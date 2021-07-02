Climate Change Poses Minimal Risk To These Stock Indexes

mack2happy/E+ via Getty Images

As another hot, dry summer unfolds in the Western United States, with predictions of a fire season even bigger than last year’s, investors ask whether their portfolios are vulnerable to climate change. Do they own assets that will suffer from fires, floods, and other extreme weather, in the event that the frequency and scale of such natural disasters keeps growing?

Bloomberg reported Thursday:

Unstoppable drought is rolling over California and the Western US once again, as it has with little interruption since the new century began. Nearly 98% of land across 11 Western states is abnormally dry, and more than 90% is covered by some category of drought - the worst levels in the US Drought Monitor’s 21-year history. Reservoirs have drained to their bottoms, leaving bath-tub rings on their shorelines. Rivers reduced to trickles are setting off conflicts for dwindling water rights. Millions of acres of trees and shrubs have turned from shade to fuel for the out-of-control blazes everyone predicts will come.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles, called it the big one. “By a lot of metrics, it is the most severe drought on record.” The Department of the Interior says that paleohydrology data rank this as one of the driest periods of the last 1,200 years.

The National Centers for Environmental Information report that last year’s drought cost $4.5B, and its resulting dry conditions exacerbated a record wildfire season that added another $16.5B in costs.

Bigger than worries about this summer are worries that this is the baseline for the future. Swain calls it the aridification of the West - a complete shift in the region’s climate. “It is hard to call it drought anymore because it is a permanent state of being,” he says. “Things are moving in one direction rather than going back and forth.”

Luckily, for investors, the issue is not new. Investment banks and advisories have contemplated the impacts of climate change for decades. Based on reading such research, the following six industries look to me like the most vulnerable to climate change:

Industries Vulnerable to Climate Change

Agriculture

Beverages

Energy

Fishing

Insurance

Skiing

Agriculture: Nearly a third of the world works in agriculture, and yields are trending lower because of changing water availability, land damage from extreme weather, and shorter growing seasons caused by higher temperatures. A long-term uptrend in food prices is possible. We may also see geographic shifting as formerly fertile regions ramp down and formerly barren regions ramp up.

Beverages: It comes down to water shortages. Coca-Cola (KO) has mentioned the issue in its 10-Ks, citing extreme weather as a risk to the availability and cost of raw materials it needs to make its products. In its 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, it wrote (emphasis mine):

Water is a limited resource in many parts of the world, facing unprecedented challenges from overexploitation, increasing demand for food and other consumer and industrial products whose manufacturing processes require water, increasing pollution, poor management and the effects of climate change. As the demand for water continues to increase around the world, and as water becomes scarcer and the quality of available water deteriorates, the Coca-Cola system may incur higher costs or face capacity constraints that could adversely affect our profitability or net operating revenues in the long run.

The issue persists. In its 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Coca-Cola wrote (emphasis mine):

... water is a limited natural resource in many parts of the world, and our Company recognizes water availability, quality and sustainability, for both our operations and also the communities where we operate, as one of the key challenges facing our business.

Later in the filing, management included a statement similar to the one excerpted above from its 2015 filing.

While it’s true that water isn’t leaving the planet, just getting redistributed, following the redistribution could turn into a costly affair for companies with extensive fixed infrastructure. In a worst-case scenario, would water be trucked cross-country or over national borders, pumped from the ocean and desalinated? We can’t say, but business impact could be big.

Energy: Government regulations are a rising risk to fossil-fuel companies. Coal use is declining, for example. The pandemic shutdown illustrated the rising risk of “stranded assets,” which are large-scale assets (i.e. offshore oil rigs) and in-ground inventory that simply get abandoned when the economics shift.

The oil industry is grappling with a “net-zero pathway,” which is a global initiative “to limit the average rise in global temperatures to 2°C by the end of this century compared with pre-industrial times,” according to Wood Mackenzie as reported by Hellenic Shipping News. The IEA’s scenario is called Net Zero by 2050. HSN:

No oil company is preparing for the scale of decline envisioned in any of these scenarios.

Fishing: As the ocean warms and becomes more acidic, fisheries weaken and shellfish have difficulty growing, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Insurance: McKinsey analyst Kia Javanmardian discussed this in January, saying that for insurers

with a heavy presence in California, climate change has come, and they’re seeing it with wildfires year over year, and they’re feeling it acutely because the indications of the rate they need is far greater than what they’re able to take in the state…

Analyst Dickon Pinner added that

your previous estimation of your risk exposure is probably wrong. … the translation from hazard to exposure to damage and the manifestation of that in cash flows is just hard to model.

Skiing: Cold regions could see their ski industry shift elsewhere or shrink dramatically. Daniel Scott, the Canada research chair in global change and tourism at the University of Waterloo, estimates that of the 19 cities that have hosted the Winter Olympics, as few as 10 might be cold enough by midcentury to host them again. By 2100, that number shrinks to 6. He thinks that the ski season in Ontario and Quebec could drop between 12% and 21% by 2050.

In addition to not knowing the direction of climate change, we don’t know what mixture of crisis and opportunity will arise from different scenarios. It’s possible that it would be a net positive for some industries. For example, if the world weans itself from fossil fuels it will do so by moving onto other energy sources, such as nuclear and solar. The energy industry as a whole might do more business in a green economy than in the current one. For some companies, the transition could be difficult or even fatal, while for others it could be a boon.

Even natural disasters are not all bad, economically speaking.

The American Economic Association published a report in April 2018, “The Economic Impact of Hurricane Katrina on Its Victims: Evidence from Individual Tax Returns.” From the abstract:

Hurricane Katrina had large and persistent impacts on where people live, but small and surprisingly transitory effects on employment and income. Within just a few years, Katrina victims’ incomes actually surpass that of controls from similar unaffected cities. The strong economic performance of Hurricane Katrina victims is particularly remarkable given that the hurricane struck with essentially no warning.

We’re seeing something similar with the pandemic. Various groups of people, including stock-market investors who did not get scared away by lockdown doomsayers, are richer today than they were at the beginning of 2020. This development shocked many analysts, including hedge fund managers, one of whom told me point-blank in March 2020 that our plans would never recover from the Covid crash because the math of leverage doesn’t work.

Climate change is even more complicated than financial markets, making it safe to say that nobody knows where it’s going to go, at what speed, to what result, and - the biggest variable of all - how humanity will react to what unfolds. If history is a guide, ingenuity will prevail such that winners will emerge, just as they have around every other historical phenomenon.

The guiding principle to keep in mind when pondering investing and climate change is that it won’t be pure disaster, as is frequently posited in media. No matter what happens, opportunity will arise. The usual segment of ambitious, smart, innovative, hard-working people who have led the world through every phase on record will lead it through climate change as well.

As I frequently say: It’s never game over.

If so, then within our Sig plans we should expect a mixture of stress and benefit. We are spared a good deal of pressure by using only indexes, where risk is unlikely to concentrate at too high a degree.

The stock sides of our plans are driven by the following indexes:

Stock Indexes Used in Our Plans

3Sig: S&P SmallCap 600

6Sig: S&P MidCap 400

9Sig: Nasdaq 100

These are their top five sector breakdowns:

S&P SmallCap 600 Top 5 Sector Breakdown (%)

17.9 Financials

17.4 Industrials

16.3 Consumer Discretionary

12.8 Information Technology

11.2 Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Top 5 Sector Breakdown (%)

18.5 Industrials

16.0 Financials

14.6 Consumer Discretionary

13.9 Information Technology

10.8 Health Care

Nasdaq 100 Top 5 Sector Breakdown (%)

56.4 Technology

24.9 Consumer Services

9.0 Health Care

4.5 Industrials

4.4 Consumer Goods

This doesn’t give us a complete picture because within the sectors could be a wide range of exposure to climate change. One thing we can see is that we don’t need to worry about a decline in fossil fuel usage. Here’s how energy stacks up in our indexes:

Energy Sector Allocation (%)

4.1 S&P SmallCap 600

1.4 S&P MidCap 400

0.0 Nasdaq 100 (as “Oil & Gas”)

Let’s try drilling down to the component level, with the top ten holdings of each index.

First, the S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P SmallCap 600 Top 10 Components

GameStop (GME) Consumer Discretionary

Crocs (CROX) Consumer Discretionary

Saia (SAIA) Industrials

Omnicell (OMCL) Health Care

Macy’s (M) Consumer Discretionary

Chart Industries (GTLS) Industrials

Power Integrations (POWI) Information Technology

UFP Industries (UFPI) Industrials

NeoGenomics (NEO) Health Care

Exponent (EXPO) Industrials

Climate exposure looks minimal here.

GameStop, Crocs, and Macy’s are not directly exposed.

Saia is a trucking company that would be affected by changes in oil and gas prices, and advances in electric vehicles and self-driving technology - but don’t ask me whether this cloud of variables will net out positive or negative.

OmniCell services pharmacies, Power Integrations makes integrated circuits, UFP Industries makes wood and wood-alternative products for the housing industry, and NeoGenomics runs cancer testing laboratories. All of these look safe from climate risk. UFP might benefit if extreme weather events increase the need for home construction and repair.

Chart Industries makes and sells engineering equipment to energy and gas companies. Some of this could be directly affected, but not all of it. For example, the company’s cryogenic equipment for storing and vaporizing industrial gases is probably immune to climate issues. The company’s April 10-Q suggests that a transition to clean energy is good for its business, not bad:

Our 2021 full year outlook reflects execution on the clean energy transition including recovery in air cooled heat exchangers related to growth in CO2 Capture applications, small scale LNG opportunities and growth in our Specialty Products business, especially in water treatment, over the road trucking and hydrogen applications driven by strength in first quarter orders …

By the way, GTLS was a great pandemic recovery trade. It rose 847% from its March 2020 low of $17 to its April 2021 high of $161.

Exponent is a science and engineering consulting firm that looks likely to benefit from climate challenges faced by its clients. From its May 10-Q:

[We provide] solutions to complex problems. Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers and business consultants brings together more than 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and business today. Our services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property and impending litigation.

That seems to cover the bases. Climate issues? Call Exponent. The company recently published a series of articles addressing how it helps clients attain sustainability goals. From the April 21 installment:

Sustainability efforts are increasingly important to a company’s business practices in the eyes of many stakeholders. … The most effective goals will satisfy regulatory requirements and provide local environmental and societal benefits while simultaneously adding value to a company’s business. … Companies are already realizing significant financial, social, and environmental success through a rigorous scientific approach to developing, executing, and measuring sustainability goals.

Assuming that the rest of the S&P SmallCap 600 resembles its top ten components on the climate risk scale, this index and by extension our 3Sig plan look fine.

Next, the S&P MidCap 400:

S&P MidCap 400 Top 10 Components

Bio-Techne (TECH) Health Care

XPO Logistics (XPO) Industrials

Fair Isaac (FICO) Information Technology

Molina (MOH) Health Care

Signature Bank (SBNY) Financials

Cognex (CGNX) Information Technology

SolarEdge (SEDG) Information Technology

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Consumer Discretionary

Graco (GGG) Industrials

FactSet (FDS) Financials

Climate exposure looks minimal here, too.

Fair Isaac and Williams-Sonoma are not directly affected.

Even if they were, they would figure it out, the way Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber navigated the pandemic. From last weekend’s Barron’s:

When well-heeled consumers decamped for the suburbs during the Covid-19 crisis, the company was ready, with the right products and a robust e-commerce operation. Sales in 2020 were up 15% while earnings per share nearly doubled to $9.04. … Says Alber: “There’s so much richness in the home. It is architecture, design, family, community.”

No climate crisis would dim this factor. As in the pandemic, the safety of home might become more important to people if the outside environment became less hospitable.

Bio-Techne makes life science reagents and instruments for clinical diagnostic markets - and, yes, it went gangbusters in the pandemic.

XPO Logistics is similar to Saia, so will face a similar cloud of variables that is impossible to forecast. It does seem nimble, though. From its May 10-Q:

We believe that our rapid pace of innovation differentiates our services, enables us to better utilize our assets and makes the most of the talent within our organization. Our proprietary technology strengthens our relationships with customers by addressing their immediate supply chain needs in ways that accommodate their strategic plans, such as entry into new markets. Technology allows us to be a true partner to our customers by helping them meet their objectives for efficiency, safety, customer service and growth.

Molina provides managed health care to low-income people under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through state insurance marketplaces. Such a business will probably stay steady in climate change scenarios, or grow if more people become displaced. Revenue grew 13% from full-year 2018 to the last 12 months.

Signature Bank is a typical commercial bank, with no insurance exposure to climate change. FactSet provides data to the financial industry (including to this letter occasionally), and faces no climate risk.

Cognex makes machine vision products that help automate manufacturing - no obvious climate risk.

Graco makes equipment to move, measure, and spray fluids and powders for construction, vehicles, and manufacturing. Homeowners might have used a Graco paint sprayer at one time or another. There’s some work with oil and gas companies, but such products get lost in a long list of abrasives, adhesives, coatings, mortar, sealants, and more. If anything, Graco is likely to benefit from changes and innovations related to climate change.

That brings us to SolarEdge Technologies, which is benefiting from the growing popularity of green energy. Revenue grew 53% from full-year 2018 to the last 12 months.

All in all, it’s another ready-for-anything bunch. Thus, the S&P MidCap 400 and by extension our 6Sig plan look fine.

Finally, the Nasdaq 100:

Nasdaq 100 Top 10 Components

Apple (AAPL) Tech

Microsoft (MSFT) Tech

Amazon (AMZN) Tech

Google (GOOG) Tech

Facebook (FB) Tech

Tesla (TSLA) Tech/Auto

Nvidia (NVDA) Tech

PayPal (PYPL) Tech/Finance

Adobe (ADBE) Tech

Comcast (CMCSA) Tech

Zero climate change risk.

Yes, there could be some kind of supply chain issue that caused a hiccup in the making of iPhones or Kindles or dashboard screens, but barely more than in the ordinary course of life. For all intents and purposes, climate change means no more to these companies than any business risk from a long list.

Just look at the success of Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, at steering his company through the pandemic’s chip shortages. From last weekend’s Barron’s:

Despite a global shortage of semiconductors triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang managed to sell more chips in the past year than ever before. … Nvidia has maintained its cadence of new-product launches, and reacted quickly as cryptocurrency miners gobbled up its Ampere chips. Company engineers designed a chip specifically for the miners, and curtailed the videogame processors’ utility for mining. Doing so should help Nvidia avoid trouble from volatile crypto prices.

Crypto volatility, pandemic bottlenecks, climate change supply issues - it’s all just risk to Huang and others of his ilk. They will manage it, as always.

Farther down the component weighting of the Nasdaq 100, we find some companies that might be more directly exposed to climate change risk, such as:

Nasdaq 100 Possible Climate Risk Component Allocation (%)

1.5 Pepsi (PEP)

0.7 Mondelez (MDLZ)

0.4 Kraft Heinz (KHC)

0.4 Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP)

0.4 Monster Beverage (MNST)

I’m not sure these beverage/food companies face a serious climate change risk, but even if they did it would affect only 3.4% of the index - and something tells me Pepsi is going to figure out how to make Pepsi. Costs may rise but the company won’t give up the ghost.

Harvard Business School student Nick Simmons looked at the issue in a 2017 paper, “The Climate Change Concern for Pepsi.” He flagged two ways it would have a negative impact on the company, both of which made the list at the top of this article: reduced agricultural yields and a dwindling fresh water supply. From his paper:

First, climate change poses a direct danger to the availability and costs of agricultural raw materials. PepsiCo relies heavily on raw agricultural materials for its products. Through increasing temperatures, droughts, and extreme flooding, studies from the EPA that climate change harm the quantity, quality and cost of agricultural crops and the global food supply at large. … Second, climate change is posing a significant threat to the global supply of fresh water - a key component of PepsiCo’s supply chain. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated that increasing temperatures from climate change will lead to intense water scarcities throughout the world. In 2016 alone, the costs to businesses of conditions such as droughts, water scarcity, and pollutions was $14B, an 81% increase from 2015.

The company is aware of this risk, of course. In its February 10-K, it mentioned “a worsening climate crisis” and how it rose to meet the challenge of the pandemic:

…we had to secure our supply chain; ensure continuity in manufacturing, distribution and sales; further strengthen our e-commerce and digital capabilities; reimagine our marketing; deliver positive outcomes for people, our shareholders and the planet… [We will get better by] supporting practices and technologies that improve farmer livelihoods and agricultural resiliency; using precious resources such as water more efficiently; accelerating our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout our value chain; driving progress toward a world where plastics need never become waste…

In other words: We’ll figure out how to make and sell Pepsi, come what may.

There’s even a

PepsiCo Risk Committee (PRC), which is comprised of a cross-functional, geographically diverse, senior management group, including PepsiCo’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, [that] meets regularly to identify, assess, prioritize and address top strategic, financial, operating, compliance, safety, reputational and other risks.

The company knows its risks and routinely manages them. Climate change is one of many:

In the normal course of business, we manage commodity price, foreign exchange and interest rate risks through a variety of strategies, including productivity initiatives, global purchasing programs and hedging…

The point here is not the climate change resilience of Pepsi per se, but a reminder that any company successful enough to make it onto one of our indexes is run by people to whom risk management is second nature. I guarantee you that if climate change is in the news, it’s on their minds - along with everything else they need to juggle to keep revenue rising. They will find a way.

Beyond company-specific issues, there are always general threats posed by worst-case scenarios of climate change. For example, rising sea levels or raging wildfires could force the relocation of a Google data center, shutter a significant number of Starbucks locations, or close the New York Stock Exchange (well, wildfires wouldn’t, but flooding could).

In this zone, however, we’ve entered the general unknown, the great what-if that is life itself - and you know humanity’s track record at forecasting that.

Even if it came to pass, it still wouldn’t be game over. What do you assume Google would do if forced to relocate one of its data centers? Relocate it, is my guess. I just don’t see a lot to worry about here.

There is little risk to our plans from climate change.