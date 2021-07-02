franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

Bassett (NASDAQ:BSET) is a leading retailer, manufacturer and marketer of branded home furnishings. The company has $6.40 per share in net cash as of the 2Q ended May, and the latest quarter was very encouraging in terms of order accretion. This cash balance currently represents an impressive 24% of the stock price. Since the company is operating in a low interest rate environment, after removing interest income after tax, we get a P/E [after taking out net cash of $6.20 per share] of 8.6x on a normal FY11/2022e which shows that this furniture business is undervalued. With rising FCF as well [9.3% on EV for the FY11/22], the company has great fundamentals to be able to take advantage of the ongoing housing boom, which has helped the residential furniture sector. More people moving to suburbs and low tax states, lower mortgage borrowing rates, and higher disposable incomes due to lower discretionary expenditure are the primary reasons.

Strong 2Q to End the First Half, Good Chance To Get Invested

Bassett had a strong second quarter ended May 2021 [they operate on a November fiscal year], with both EPS and revenue beats. They reported EPS of $0.60, almost double consensus estimates [2 analysts] of $0.35 cents, and revenues of $124 million which was 8% ahead of consensus. Both their EPS and revenues are the highest they have been in absolute terms during the last 5-year period. From an investor's standpoint this is very encouraging to hear, on top of the business doing really well with increasing demand for its furniture products. We see this as an opportune time to buy Bassett as the stock is at $27.00, down approximately 25% from its recent highs of $37.00 [see stock chart below]. Post quarterly results, Bassett was up 10% in next day's trading session.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal; 1-year chart - as you can see this is an opportune time to buy Bassett stock as it is trading ~25% below it 52-week high seen only recently in May.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal; As you can witness, Q2 revenues and EPS are the highest they have been in absolute terms in the last 5-years.

Bassett operates on a "sell, then make" model. This is where the company receives orders to make furniture and then it starts the manufacturing process, rather than the reverse method, where furniture is already in stock and ready to be dispatched for delivery. Most of the furniture companies in the US follow the latter method, where furniture is already ready-made and kept in warehouses for customers perusal - but this is not the case for Bassett. This unique business model has created a record backlog over time in 2020 and early 2021 for this company.

We are very certain that Bassett has a long runway of growth, given the strength of its backlog. In its previous quarter, the company announced that it had a 362% increase YoY in its wholesale backlog. Even though it was an easy comparison in a time of recovery from the pandemic - it is still a huge jump. In this second quarter they had a 30% increase sequentially in their wholesale order backlog. This proves that this stock still has a lot of headroom for growth as it looks to fulfill these orders.

The company is doing well and is fulfilling its orders at a steady and encouraging pace, given the current operating environment. Over the last couple of months, turnaround times have slowed in the wake of the pandemic which has led to tightening labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and lack of shipping containers for the company. Bassett, despite this [and we also think that these logistical issues are of very near-term consequence], is faring well, as management states:

As we battle an extremely tight labor market and continued supply chain disruptions, we strive to chip away at our huge order backlog that grew by another $19 million over the three months…At the recent High Point Furniture Market, we were actually thanked several times for our ability to deliver goods more quickly than the apparent current industry standard.

Valuations & Price Target

This company has been building their cash on the balance sheet at a rapid pace. With $6.40 per share in net cash, this currently represents an impressive 24% of the stock price. Since the company is operating in a low interest rate environment, after removing interest income after tax, we get a P/E [after taking out net cash of $6.40 per share] of 12.9x on a normal FY22e which shows that this furniture business is undervalued. Given below is a valuation table for FY21e and FY22e based on our projections:

BSET FY11/2021e FY11/2022e P/E 12.2x 11.2x Ex-Cash P/E 10.6x 8.6x FCF Yield 6.8% 10.5% FCF Yield on EV 8.0% 13.6% EV/EBITDA [on today's B/S] 6.1x 5.7x

Based on these strong valuations, our target price remains unchanged for Bassett at $38.50, representing 43% upside from the current market price. We reached this price target by taking a conservative P/E multiple of 17.0x and revising-up our prior EPS estimate to $1.90 [which was reached previously in FY11/2015]. Our previous EPS estimate was $1.69, but with the improved outlook we revised it up for a normalized FY11/2022. We did this to be more in-line with the current robust business outlook and macro-trends of the bullish housing market.

Our price target was calculated by taking our EPS estimate of $1.90 [after factoring out interest income after tax] and multiplying the aforementioned multiple of 17.0x - we get a yet to be finalized price target of $32.30. After this, we add back net cash of $6.20 per share which leads us to our price target of $38.50, or 43% upside.

Lumber Prices: Key Raw Material Sees Decline in Price

Lumber prices were up over 100% YTD just a couple months back in April, which was then viewed as a strong negative concern for housing and furniture stocks. Lumber prices even factored into overall USA inflation and Fed policy discussions. But prices have since collapsed and are now down close to -10% YTD. This is a bullish sign for housing and furniture stocks and eliminates one risk factor.

Source: Bloomberg

10 Year Treasury & Mortgage Rates - Historic Lows

Source: Screengrab from CNBC

In addition to the good news from lumber raw material prices, the 10-year Treasury yields are also at 1.47% which is not that high compared to what they were historically. Despite recent inflationary news and concerns, the long bond has remained well-behaved and on the low end of the spectrum, which is a good indicator for stocks. Similarly, mortgage rates had dipped slightly last month to around the 3% levels, which led to a record surge in pending home sales in May of 8%. Both these indicators - 10-year Treasury long bond and mortgage rates - have to remain low in order for the housing and concurrently the furniture sector to do well. While both these rates are up from last year's pandemic and recessionary lows, they are nonetheless still very attractive in a historical context especially for new mortgage borrowers.

Conclusion

To conclude, we still see upside left for Bassett given the backlog and this latest strong 2Q. Given temporary headwinds as a result of the pandemic, the company was still able to produce strong EPS and revenues. Lumber prices have also come down significantly and long bond remains relatively stable. These are all good signs for the overall market and more significantly the furniture industry. We see Bassett having 43% upside going forward.