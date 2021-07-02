sndrk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY) (OTCPK:SHECF) has a strong track record of generating shareholder value and is cash-rich. Current trading is firm for both PVC resin and semiconductor-related areas, but we feel the outlook into FY3/2023 is a notable slowdown as business conditions begin to normalize. We are neutral on the shares.

Quick primer

Shin-Etsu Chemical is Japan's largest chemical company and the global leading manufacturer of PVC by volume (no. 2 is Formosa Plastics in Taiwan). It has a diversified product base covering silicone (in consumer goods), Functional Chemicals (cellulose derivatives and synthetic pheromones), Semiconductor Silicon (no. 1 global leader in substrate wafers with around 30% share, no. 2 is Sumco (OTCPK:SUMCF)), Electronics and Functional (rare earth magnets, LEDs and mask blanks) and Process, Chemical & Technology (trading of company products).

FY3/2021 sales by segment

FY3/2021 operating income by segment

FY3/2021 operating margins by segment

FY3/2021 sales by region

Key financials

Our objectives

Shin-Etsu's core earnings drivers are PVC resin and semiconductor materials. In this piece we want to assess the following:

the outlook for the PVC resin business.

the outlook for the semiconductor-facing businesses - Semiconductor Silicon and Electronic & Functional Materials.

We will take each one in turn.

Balancing demand and supply for PVC

PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is a general-purpose resin used in a wide range of applications from everyday products to industrial materials such as water and sewage pipes, window frames, flooring materials, plastic wrap, bags and general goods. The business is therefore quite cyclical, as well as being affected by rising production capacity which generally lowers pricing.

After an initial drop in demand in H1 FY3/2021, the PVC market began to tighten and demand began to recover strongly. Despite some weakness in geographies such as India, the core driver currently appears to be the US market and the robust housing construction industry. PVC prices have been rising but the manufacturers (particularly in China) have yet to increase production capacity significantly. Shin-Etsu's own plans to increase production had been delayed in FY3/2021 due to the pandemic but plans are now back on track and further expansion is being planned. Freight shortages are also pushing up pricing, although this factor should be temporary.

A longer term positive for the price of PVC may arise from China. The country is the largest producer of and consumer of PVC from construction demand. The surprise announcement to become carbon neutral by 2060 could be a positive for PVC pricing in the longer term. The carbon footprint from PVC manufacturing is high, and if China is serious about its tighter climate goals manufacturing capacity hikes going forwards may not be as aggressive as before. Although effectively erasing 10 billion tons of carbon emissions is perhaps a tad ambitious for China (or any country for that matter), the global PVC industry could have an unexpected positive boost.

In the short term PVC prices remain close to all-time highs, but has dropped a little from the peak in Q4 FY3/2021. Spring re-stocking has been completed, but demand appears to be robust given the backlog of postponed work as well as the usual seasonal summer renovation work. We feel that pricing will remain at relatively escalated levels for most of FY3/2022 but will begin to drop into FY3/2023. Consequently, FY3/2022 may be a peak in earnings here with activities normalizing thereafter if major capacity hikes do not result in major volume growth YoY.

Next we look at the company's semiconductor exposure.

High visibility and high returns

55% of total operating profit for FY3/2021 was derived from Semiconductor Silicon and Electronics & Functional Materials - the 'tech' side to Shin-Etsu's business. With the highest profitability and secular tailwinds, we expect these segments to remain the core earnings drivers.

Demand for Semiconductor Silicon (epitaxial wafers) remain high and the industry is said to be running at full capacity. This indicates high visibility, both for the 300mm wafers as well as 200mm. Unfortunately, there is no upside in terms of increasing production volumes and price hikes are limited (despite a tight market) with increasing cases of fixed pricing on contract. However, customers have made requests for wafer volumes to be hiked from 2022 to 2023 which should help to drive growth and to renegotiate pricing terms for the medium term. There is also potential upside in the near term as demand from memory manufacturers increase as they prepare for tightening conditions for their end-markets for H2 FY3/2022, which may provide opportunities for better returns.

For Electronic & Functional Materials, demand has recovered across the board although there is relative weakness in optical fiber. The company has expectations over its new chip packaging business, and like Hoya (OTCPK:HOCPY) is aiming to capitalize on EUV chipmaking by supplying mask blanks for high-end lithography scanners. Although this business segment is a mixed bag of products, there is exposure to high-growth areas and profitability is higher than the group average.

For both Semiconductor Silicon and Electronics & Functional Materials, there does not appear to be any major capex plans in FY3/2022. There is planned facility investment into photoresists and increasing manufacturing capacity for photomasks in H1 FY3/2022, but overall company capex is expected to be flat YoY.

From the above we believe that the medium term outlook for the semiconductor-driven segments is positive.

Balance sheet

The company has a strong track record of free cash flow generation. If we look at capital allocation over the last 10 years, we see that the 'cash in' is over double of the 'cash outs' - there is scope for improvements here.

Capital allocation - cumulative over the last 10 years

It is easy to understand how the company ended up with net cash balance of JPY1.1 trillion/$10.2 billion in FY3/2021, making up 14% of current market capitalization. The business is relatively capex intensive (average capex/sales is 14% over the last decade), and the company likes to keep a tidy cash pile. However, there will be growing scope for improving shareholder returns in the future.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 21.2x, free cash flow yield of 3.1% and a dividend yield of 1.5%. These are not expensive multiples, but perhaps illustrates the relatively low growth outlook for the business into FY3/2023.

Shin-Etsu is a free cash flow generative business and well-capitalized to invest in growth. However, at this current juncture it would appear that with relatively pedestrian growth prospects, the shares look fairly valued. With relatively limited efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, Shin-Etsu does not score highly on ESG and may warrant a discount as a result.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a major upswing in demand for PVC pricing into H2 FY3/2022 as greater spending is allocated for construction. China is keen to continue investing in infrastructure, and the US is aiming to play catch-up with Biden's plans.

The other core upside risks are significant weakness in the JPY, and a major surge in semiconductor material demand despite current signs of a tight market.

Downside risk comes from a sudden deceleration in demand for PVC resin. If inflation rises and financing costs increase as central banks begin to tighten interest rates, construction work could slow down significantly with a rise in funding costs.

A strong JPY will be negative as overseas earnings make up nearly 3/4 of total sales. There is also scope for improving shareholder returns given the strong net cash balance sheet.

Conclusion

Shin-Etsu has a strong track record of generating free cash flow, has a dominant position in its core markets and remains well-capitalized. The shares are not expensive and earnings visibility is high for FY3/2022. Of the two core earnings drivers, the semiconductor-related areas of Semiconductor Silicon and Electronics & Functional Materials is more appealing versus PVC resin with its longer term secular growth, but appears limited in what it can achieve in the short term with regards to capacity and pricing. The PVC resin business is a smaller contributor to earnings and appears to be experiencing peaking conditions now, with a more subdued outlook into FY3/2023. With this backdrop, we feel the shares trading on inexpensive metrics look fairly priced as opposed to being undervalued. We are neutral on the shares.