The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) invests in Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 components with at least twenty-five consecutive years of dividend growth.

Dividend Aristocrats are some of the safest, most reliable companies in the market. Just look at their decades-long track-record of dividend growth for proof.

Dividend Aristocrat dividends are also some of the safest, most reliable dividends in the market, and see consistent double-digit growth too. Yields are somewhat low at 1.96%.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF provides investors with an easy, cheap, simple way to invest in these securities, is a buy, and is particularly appropriate for dividend growth investors.

NOBL - Basics

Sponsor: ProShares

Underlying Index: S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Dividend Yield: 1.95%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 13.80%

NOBL - Investment Thesis

NOBL's investment thesis rests on the fund's safe blue-chip holdings, and its strong dividend growth track-record. These combine to create an outstanding dividend growth ETF, and one with particularly safe, reliable dividends and dividend growth.

Let's have a quick look at each of the points above.

Safe Blue-Chip Holdings

NOBL exclusively invests in Dividend Aristocrats, or S&P 500 components with twenty-five consecutive years of dividend growth. In my opinion, the decades-long dividend growth track-record of these companies is evidence of their strong business models, consistent revenues and earnings, and shareholder-friendly management teams. Only the safest blue-chip stocks can grow their dividends for so long, and their safety is a significant benefit for their shareholders. No investment is totally safe, but NOBL is safer than most.

NOBL's holdings themselves are reasonably well-diversified across industry segments, although overweight the old-economy industrials and consumer staples segments. On the flipside, the fund is significantly underweight tech, as most tech companies are (comparatively) young, and less focused on consistent dividend growth.

NOBL invests in 65 different companies, equal-weighted. NOBL's holdings include some of the most popular names in the Seeking Alpha dividend community, including AbbVie (ABBV), IBM (IBM), Coca-Cola (KO), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). These are all household names, and popular, strong, and reliable companies. Coca-Cola has sold coca-colas for decades and will, in all likelihood, continue to do so. As mentioned previously, NOBL's holdings are more appropriate for more risk-averse investors looking for quality.

Strong Dividend Growth Track Records

The Dividend Aristocrats are all strong, safe companies, with even stronger, safer dividends and dividend growth track records.

As mentioned previously, all NOBL holdings have raised their dividends for twenty-five consecutive years or more. Few companies offer dividend growth track-records this long, extremely few funds do the same. NOBL, perhaps more accurately its underlying index, is almost certainly one of the funds with the strongest, and longest dividend growth track-records in the market, which is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders.

Importantly, NOBL's dividend growth is not only consistent, but consistently strong. The fund's dividend has grown at double-digit rates since inception, and for most relevant time periods. Growth has slightly accelerated these past few years as well.

As a comparison, the S&P 500 generally sees dividend growth of about 5%, less than half that of NOBL.

NOBL's 1.9% dividend yield is also slightly stronger than the S&P 500's 1.3% yield. Higher yields are almost always a benefit for shareholders, even if the benefit is quite small, as is the case for NOBL.

NOBL's dividend yield might not be particularly high right now, but it grows very, very fast. As per Seeking Alpha, NOBL's dividend takes about 7 years to double. Re-invest the dividends, and the pace would quicken. This makes NOBL a fantastic choice for long-term dividend growth investors, who would see strong yields after a decade, sky-high yields after that. This, off course, assumes that the fund's underlying holdings perform reasonably well in the coming years: no performance, no earnings, no dividends. I'm confident that the fund's underlying holdings will perform well in the future, regardless of economic or industry conditions, because that has been the case for twenty-five consecutive years, and counting.

NOBL - Risks and Negative Factors

NOBL is an outstanding dividend growth fund, but it is not without risks and negatives.

In my opinion, NOBL's most important negative is the fact that the fund is massively underweight tech. Said industry accounts for 3% of the value of the fund, versus 33% for the S&P 500.

Being massively underweight tech means that the fund should underperform when tech outperforms. Tech generally performs quite well, and the industry has posted massive market-beating returns since late 2019. NOBL has underperformed since, as expected.

On the flipside, NOBL tends to outperform when tech underperforms. This has been a relatively rare occurrence these past few years, but did happen earlier in the year, until June. NOBL outperformed until about June, underperformed since, and has (slightly) underperformed for the year.

NOBL underweighting tech is definitely a negative for the fund and its shareholder, if only due to decreased diversification, but there are few dividend funds with significant tech holdings.

Peer Comparison

I've covered most of the large dividend growth ETFs already, so thought to do a quick comparison between NOBL and these.

NOBL's underlying holdings have stronger dividend growth track records than the holdings of the fund's peers. NOBL compares slightly unfavorably to its peers in most other relevant metrics, but the differences are small. As such, NOBL makes more sense for investors who prize stable, consistent dividend growth over other considerations.

Looking at some specifics metrics, seems noticeable that NOBL has the fewest holdings in the dividend growth niche. This is simply due to the fact that the Dividend Aristocrats, the fund's focus, is quite small. Lack of diversification serves to increase risk and volatility, and is a negative for NOBL and its investors.

NOBL is also slightly more expensive than average, another (small) negative for the fund and its shareholders.

NOBL's dividend yield is slightly lower than average, while its dividend growth is slightly higher than average. No significant differences either way.

Finally, the fund's shareholder returns themselves are about average, with some small variations in the different time periods. NOBL underperformed somewhat in prior years, due to being underweight tech, but has performed better these past few months, as tech is no longer consistently outperforming.

As mentioned previously, most of the large dividend growth funds are similar, and all are buys.

Conclusion - Buy

NOBL's safe blue-chip holdings and outstanding dividend growth track record make the fund a buy.