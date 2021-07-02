Federal Reserve Watch: Has The Fed Begun To Pull Back?

Alikaj2582/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, I made a “big deal” out of the Fed’s use of the reverse repurchase agreement facility.

I concentrated on the fact that since February 3, 2021, the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet (Federal Reserve release H.4.1, Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks) had increased by $847.0 billion.

This past week, the Fed added an additional $205.0 billion more in reverse repos to the account, bringing the total reverse repurchase agreements on the balance sheet to $1.261 trillion!

Just to reiterate what was written last week, this is more than the whole balance sheet of the Fed before the beginning of the Great Recession.

Last week I suggested a reason for the Fed’s use of this vehicle. The Fed was trying to keep its target rate of interest, the Federal Funds rates in positive territory.

Since February 3, 2021. The Federal Reserve has added $661.2 billion to its portfolio of securities held outright, consistent with its goal to buy $120.0 billion in new securities every month.

Buying securities outright adds to the reserves of the commercial banking system.

Putting a lot of money into the commercial banking system puts downward pressure on short-term interest rates.

Engaging in reverse repurchase agreements removes reserves from the commercial banking system which has the effect of putting upward pressure on short-term interest rates.

During the banking week that ended on June 30, the effective Federal Funds rate remained at 10 basis points from June 24, through June 29. On June 30, the effective Federal Funds rate was at 8 basis points.

No telling what the effective Federal Funds rate might have dropped to if the Fed had not removed as many reserves as it did from the banking system.

Federal Reserve Direction

But the Fed had to remove an awful lot of reserves from the banking system to keep the Federal Funds rate in positive territory.

There is something else, however, that people need to keep an eye on.

Federal Reserve officials have talked about slowing down the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-backed securities, while continuing to purchase U.S. Treasury securities.

Well, in the banking week ended June 30, 2021, the Fed added about $21.0 billion in government securities to its balance sheet.

However, the Federal Reserve also oversaw the fact that the amount of mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet dropped by almost $35.0 billion.

This decline may be a part of the technical operating procedures of the mortgage-backed securities market, and will be offset later in the month of July.

However, the account declined this week and we should pay attention to this fact, even if it turns out to be only an operating factor in the short run.

Overall

In total, the Federal Reserve oversaw the amount of reserve balances in the commercial banking system decline by $254.1 billion in the banking week ending June 30.

For the two weeks ending on June 30, a $394.1 billion decline took place in reserve balances in the commercial banking system. Over the last three weeks, the decline was just over $405.0 billion.

In effect, the Federal Reserve has been removing reserves from the commercial banking system for the last three weeks, using reverse repurchase agreements.

The “excess reserves” in the commercial banking system, the account in the H.4.1 release titled Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, now stands at $3.512 trillion, down from the $3.917 trillion in Reserve Balances on the balance sheet of June 9, 2021.

In effect, the Federal Reserve was tightening up on the reserve position of commercial banks, even though it was still purchasing $120.0 billion in securities held outright.

The Fed was just using a short-term facility, with a maturity of 3 days to 5 days, in order to meet its “stated” objective of monetary accommodation.

But, what now?

The Future?

What should the Fed do now?

The debate that has been going on recently concerns inflation and the possibility that the Fed is supporting conditions that would contribute to inflation increasing in the near future. The concern is whether or not the Fed can continue to be as “accommodative” as it has been, buying $120.0 billion of securities for its portfolio every month.

If higher rates of inflation are a real possibility, then the Fed needs to consider backing off from its securities purchase strategy and reduce the amount of securities it purchases every month.

But if the Fed wants to keep the Federal Funds rate in positive territory, it looks as if the Fed needs to stop buying all those securities right now so that the Federal Funds rate can stay in positive territory and even rise a little.

But this would require the Fed to stop buying securities. But it would also have to handle the fact that it has taken about a trillion dollars out of the banking system through reverse repurchase agreements.

The Fed’s strategy to accomplish this becomes a little more complex.

Is Fed chair Jerome Powell waiting for the inflation statistics to drop back so that the Fed can keep on its accommodative strategy of buying securities? Is Fed chair Jerome Powell waiting for the pressure on the Federal Funds rate to rise so that the Fed does not have to keep on adding reverse repurchase agreements to its balance sheet to keep the Fed Funds rate in positive territory?

Personally, I don’t see the statistics coming in this way. I tend to think that inflation will not back off and will show over the next six- to nine-months that it is going to run above the Fed’s desired 2.0 percent and stay there.

I also think that pressure will continue on the Federal Funds rate to drop below zero if the Fed continues to buy $120.0 billion in securities every month. To continue to “accommodate” the market, the Fed cannot continue to function with $1.0 trillion of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet.

The Federal Reserve cannot continue its current strategy.

The Fed is going to have to “back off” and manage its balance sheet in a different way. Right now I’m not sure what that will be.

The real danger with “backing off” is that the stock market may drop. The stock market has gotten used to the foundational support that the Fed has been providing it. If the Fed “backs off,” who knows how much the stock market must move to correct itself.

Over the past several months, the Fed has “in a sense” backed off. Reserve balances at commercial banks have fallen and fallen a substantial amount.

What is the next act in this drama? Does Mr. Powell and the Fed have any plans?

I hope so.