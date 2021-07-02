Dividend Champions For July 2021

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

About the Dividend Champions List

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly publication tracking companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. Wider in scope than the well-known S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and Nasdaq Dividend Achievers, the Dividend Champions covers all companies listed on exchanges in the United States. In order to be included in the list, the annual split-adjusted dividend payout of a company (based on calendar year) must be consistently increasing.

The Dividend Champions list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained the streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25 or more years), Contenders (10 to 24 years), and Challengers (5 to 9 years). The Dividend Champions list was created by David Fish in 2007 and is currently maintained by Justin Law. The Dividend Champions list may be obtained for free for personal, non-commercial use from Wide Moat Research. Data in the Dividend Champions list is provided “as is” with no guarantees of accuracy, completeness, or timeliness.

Blazin’ Hot Dividends

30 companies declared higher dividends in the past month, with an average increase of 12.17% over their previous payouts. The latest version of the Dividends Champions List is available at Wide Moat Research.

The Dividend Champions universe has increased to 757 companies. The average dividend streak remains at 16.3 years. The average yield has increased to 2.47% from 2.42% the previous month.

Dividend Increases: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Clorox Company (CLX), First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC), FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW), First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG), Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), HEICO Corp. (HEI), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), John Wiley & Sons Inc. (JW-A), Kroger Company (KR), Matson Inc. (MATX), MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), National Fuel Gas (NFG), NetApp Inc. (NTAP), Realty Income Corp. (O), Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC), PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ), Sony Group Corp. (SONY), Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD), Target Corp. (TGT), TowneBank (TOWN), Universal Health Realty Trust (UHT), UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB)

Additions to Challengers: Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE), H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Promotions:

Glacier Bancorp Inc., Matson, Inc., and TowneBank have been promoted to Contender.

Deletions:

National Health Investors (NHI) has cut its dividend.

TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) has been acquired by Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Warnings:

It has been more than one year since the following companies last increased their dividend: Independence Holding Company (IHC).

Other:

Systemax (SYX) has changed its name and ticker to Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has reduced its dividend due to a spinoff. The combined dividend payout post-spin is expected to be greater or equal to the previous rate. DTE’s dividend data has been adjusted and its growth streak remains intact pending confirmation.

Two new data points have been added: Dividend Currency and Tax Status.

Dividend Currency indicates the currency in which the dividend is declared. However, the information in the main dividend section is still in USD.

Tax Status indicates the structure of the company for US federal tax purposes. In some cases, this may differ from the organizational structure of the company. For example, some LPs may opt to be taxed as C-corps.

As always, these data points are based on the best available information available to me at the time. If you notice something that appears to be incorrect, please let me know.

In case you missed my blog post, there are a few exciting new changes to the ways you can access the Dividend Champions List. Still 100% free!

Chart of the Month

This graph is a courtesy of Chuck Carnevale and FAST Graphs. As always, it is not intended as a recommendation, but is just one I found interesting. Do your own due diligence.

A reasonably priced utility…

