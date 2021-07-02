imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Over the years, I noted the frequent comments of Buyandhold 2012 and BM Cashflow Detective. As time passed, I found there was wisdom in their missives, and I developed great respect for their investing acumen. Therefore, when I undertook this series, I reached out to each man, and I asked for a list of top stocks for consideration should we experience a bear market.

My only criterion was that each had to provide a dividend, and the companies would be a mix of high growth and high yield stocks, as well as firms with rapidly growing dividends.

Many of the names are well known to me; however, I was utterly unfamiliar with MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Furthermore, both of my collaborators chose the company, so to say the least, I was intrigued.

As I began my investigation of MKTX, I learned the company has experienced phenomenal growth. Following the IPO in late 2004, the shares debuted for $11. Today they trade for over $460. Along with that share price growth, management rewards shareholders with a well-funded dividend that has annual double-digit growth.

However, the stock has fallen of late. In 2021 it is down nearly 19%. Q1 results missed analysts’ consensus estimates, and investors were taken aback when management provided expense guidance above the previous range. Add to that a valuation that requires MKTX to grow at a breakneck pace for the foreseeable future.

MarketAxess: An Easily Understood Business Model

MKTX is primarily an electronic trading platform for fixed-income markets. Used by broker-dealers and institutional investors, its technology provides an enhanced ability to trade corporate bonds, high-yield bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed income securities.

It came as a surprise to me, and I would wager this is news to many investors, that most fixed-income transactions are conducted over the telephone. MKTX provides cost savings of 10% to 30% when compared to the more personal, but more opaque execution of deals over the phone.

Simply put, MarketAxess is transforming an industry that is ripe for change, and the size of the addressable market is huge. This is reflected in the seemingly unending growth experienced by the firm since its debut.

Over the last ten years, the shares have appreciated by nearly 1,750%. During that same time frame, revenues increased by 300% and profits by 527%. At the end of 2020, the P/E ratio for MKTX stood at 72, a reflection of the growth investors expect to witness in coming years.

MarketAxess is the leader in its industry, and it has increased overall market share in every quarter since the beginning of 2009.

Its position as the largest firm in the fixed-income markets provides a competitive edge. Furthermore, those endeavoring to gain access to an electronic trading platform will naturally gravitate to the company offering the broadest reach. With 1,800 institutional investors and dealers worldwide, and with the size of its customer base increasing every quarter, MKTX is a natural choice.

An example of the explosive and seemingly perpetual growth of the company can be found in the most results. In the last quarter, MKTX increased its U.S. high-grade credit market share to 20.5%, up from 20%. It also grew the U.S. high-yield credit market share to 15.6%, an increase of 12.2%.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation

However, MarketAxess is no one trick pony, as the Asia-Pacific region registered 57% growth.

Not only is this a company growing at a torrid pace, it is also highly profitable. MKTX has a gross margin of 77% and a net margin of 43%.

The Prospects For Continued Growth

MarketAxess claims that on average $67 billion fixed income products are traded daily. Now ponder that the company's share of those transactions is roughly $9 billion to $10 billion.

A second road to growth is in state and local securities. Management estimates they represent a market of up to $4 trillion. As of 2019, only 9% of municipal bonds were traded electronically; however, that is a 50% increase from 2017.

One reason why the company’s projected expenses increased 18.1% year over year lies in the acquisition of MuniBrokers, an electronic platform for municipal bond traders. That deal will expand the firm’s municipal trading capabilities to Europe and Singapore.

Another example of potential growth lies in the current share of transactions executed electronically. For example, 45% of European fixed-income transactions occur via platforms like the ones used by MarketAxess, while the currency market is 90% digital.

You think about the 75% of global credit that's not yet electronic, and global Emerging Markets (EM) is a great example of that where we are connecting not only hard currency debt in EM but 26 local markets all on one marketplace with a combination of dealer liquidity and alternative liquidity through all our Open Trading. So we think we've got a tremendous opportunity there. Rick McVey, CEO

Debt, Dividend, And Valuation

MKTX has total debt just under $93 million and nearly $405 million in cash and equivalents.

The yield is a bit under .6%, the payout ratio is 32.5%, and the five-year dividend growth rate is 22.33%.

MKTX currently trades for $464.21 a share. The average 12 month price target of 9 analysts is $548.75. The price target of the 4 analysts rating the stock since the last earnings report is $524.25.

The current and forward P/E ratios are approximately 58X. The 3 to 5 year PEG is 6.03x.

My Perspective

MarketAxess is a dominant company in its space. This provides a competitive advantage as most traders will naturally seek a platform with the broadest reach.

There is no reason to believe the transition to digital trading will wither. To the contrary, the company not only has a large addressable market in which to expand, it is also increasing geographically and into markets such as the municipal bond markets that heretofore were relatively untouched.

With strong prospects for growth, minimal debt, and a safe and rapidly growing dividend, there is much to like about a prospective investment in MKTX. Unfortunately (and understandably), the shares trade for a rich valuation.

Consequently, I rate the stock as a HOLD.

It will, however, have a place near the top of my Bear Market wish list.