up of the New Solutions business (expected to reach ~30% in FY21), I feel comfortable with the risk/reward. Though the stock has outperformed, I think there's still room to run - applying the multiple from another turnaround story, Nielsen (NLSN), to CRTO's implied EBITDA target, investors should still reap significant upside from current levels.

Gunning for a $100bn TAM by FY24

The advertising backdrop has evolved dramatically, but fears that CRTO would be a victim of the times appear unfounded, with the company continuing to progress well with its transformation. In particular, CRTO's new management team deserves much of the credit, as does its client-centric culture, and the focus on Commerce Media, which has moved it closer to achieving profitable growth. In the meantime, CRTO's addressable market (i.e., the TAM) is not short of growth, with the company now outlining a ~$45bn advertising market opportunity on track to nearly double to ~$80bn by FY24.

CRTO is also expanding into additional TAMs, comprising ~$58bn in Targeting Solutions (+17% CAGR), ~$32bn in Retail Media (+22% CAGR), and & ~$5bn in Third-Party Demand (+4% CAGR), all of which will offset the declining ~$5bn Retargeting ex-Chrome Mitigation (-12% CAGR). In aggregate, this opens the TAM up to a (growing) $100bn by FY24 - no mean feat.

Full-Funnel Marketing and Commerce Solutions to Boost Retail Media Growth

CRTO, which currently works with the vast majority of the top-25 US-based retailers with monetization programs, has also reorganized its client segmentation as larger enterprises generally have different needs relative to small and medium businesses. The key, in my view, is that these existing relationships provide unique upselling/cross-selling opportunities for CRTO - as a result, the growth runway could be extensive with only ~30% of the customer base using more than one of CRTO's solutions.

Early efforts have paid off, with CRTO also reporting higher retention rates (>80% revenue retention with brand clients and >92% revenue retention with retailers). It has also helped in establishing long-term contracts with most of its top-40 retailer customers. With a more predictable recurring revenue stream at the core of the business and ample room to grow, expectations for Retail Media to outpace the industry growth of ~22% over the medium term seem feasible, in my view.

Having full-funnel marketing and commerce solutions is a key differentiating factor - outside of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), no other player has full-spectrum coverage. For context, existing players are either pure-play demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as The Trade Desk (TTD) or pure-play on the sell-side (i.e., SSPs) such as Magnite (MGNI). Thus, CRTO plans to fill this white space with its Commerce Media Platform, leveraging its broad portfolio of ad solutions.

The full-funnel approach should also see it improve its penetration of ad agencies - while ~30% of CRTO's Marketing Solutions revenue comes from agency spend, its renewed focus on agencies could see this move much higher and perhaps even allow it to gain share from TTD on the DSP side.

Better than Expected Financial Targets

All this culminates in some promising mid-term numbers - CRTO now expects mid-term revenue (ex-TAC) growth rates for its non-retargeting products to come in well above par. Most impressively, Retail Media and Targeting Solutions (i.e., non-retargeting products) are guided to grow >40% and ~50%/year, respectively, over the period. With these segments now set to account for ~30% of total revenue ex-TAC for FY21, CRTO appears to be transitioning into a commerce platform well ahead of when cookies are expected to be fully depreciated on Chrome (likely sometime in FY22).

Plus, with CRTO on track to launch Retail Media offsite advertising in 3Q21, the company is not short of growth drivers. Given the success Amazon's DSP has seen extending its data off the Amazon platform, I think there could be some upward revisions on the horizon.

On the margin side, CRTO is targeting ~30% at the EBITDA level while still maintaining flexibility to reinvest in the business. Much of this will likely come from its new ~$40m cost savings initiative for FY21, which it then plans to reinvest in growth areas. With CRTO now more aggressively investing in its products, expect opex to also move higher in FY21 (after declining in prior years), signaling the transition to growth mode. Still, I see CRTO generating ample cash into the coming years (absent any M&A), further raising the downside protection for investors.

The Criteo Turnaround Story Has Legs

Net-net, the transition Criteo has made has been impressive thus far, featuring a greater lean toward newer products that utilize its extensive first-party data assets. While risks around retargeting remain, continued growth in New Solutions and Retail Media should offset much of the slowdown elsewhere. Relative to NLSN, a similar turnaround story that has also re-rated, CRTO still screens well - while NLSN is targeting revenue growth in the mid-single digits, CRTO is targeting low double-digit % but currently trades below NLSN's ~10x fwd EV/ EBITDA multiple. Hence, I think the risk/reward still skews favorably for CRTO.