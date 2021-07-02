Analysts' Top Banks For Year Ahead And Report Card On Picks Since 2017
Summary
- Top 3 analyst bank picks for the year ahead.
- Consensus ratings for 29 largest banks.
- Analysis of analyst picks since 2017.
- Three and Five-year total return rankings for the 29 banks.
- Four caveats.
Analyst Consensus
The top three picks for the year ahead:
Analysts are most bearish on:
Source: YCharts 6/30/2021
But Do Analyst Ratings Matter?
To answer the question, I have analyzed six and twelve-month price changes since 2017 for the nation's 29 largest banks identified in the above table. These returns were then compared to the analysts' consensus quarterly rankings from 2017-2020.
Bank stock price performance was then analyzed for five populations of banks:
- The Top 3 ranked consensus picks each quarter compared to the 29 bank average.
- The Bottom 3 ranked consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.
- The Top 5 consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.
- The Bottom 5 consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.
- The Top consensus pick each quarter compared to the 29 bank average.
Report Card: 12-Month Performance
The chart below shows that the quarterly Top 5 picks have on average annually outperformed (created 12-month "Alpha") the 29 bank quarterly average since 2017 by 5.6% (560 basis points). This is meaningful alpha and an indication that consensus analyst opinions are worthy of investor attention.
However, while the Top 5 picks create alpha, the narrower population of Top 3 picks have produced on average only 1.7% (170 basis) of outperformance. This outperformance is not statistically significant enough to indicate that Top 3 quarterly analyst picks as a group create alpha.
Even worse, when the population of Top picks is narrowed to just the consensus top ranked bank each quarter since 2017, these Top picks on average have only matched the same 12-month price return as created by the 29 banks.
Implication #1: History shows that bank investors seeking to outperform the 29 large banks appear prudent to buy a basket of the Top 5 picks (five holdings of same dollar investment).
Implication #2: As I have written in the past, bank ETFs while bringing some diversification, saddle investors with banks that historically have failed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. I prefer to own 12 High Quality banks (as measured by risk-adjusted return on equity) over an ETF. The data in this analysis shows that holding as few as five top analyst banks may beat bank ETFs over time, but more data would be helpful in confirming this thesis.
The chart below provides one more valuable insight: Bank analyst Bottom 3 and 5 picks reliably underperform the 29 bank average just as analysts expected. The Bottom 3 banks have underperformed peer averages by 6.6% (660 basis points) on average since 2017. The Bottom 5 bank underperformance is 5.6% (560 basis points).
Implication #3: An aggressive bank investor seeking to hedge bank investments may desire to short the three to five banks with the lowest consensus bank analyst ratings.
Report Card: 6-Month Performance
The next chart turns the analysis of comparative price returns to just six months from the quarter ending when bank analyst ratings are reported.
The following observations can be drawn from this chart:
- The Top Pick underperforms the 29 bank peer group on average by .4%.
- The Bottom 3 and 5 consensus rated banks underperform the 29 banks just as was seen for 12-month price change.
- In contrast to the data from the prior chart, the Top 3 bank picks have outperformed the 29 banks over six months; it is important to note that the variability (as measured by standard deviation) of the Top 3 pick stock price outperformance over six months is the greatest of any performance data presented in this analysis. Therefore, caution is advised before an investor gets too bullish about the Top 3 picks.
Report Card: Frequency that Consensus Analyst Picks Beat Peer Group
The next chart shows a different view of the data presented in the two charts above. This histogram shows the frequency since 2017 of six and twelve-month out/under-performance for the five populations in this study.
Note the solid (expected) consistent underperformance of Bottom 3 and 5 picks. On the other hand, Top consensus picks have proven to be unpredictable.
Three and Five-Year Returns
The next chart is drawn from my August 2019 article, "Why Berkshire Owns Banks and Why I Own Berkshire."
A major theme of that article is that bank investors are best served thinking long-term. This chart shows the random nature of one-year Total Returns for bank investors from 1990-2019.
My preference to be a long-term buy-and-hold investor in banks is supported by the following table. It shows a stack ranking of the 29 banks based on three and five year total returns.
My long-term bank portfolio has been anchored for 5+ years by:
In February of this year I added Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) to the long-term portfolio as documented in this article.
The other banks in my long-term portfolio are drawn from these three articles:
- Small/mid-size Dividend Champions
- 12 High-Quality Buffett banks
- Insiders Buying Reliable Dividend Banks
Source: YCharts 6/30/2021
Four Caveats
- Beware Analyst Momentum Bias: Analysts like ALLY, FHN, and SBNY for the year ahead. ALLY has been a perennial analyst favorite. It has reduced its share count by 22% over the past five years and continues to have an attractive valuation relative to other banks but less attractive compared history. Its current Price to Tangible Book Value is 1.31 compared to 1.91 for the median of the 29 banks; however, its current P:TBV has a Z-score of +1.27 compared to its history going back to 2014 when it began to be publicly traded. As for FHN, it has been an analyst Top 10 favorite multiple quarters in recent years; the Tennessee bank, in my view, is a betwixt and between bank that likely will be part of a larger bank in the future in order to compete for the talent needed by the industry over the next decade. SBNY has a long history of consistent returns on equity that exceed cost of capital; it appears to have navigated the recent crisis successfully, but and this is a big BUT, its market cap is up 289%--the most of any of the 29 banks--since March 31, 2020. By the way, the second greatest growth in market cap is FHN (283%) and the third is ALLY (247%). Analysts like betting on momentum. But should you?
- Beware Valuation Risk: As I will likely describe in a near-future article, bank stock valuations are no longer the tremendous value seen in 2020. Investors who join the bank party late may regret their timing if they think current price appreciation rates can be maintained. My valuation data show banks to be priced in line with 31-year historic averages. Buybacks and dividend hikes should help slow the build-up of tangible capital which will inevitably lead to higher valuations and price appreciation growth rates lower than what investors could have expected in 2020.
- Watch Insiders: Not all investors embrace the view that insider buying/selling is informative to long-term investors, but I am a big believer that insider Buys, especially of material amounts by a bank CEO and CFO, are clear buy signals for High Quality banks. Bad news now is that insiders are either selling or sitting on the sidelines. (As an aside, I believe bank insiders should NOT be allowed to sell shares when banks are engaged in buybacks; in my opinion, insider selling during buybacks is a conflict of interest, and therefore, bank boards should block all sales, including 10b5-1 planned sales.)
- Think Long Term: While analyst picks focus on one-year returns, if you look at the top-performing banks over the past five years, you will find that four of the top five banks were consistently rated Top 10 consensus analyst picks since 2017. Morgan Stanley (MS) and ALLY have been Top 10 picks for the past 16 quarters. In ALLY's case, it has been a Top 3 pick for all 16 quarters; clearly, the analysts got this one right. SIVB was a Top 10 pick every quarter from 2017-2019. Bank of America Corp. (BAC) was a Top 10 pick in 2017-2018 as well as in Q4 2019 and Q2 2020. Analysts, however, missed Warren Buffett's favorite, American Express Co. (AXP) which never once made a Top 10 analyst pick since 2017.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long FRC, JPM, SIVB, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: As a retired Bank of America (BAC) employee, I continue to have financial interests in the bank but currently hold no common or preferred shares.