Analysts' Top Banks For Year Ahead And Report Card On Picks Since 2017

Analyst Consensus

The top three picks for the year ahead:

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) First Horizon Corp. (FHN) Signature Bank (SBNY)

Analysts are most bearish on:

KeyCorp (KEY) Comerica Inc. (CMA) Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)

But Do Analyst Ratings Matter?

To answer the question, I have analyzed six and twelve-month price changes since 2017 for the nation's 29 largest banks identified in the above table. These returns were then compared to the analysts' consensus quarterly rankings from 2017-2020.

Bank stock price performance was then analyzed for five populations of banks:

The Top 3 ranked consensus picks each quarter compared to the 29 bank average.

The Bottom 3 ranked consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.

The Top 5 consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.

The Bottom 5 consensus picks each quarter compared to the bank average.

The Top consensus pick each quarter compared to the 29 bank average.

Report Card: 12-Month Performance

The chart below shows that the quarterly Top 5 picks have on average annually outperformed (created 12-month "Alpha") the 29 bank quarterly average since 2017 by 5.6% (560 basis points). This is meaningful alpha and an indication that consensus analyst opinions are worthy of investor attention.

However, while the Top 5 picks create alpha, the narrower population of Top 3 picks have produced on average only 1.7% (170 basis) of outperformance. This outperformance is not statistically significant enough to indicate that Top 3 quarterly analyst picks as a group create alpha.

Even worse, when the population of Top picks is narrowed to just the consensus top ranked bank each quarter since 2017, these Top picks on average have only matched the same 12-month price return as created by the 29 banks.

Implication #1: History shows that bank investors seeking to outperform the 29 large banks appear prudent to buy a basket of the Top 5 picks (five holdings of same dollar investment).

Implication #2: As I have written in the past, bank ETFs while bringing some diversification, saddle investors with banks that historically have failed to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. I prefer to own 12 High Quality banks (as measured by risk-adjusted return on equity) over an ETF. The data in this analysis shows that holding as few as five top analyst banks may beat bank ETFs over time, but more data would be helpful in confirming this thesis.

The chart below provides one more valuable insight: Bank analyst Bottom 3 and 5 picks reliably underperform the 29 bank average just as analysts expected. The Bottom 3 banks have underperformed peer averages by 6.6% (660 basis points) on average since 2017. The Bottom 5 bank underperformance is 5.6% (560 basis points).

Implication #3: An aggressive bank investor seeking to hedge bank investments may desire to short the three to five banks with the lowest consensus bank analyst ratings.

Report Card: 6-Month Performance

The next chart turns the analysis of comparative price returns to just six months from the quarter ending when bank analyst ratings are reported.

The following observations can be drawn from this chart:

The Top Pick underperforms the 29 bank peer group on average by .4%.

The Bottom 3 and 5 consensus rated banks underperform the 29 banks just as was seen for 12-month price change.

In contrast to the data from the prior chart, the Top 3 bank picks have outperformed the 29 banks over six months; it is important to note that the variability (as measured by standard deviation) of the Top 3 pick stock price outperformance over six months is the greatest of any performance data presented in this analysis. Therefore, caution is advised before an investor gets too bullish about the Top 3 picks.

Report Card: Frequency that Consensus Analyst Picks Beat Peer Group

The next chart shows a different view of the data presented in the two charts above. This histogram shows the frequency since 2017 of six and twelve-month out/under-performance for the five populations in this study.

Note the solid (expected) consistent underperformance of Bottom 3 and 5 picks. On the other hand, Top consensus picks have proven to be unpredictable.

Three and Five-Year Returns

The next chart is drawn from my August 2019 article, "Why Berkshire Owns Banks and Why I Own Berkshire."

A major theme of that article is that bank investors are best served thinking long-term. This chart shows the random nature of one-year Total Returns for bank investors from 1990-2019.

My preference to be a long-term buy-and-hold investor in banks is supported by the following table. It shows a stack ranking of the 29 banks based on three and five year total returns.

My long-term bank portfolio has been anchored for 5+ years by:

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

First Republic (FRC)

In February of this year I added Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) to the long-term portfolio as documented in this article.

The other banks in my long-term portfolio are drawn from these three articles:

