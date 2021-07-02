porcorex/E+ via Getty Images

Shareholder disappointment in Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw the share abandoned to the bears for a share price drop from a high of $331 on 9 February 2021 to bottom at $118.20 on 13 May 2021. Novavax had to rebuild confidence amidst skepticism, distrust and negative sentiment, a process still ongoing. The share price recovered some ground in relatively volatile trading and has traded back above the $200 level, which is still only two thirds of the $331 previous high in February. Novavax has more work to do to restore confidence and to achieve enthusiastic shareholder support.

Significant progress has been made since the share price low in early May 2021.

Novavax announced on May 21st, their participation in a mix-and-match (vaccine interchangeability) COVID-19 vaccine booster trial led by the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and other UK National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) sites. NVX-CoV2373, will go head-to-head against seven other vaccines “to evaluate the potential for providing a booster dose from different manufacturers in people who have previously received two doses of an authorized vaccine.” Novavax, also on May 21st, published the full Phase 3 UK trial results of 15,000 participants confirming a 90% efficacy which included evaluation against some variants. On May 22nd, Novavax announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with South Korea and SK bioscience “to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax's recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.” An MOA is not a formal contract but an affirmation by the parties that they have a general agreement on a cause of action which would normally conclude in agreement down the line when terms and conditions can be fully defined. It is a very normal process during a developmental phase to use an MOA while firming up on the requirements for a formal contract. Parties would not lightly enter into a MOU at this level without a significant meeting of the minds. Novavax has already developed a Novavax prototype vaccine based upon the Beta variant (previously known as the South African escape variant) and on 11 June published: “Data from Three Complementary Studies of COVID-19 Beta (B.1.351) Variant Strain Vaccine. The studies compared the Beta (B.1.351)-directed vaccine to Novavax' prototype vaccine candidate as standalone, in combination, and as heterologous prime boost vaccine.” In the first study, the new prototype, rS-B.1.351, protected mice in a challenge study against the original virus, the Beta virus as well as against the Alpha virus (UK variant) indicating a backwards and forwards efficacy effect (the Alpha variant only emerged in the UK in September 2020 while the Beta variant already emerged in South Africa in May 2020 - WHO). Baboons previously vaccinated with the original strain Novavax prototype vaccine were given the new Beta variant prototype vaccine rS-B.1.351 as a booster shot. The Baboons study results were spectacular, the immune response after rS-B.1.351 boost was higher than the peak immune response from both previous doses and also produced a strong neutralizing response against both the Alpha and Beta variants. Once again achieving a backwards and forwards efficacy. The third study was a human serum study to evaluate the NVX-CoV2373 Novavax vaccine effectiveness against the Alpha and Beta variants finding that the current vaccine will equally protect against the Alpha variant but saw a modest reduction in neutralizing capacity against the Beta strain. The Big One was the results of the Phase 3 trial in the USA and Mexico which were published on 14 June 2021. The results were exceptional with 100% efficacy against the original virus strain, 93% efficacy against a basket of Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest, 91% efficacy in high-risk populations and zero hospitalizations of vaccinated candidates. Novavax filed a prospectus to sell common stock to the value of $500mil At The Market (ATM) on 15 June 2021 to raise additional working capital. Novavax did a similar ATM on 22 January 2021 indicating that they may sell up to 3,906,250 shares at a price of $128 or better. Doing ATM sales of a relatively small batch of common stock have a very limited dilution effect, and as it is done ATM, the company does not offer the shares at a discount to investors. Novavax handled the January ATM sales very well and reported on 15 June that they had only sold 1.7 million shares of common stock (against the potential 3.9mil) raising $451.9 million in net proceeds at a weighted average sales price of $271.65 per share. It is worth repeating that they had said that they may sell up to 3.9mil shares but only sold 1.7mil shares over a period or almost 6 months. The ATM sales targeted in the 15 June prospectus is for 2.51mil shares at $198 or better. I would expect Novavax to again improve on the ATM sales projections and do not anticipate the capital raising to have any material or lasting dilution effect on the share price to the extent that it would negate the positive events. It is worth keeping in mind two important Pipeline developments published by Novavax. The first is the results of the Phase 2b clinical trial of a malaria vaccine candidate, R21, created by the University of Oxford that includes Novavax' Matrix-M™ adjuvant and is licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII). This malaria vaccine candidate performed very well with efficacy at 77% in a study of children aged 5-17 months conducted in Africa and is described as “this vaccine's high levels of protective efficacy hold promise of becoming an important tool for global malaria eradication.” The next important publication is the results from the Flu/Covid Combo preclinical study. The Flu/Covid Combo vaccine candidate performed equally as well as the two vaccines (NanoFlu and NVX-CoV2373) separately after two doses with no indication of any relative change in the safety of the combo vaccine candidate.

Skepticism and negative sentiment around Novavax have translated into Novavax shares trading at a significant discount to the share prices of Moderna (MRNA) and BioNTech (BNTX). The current uncertainty is overhyped and overemphasized yet will be eliminated in a matter of two to three months, if not earlier. All the evidence at this stage points to a successful outcome for Novavax. The vaccine clinical trial results are exceptional.

Manufacturing, which is often questioned by market participants, is on track. Proof of concept is the manufacturing done for the trials which would have required delivered vaccine doses probably in excess of 100,000. The CEO of Novavax already announced that they have 30-40 million doses in stockpile as far back as early May 2021. “He said Novavax currently has about 30 million to 40 million doses on the shelves and its factories are making more each week.”

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is manufacturing the Novavax vaccine at scale at its facilities in the UK, USA and Denmark. “At FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies we excel in microbial fermentation and advanced protein expression based on bacteria, fungi and yeasts – from strain selection, optimization and process development to scale-up and cGMP production.” FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is investing US$ billions on expansions of its manufacturing plants. The Serum Institute of India (SII), another one of Novavax’s manufacturing partners, has advised that it has started batch manufacturing of the Novavax vaccine.

Adar Poonawalla @adarpoonawalla Jun 25, Twitter,

“Excited to witness the first batch of Covovax (developed by @Novavax) being manufactured this week at our facility in Pune. The vaccine has great potential to protect our future generations below the age of 18. Trials are ongoing. Well done team @seruminstindia!”

Successful manufacturing at scale will complete the requirements for submitting official applications for emergency use authorization in the UK, India, the USA, Australia and other international jurisdictions. Available information and guidance from Novavax are that everything is on track, and the factual environment does not support the extreme negative sentiment on Novavax's guidance.

How far is the Novavax share price discounted relative to Moderna and BioNTech?

I have used the market capitalizations of Moderna and BioNTech to measure the Novavax share price performance against these peers in my previous article on Novavax. This is the updated version as of 1 July 2021.

Almost unbelievingly, the Novavax share price is trading at a 71% discount to the share price of BioNTech and is trading at an 83% discount to the Moderna share price! Yes, the money in the bank matters, and yes, the emergency use approvals in place matters, and yes, the two to three months of uncertainty with Novavax matters, but none of it justifies a 70% or 80% discount, given the facts available presently.

What a 1:6 share split would do for Novavax

Please note that Novavax has not announced any intention to do a share split at this stage. This is an evaluation of the advantages should they make such a strategic move.

Novavax has 74mil shares in issue, while Moderna has 401mil shares in issue for a ratio of 5.4 Moderna shares for every Novavax share. Optics is a fact of life. It's not always rational nor logical, but it is very real. The optics here is that a Novavax share price of $210 “looks” expensive compared to a Moderna share price of $230, yes optics. The reality is that a $210 Novavax share price in comparative shares in issue numbers is only $38.75 relative to the Moderna share price. Again, optics, the excessive share price discount is patently obvious at $38.75. Novavax would do well to do a share split of 1:6 earlier rather than later to rebalance the shares in issue relationship for a more realistic reflection of the relative price relationship between Novavax and Moderna.

One can sample the optics also by looking at the share prices of Moderna and BioNTech. BioNTech submitted its USA EUA application on 20 November 2020 to the FDA. Moderna only submitted their USA EUA application on 30 November 2020 to the FDA. The BioNTech share price closed at $104.07 on 20 November 2020, while the Moderna share price was lower at $97.61. This had changed dramatically by 30 November when Moderna announced their P3 trial results and submission to the FDA.

The BioNTech share price closed at $124.24 on 30 November 2020, while Moderna had by then accumulated share price increases to close at $152.74 on 30 November 2020. Moderna is a sentiment leader with an almost cult following who revere their leader, which is very advantageous for the share price. The result is that the BioNTech share price is trading at a significant discount to the Moderna share price also because BioNTech has only about half the number of shares in issue compared to Moderna. I’ve made the statement above, money in the bank matters, and BioNTech has sold more doses and will probably earn more income from its covid vaccine sales after sharing with Pfizer (PFE) and Fosun than Moderna will after it has paid its manufacturing dues. Still the share price of BioNTech lags that of Moderna.

BioNTech would do well to do a two or three for one share split to rebalance its share price/shares in issue ratio with Moderna. These three companies are at this stage the three direct competitors for the covid vaccine income streams, especially now that the CureVac vaccine candidate has failed to achieve the 50% efficacy threshold. It is not advantageous for BioNTech or Novavax to have less shares in issue than Moderna in a world where optics matter, and it is certainly a significant disadvantage for Novavax to have less than 20% of the number of shares in issue compared to Moderna.

A six for one share split would take a $210 Novavax share price back to $35, and then, all naïve market and the not so naïve market participants would see how the Novavax share price is trading at a very attractive discount to competitors in the face of significant progress and competitive standing at this stage.

Let me suggest that the Novavax share price should be trading in the $400 to $450 range, and I'm sure I'll be ducking mocking comments like a jackrabbit in a hailstorm. Split the Novavax share six for one, and let's suggest that the share should be trading in the $67 to $70 range, and it sounds a lot more reasonable. Let's go one step further and suggest that the Novavax share price should be trading in the $540 to $600 range to be on par with the share price of Moderna in the pre-EUA application phase, and again, investors will balk at that suggestion but split the stock six for one, and a trading range of $90 to $100 is totally in line with where Moderna was trading prior to submitting EUA, and on top of it, Moderna did not have its Phase 3 trial data in hand at that stage.

Everybody has a risk profile, but the $35 Novavax share price vs. a $230 Moderna share price based on the same number of shares, the trading ranges of BioNTech and Moderna in the after Phase 3 trial data and pre EUA applications stage and given currently available information, certainly ranks with the best risk/reward opportunities in the market presently.