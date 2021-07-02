gremlin/E+ via Getty Images

BST's rights offering

The second news to discuss is BlackRock Science and Technology Trust's (NYSE:BST) rights offering. This is a transferable 1-for-3 offering with an ex-rights date of June 17, 2021 and an expiry date of July 14, 2021. The subscription price will be the higher of 95% of the average market price in the 5 days until expiry, or 94% of the NAV. The press release has more information, but here are the key terms of the offer:

Holders of Shares on the Record Date ("Record Date Shareholders") will receive one Right for each outstanding Share owned on the Record Date. The Rights entitle the holders to purchase one new Share for every 3 Rights held (1-for-3).

The subscription price per Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the expiration date of the Offer, which is currently expected to be July 14, 2021, unless extended by the Trust (the "Expiration Date"), and will be equal to 95% of the average of the last reported sales price per Share on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 94% of the Trust's net asset value (“NAV”) per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 94% of the Trust's NAV per Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date. The Subscription Price will be determined by the Trust on the Expiration Date.

Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights issued to them can subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Shares which were not subscribed for by other holders of Rights at the Subscription Price, subject to the right of the Board to eliminate this over-subscription privilege. Investors who are not Record Date Shareholders but who otherwise acquire Rights in the secondary market are not entitled to participate in the over-subscription privilege. If sufficient Shares are available, all Record Date Shareholders' over-subscription requests will be honored in full. If these requests exceed available Shares, they will be allocated pro rata among those fully exercising Record Date Shareholders who over-subscribe based on the number of Rights originally issued to them by the Trust.

Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the NYSE under the symbol "BST RT" during the course of the Offer and will cease trading one day before the Offer’s Expiration Date (June 18, 2021 through July 13, 2021). During this time, Record Date Shareholders may also choose to sell their Rights.

In contrast to ACP's rights offering described previously, all of the expenses of the offering will be borne by the adviser and not by fund shareholders. Bravo!

All expenses of the Offer, including sales commissions, will be borne by the Adviser, and not by the Trust or any of the Trust's shareholders.

Because of this, as well as the higher lower limits of the issuance price, BST's offering is not going to be extremely dilutive. Even assuming 100% subscription, the maximum dilution would be -1.5% if the lower limit of 94% NAV is triggered. Meanwhile, if the fund expires at a +5% premium or higher, the offering can even be accretive (the premium as of 7/1 is +6.65%).

Hence, I view this rights offering more positively than those undertaken by some other managers.

Selling before the ex-rights date wins again

On the ex-rights date on June 17, 2021, BST's share price declined by -4.1%, or $2.48. Again, this is significantly greater than the intrinsic value of the rights (see below), further supporting our hypothesis to switch out of CEFs before their ex-rights date. One could simply by back the shares after the ex-right date, as well as the equivalent number of rights, and immediately be in profit. The only drawback is that one would not be able to participate in the oversubscription privilege as only "primary" rights (those issued to record date shareholders) are eligible. Rights purchased on the secondary market are not able to participate.

While BST was not a portfolio holding, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) is and it was the fund that Nick switched to when he sold his BST position in advance of the ex-rights date, as described in: BSTZ: My New Largest Holding.

However, recently [BSTZ] became my largest holding due to BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) announcing a rights offering. That move came as a bit of a surprise. Though not a bad move considering BST's lofty premium that was entering the double-digit territory. Historically, what we have seen is it is the best course of action to sidestep a rights offering, invest elsewhere, and then revisit the fund after the rights offering is done. In this case, we will be revisiting this fund around July 14th, 2021. Possibly sooner if the ex-rights day provides a sufficient enough dip. The other point here is that it has "historically" been the best move. That doesn't mean always, but a sufficient number of times where it has been the better decision. That is why I made the move. I still believe BST is an attractive fund with huge potential over the longer term. So I'd be anxious to get it back into my portfolio sooner rather than later.

The above chart shows that Nick's swap is already in profit by over +8%. Great job!

(As a reminder, the reason to switch to a similar fund rather than holding cash if one sells a CEF over its rights offering period is to hedge the effect of market movements. If one stayed in cash, then the variance of outcomes would be much wider especially for volatile equity funds like BST, as underlying market movements could have a much greater effect than changes in premium/discount valuation over this period).

Our plan of action

This was the initial analysis that we wrote for members last week:

With BST's share price at $57.45, the intrinsic value of each right would be 96 cents. However, the rights are currently trading at around 51 cents, which is consistent with previous observations that the rights generally trade below their intrinsic value. (Source) If the offering were to expire today, buying 3 rights at $0.51 each plus $54.58 (95% of the current market price) would give you one BST share for a total cost of $56.11, which is a -2.3% discount to the market price. This suggests the possibility of arbitrage where one could buy discounted shares via the rights and then sell them on the open market afterwards.

As of July 1, with BST's share price at $59.51 and its NAV at $55.80, the intrinsic value of each right should be 99 cents. They closed at $0.70 cents, hence the arbitrage potential (about a -1.5% discount to the market price) still remains.

However, the risk of buying the rights now is that if BST's premium declines, then the value of the rights would decrease also. Moreover, if the fund enters into discount territory, then the lower limit of 94% of NAV could be triggered. At that point, the rights would become worthless.

This also means that should BST fall below a -6% discount towards expiry, one should not subscribe as it would be cheaper to buy the shares on the open market.

What should an investor do? Right now, I'm eyeing the premium/discount valuation of both BSTZ (currently at a -2.52% discount as of 7/1) and BST (+6.65% premium). If BST were to become significantly cheaper than BSTZ during the offering period, we might consider swapping some of our BSTZ holdings for BST.

BSTZ has been a holding of the Tactical Income portfolio at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory since about a year ago, and it has been an exceptional performer for our members since then.

Note however that BST and BSTZ aren't clones; BSTZ holds "growthier" names and hence would be expected to a higher risk/reward proposition compared to BSTZ. Here are our latest articles on the two funds:

For investors who want to initiate a position in BST for the first time, buying the rights for the ability to subscribe for discounted shares of BST could be an option to take. There are two risks of this strategy compared to buying BST outright today: (1) as mentioned above, if BST sinks to a -6% discount or lower, the rights would become worthless, (2) conversely, if BST rises sharply from here, one would regret not buying the fund now.

For traders looking to just exploit the arbitrage differential of the offering, I'd suggest waiting until the final week until the expiry (July 14) to minimize the risk of adverse price movements in the rights.