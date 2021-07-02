filo/iStock via Getty Images

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ENPH) total revenues increased by 14% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by strong worldwide demand for its solar and storage systems. However, its non-GAAP gross margins improved only by a paltry 0.9%, while GAAP figures went down by 4.3%.

Data by YCharts

Now, there is big demand for the company's products, led namely by factors such as the Biden administration's narrowly focused ban on Chinese-made solar products from the Xinjiang region, the commitment from governments and companies around the world to fight climate change and buy in on the energy transition. Additionally, COVID-induced restriction fears are also easing. However, while these will underpin future solar demand, it is important to adopt a realistic stance in view of the semiconductor supply crunch impacting the top-line, especially with the stock having enjoyed a 300% upside during the last one year period.

Supply constraints ahead

The company reported record first quarter revenues across all regions. Looking deeper, Enphase generates about 17.9% of total revenues internationally, mainly from Europe and Australia, with the bulk (82.1%) coming from the U.S. International sales progressed from $25.95 million to $53.97 million, or 108% signifying that its operations team did a good job of navigating component supply constraints to meet up to customer demand. However, the fact that gross profits did not progress in phase with sales volumes points to additional costs being incurred.

For this matter, manufacturing is likely to be impacted with the semiconductor supply chain being under stress. Thus, the company already experienced constraints on the supply of ASICs and AC FET drivers in the first quarter, which limited shipments.

According to the executives, shipment volumes will likely be constrained by semiconductor component availability in Q2 as well, while being above those for the first quarter.

The reason is that the company has managed to qualify new suppliers for ASIC and AC FET drivers, but the ramp from these new suppliers is slower than what had been anticipated and Enphase expects these component constraints to persist for the rest of the year.

Worst, with the higher micro-inverters shipments in Q1, the channel inventory is tight. Thus, there was a decrease in inventory levels, by nearly $6 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Therefore, with the second to the fourth quarters being seasonally robust quarters, in contrast to the first one, the company expects the channel tightness for micro-inverters to continue. Thus, inventory as a percentage of assets is at an all-time low.

Source: Chart built using data from Seeking Alpha

Therefore, with supply chain constraints impeding its ability to secure semiconductor components required to build finished goods (micro-inverters), sales figures for the second and third quarters are likely to be impacted.

Additionally, the company has also delayed the ramp of inverters with new features such as the IQ 8 as these use the same components as existing products, with the priority being to service current customers.

It is only with the easing of supply constraints, possibly towards the end of the year, that there should be a big rebound in sales.

Long-term strengths

For this purpose, the company has been expanding its contract manufacturing facilities in Mexico and India from where it shipped more than 900,000 and 500,000 micro-inverters respectively during the first quarter. There has also been improvements in product quality and lowering of operational costs with the fully automated facilities built.

Automation and improvement of operational efficiency at its factories have enabled Enphase to successfully weather the geopolitics storm constituted by tensions between the U.S. and China, which culminated into the Section 301 tariffs on "made in China" inverters in 2019. Interestingly, Enphase's geographical diversification away from China has in fact resulted in gross profit margins increasing from an average of 35% in 2019 to 44.3% in 2020. This should increase further with more production lines being setup in Mexico and India, but are dependent on components.

The company is also well-positioned competitively as shown by its Y-o-Y revenue growth of 19.31%, contrasting with regression for its peer.

Now, those who have installed solar panels know the importance of a photovoltaic inverter. This is a small box connected to the panels, used to transform the direct current (DC), produced by the photovoltaic sensors into alternating current (DC) or into a form which can be used in most homes. Pursuing further, there is the traditional closed circuit installation for series connection, all linked to an inverter. The disadvantages of this string-based inverter connection is that if one of the panels is in the shade, the whole installation is impacted as the voltage is no longer distributed correctly.

That's what triggered Enphase to find a new solution, involving the use of micro-inverters in 2008. Twenty-two years later, the company is still strong competitively. Thus, instead of electricity being sent to a centralized string inverter, as for competitors, its micro-inverters individually convert DC to AC. This process provides for optimum power generation and also avoids complete system failure due to its decentralized structure.

Therefore, Enphase has product strength and is well positioned to benefit from an easing in semiconductor supplies, as it is expanding production capacity.

Another strong point is Enphase's storage systems, where 42 megawatt hours of battery power was shipped in Q1. This represented a sequential increase of 30%. Going forward, there are also opportunities to bundle solar inverters and storage together, along the same lines as some other market participants favoring an exclusively bundled model.

Valuations and key takeaways

Enphase certainly has strength, and while the overall demand situation is very good, with customer bookings quite higher than what they would normally be at this time of the year, the company "remains supply-constrained for Q2" as highlighted by the executives themselves. Pursuing further, component availability started improving at the end of April, but the rate of growth of supply did not match demand.

Also, at the time Q1-2021 results were announced, there was no clarity for the third quarter as well, but still the company was planning for much higher capacity, both for micro-inverters and storage.

Moving to the bottom line, non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $43.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $34.2 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to increased investments in R&D, increased staff cost, and the consolidation of Sofdesk operations, a company Enphase acquired early this year.

As a result, GAAP operating income margin decreased slightly (by 0.38%) in Q1 compared to the prior quarter year. The company has also acquired the solar business of DIN Engineering in April and has an active pipeline on the acquisition front.

Pursuing further, with investors prioritizing on growth metrics, Enphase's better stock price performance has meant higher valuations, with a trailing Price to Sales multiples of 26.89x, when compared to peer SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG). For this matter, even with a higher growth rate, Enphase's lower revenue level is unlikely to rise rapidly enough to match those of its peer in 2021, because of component supply constraints.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, Enphase's $300 to $320 million sales guidance for the second quarter is higher than the $301.8 million for Q1, simply because it also includes the contribution from both Sofdesk and DIN. Another noteworthy point is that the company does not plan to increase the price they charge to customers.

Therefore, adjusting for a lower Price to Sales metric of 20x-22x, a more appropriate share price would be in the $139-153 range.

Target range = (20/26 x 180.5) to (22/26 x 180.5) = $139-$153.

I moderated the adjustment as Enphase has higher gross margins. In this respect, a look at the guidance for the second quarter makes sense.

Gross margins are expected to decrease to 37% to 40% (GAAP figures) in the second quarter from 40.7% in the first one despite above normal seasonality. This decrease could be the result of components costing higher and an increase in global freight costs. Consequently, in the eventuality of supply-induced fall in sales, operating margins should be impacted as well.

Therefore, the stock faces uncertainty in the short to medium term. This could persist into 2022 though.

Finally, taking into consideration the strengths and possibility of a rebound in sales at the end of the year, Enphase deserves to be watched closely. Clarity is needed on the supply side as well.