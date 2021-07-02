Win McNamee/Getty Images News

With proven expertise of operating for the public sector, Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will most likely benefit from the new infrastructure plan. I assessed the company's current valuation, and believe that there is an upside potential in the stock price. With sales growth of 20% and a WACC of 8%, in the best case scenario, I obtained a target price of $44. In my view, once investors learn about the company's business model, the demand for the shares will increase.

Construction Partners, Inc. Will Be Necessary For Biden's Infrastructure Plan

Construction Partners builds roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company's business model is based on the manufacturing and distribution of hot mix asphalt:

ROAD's primary operations consist of manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt ("HMA") for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand and gravel, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. Source: 10-Q

ROAD has many hot mix asphalts all over the country, and appears to be a market leader in 48 different markets. It is also acquiring other competitors. In the last presentation, the management noted that in its recent history, the company has acquired close to 25 companies:

Source: Investor Presentation

I am providing this information to show that ROAD has a lot of expertise. ROAD has done extensive work for the public sector in the past. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, sales from the public sector represented 58% of the company's total revenue:

Public transportation infrastructure projects historically have been a relatively stable portion of state and federal budgets and represent a significant share of the United States construction market. Federal funds are allocated on a state-by-state basis, and each state is required to match a portion of the federal funds that it receives. Federal highway spending uses funds predominantly from the Highway Trust Fund, which derives its revenues from fuel taxes and other user fees. Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Let's tell it clearly. I believe that investors will see many opportunistic companies that will try to make money thanks to the infrastructure plan of Biden. Construction Partners is not one of those companies. The company's business model has been tested since the year 2000:

Source: Investor Presentation

Understanding the amount of dollars that Construction Partners, Inc. will receive to build roads all over the country is a bit difficult. However, we know that Biden will invest many millions to do exactly what the company does best. Read the following text from the White House. They seem to need exactly what ROAD does:

Fix highways, rebuild bridges, upgrade ports, airports and transit systems. The President's plan will modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads, and main-streets. It will fix the ten most economically significant bridges in the country in need of reconstruction. It also will repair the worst 10,000 smaller bridges, providing critical linkages to communities. And, it will replace thousands of buses and rail cars, repair hundreds of stations, renew airports, and expand transit and rail into new communities. Source: FACT SHEET: The American Jobs Plan | The White House

Optimistic Case: Sales Growth Thanks To The Infrastructure Plan

I believe that the company will receive a significant amount of funds in the coming years due to Biden's infrastructure plan. Most analysts are expecting sales growth to be large too, and ROAD's sales guidance for 2021 is $0.95-$1 billion. I used sales growth of 21%-23% from 2021 to 2025. The operating cash flow/sales is 9%, which is approximately the figure reported by ROAD in the past. With all these figures, FCF is between $43 million and $96 million from 2021 to 2025:

Source: Author

Construction Partners, Inc. has a beta of 1.052, so it appears to be a company for conservative investors. The equity risk is not that significant. If we assume a share price of $31 with a cost of debt of 4.5% and risk free rate at 2.4%, most analysts would get at WACC close to 7.5%-8%:

Source: Author

Source: Author

If we use a WACC of 8% with FCF of $43-$96 million and capex of $53-$118 million, the sum is equal to $261 million. I don't believe that my assumptions are very conservative. However, given the extraordinary infrastructure plan proposed by the democrats, I want to be a bit optimistic about ROAD's financial figures:

Source: Author

With a terminal FCF close to $100 million, a WACC of 8% and a long-term growth rate of 4.5%, I obtained a terminal value of $2.88 billion. When we sum everything and include a share count of 51 million, the fair price is close to $44:

Source: Author

Conservative Scenario With 15% Sales Growth

If we build another model with a conservative sales growth of 15%, Construction Partners, Inc. is not expensive at the current share price. All the other variables are the same. The FCF would be $40-$70 million from 2021 to 2025:

Source: Author

As said, with the WACC at 8% and a terminal FCF of $73 million, I obtained a terminal value of $2 billion. Using a share count of 51 million, the fair price obtained is close to $32-$33:

Source: Author

In my opinion, there will be an upside potential when Biden offers much more details about his infrastructure plan. I believe that the company's share price will most likely trade somewhere in the upward part of $32-$44. Given the number of articles published in Seeking Alpha, I don't think that many investors know about ROAD. In my view, as soon as more investors learn about the company's business model, the valuation will most likely increase.

Risks

As said, Construction Partners, Inc. makes a significant amount of money from publicly funded construction projects. Determining whether the Biden administration will grant many projects to ROAD is a bit difficult. Besides, federal expenses may be less significant than expected for a variety of reasons. In that case scenario, if sales are lower than expected, the company's valuation may decline:

During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, we generated approximately 65.3% of our construction contract revenues from publicly funded construction projects at the federal, state and local levels. As a result, if publicly funded construction decreases due to reduced federal, state or local funding or otherwise, our financial condition, results of operations and liquidity could be materially adversely affected.

Federal highway bills provide spending authorizations that represent the maximum amounts available for federally funded construction projects. Each year, Congress passes an appropriation act establishing the amount that can be used for particular programs. Source: 10-k

ROAD determines prices for public projects using distances to their plants. It means that the company will not be able to bid for every project announced by Biden. Even if the company has expertise, without hot mix asphalt plants, sales may not increase as expected:

Most of our project awards are determined through a competitive bidding process in which price is the determining factor. Because of the high cost of transporting HMA, our ability to win a project award is often influenced by the distance between a work site and our HMA plants. We compete against multiple competitors in many of the markets in which we operate. Some of our competitors are larger than we are and are vertically integrated. As a result, our competitors may be able to bid at lower prices than we can due to the location of their plants or as a result of their size or vertical integration advantages. Government funding for public infrastructure projects is limited, contributing to competition for the limited number of public projects available. Source: 10-k

Construction Partners, Inc. buys natural gas, fuel, liquid asphalt, and other crude oil resources to generate its production. An eventual increase in the oil price would generate a reduction in the company's free cash flow. In that case scenario, if the free cash flow is not as large as expected, the company's valuation would decline:

In our production and distribution processes, we consume significant amounts of natural gas, electricity, diesel fuel, liquid asphalt and other petroleum-based resources. The availability and pricing of these resources are subject to market forces that are beyond our control, such as unavailability due to refinery turnarounds, higher prices charged for petroleum-based products, and other factors. Furthermore, we are vulnerable to any reliability issues experienced by our suppliers, which also are beyond our control. Source: 10-k

My Conclusion

With Biden announcing his infrastructure plan, Construction Partners, Inc. is a company to be followed carefully. In my opinion, ROAD will increase its sales quite a bit in the coming years. With different scenarios, I obtained a fair valuation of $32-$44, however I believe that the correct price is closer to $44. In my opinion, once investors learn about the company's business model, the demand for the stock would increase. As a result, I expect the share price to increase from its current mark.