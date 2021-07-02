Pinterest Is Not Your Typical Social Media Platform
Summary
- We think Pinterest’s business model is still not well understood by investors, as they often still compare it to the other social media platforms.
- We present a deeper dive into Pinterest’s unique value proposition that has given the company a sustainable edge over its competitors.
- As the stock has rallied about 21% since we last published our bullish thesis, we are now slightly cautious on its valuations.
- However, we remain strongly committed to our long-term bullish stance, and would encourage investors to add more positions at the next retracement.
Investment Thesis
In our previous article on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), we emphasized that Pinterest has a platform like no other. While it’s typically classified as one of the social media stocks, we have always known that Pinterest’s platform is uniquely designed to bring together advertisers and shoppers into a unified platform for a common objective: Shopping.
Pinterest’s users use the platform to garner ideas and inspiration, that enhance the platform's shopability as Pinterest emphasized:
People have always come to Pinterest to shop — they use Pinterest to discover new ideas and actively consider what to do or buy to bring those ideas to life.
Therefore, while social media users go to the other platforms for entertainment, they go to Pinterest to buy things, which should make the platform a natural fit for advertisers. Pinterest has also been proud about the platform’s ROI from performance-based advertising, as it proclaimed: “Shoppers on Pinterest spend 2x more than people who don’t use Pinterest.”
Pinterest is Designed for Shopability
As a result, Pinterest doesn’t even see itself as a social media platform, because of its focus and capability in helping people discover ideas and convert them into shopping opportunities: “At the highest level, it really underpinned the importance of supporting an outlet for people to find new ideas and things for themselves, which is very different than social media. And when you complement that with shopability, this platform is becoming a recipe to unlock online commerce and that's been a big change.“
Therefore, this has afforded Pinterest’s advertisers a lot of leverage in reaching out to potential customers and has also allowed Pinterest to focus its efforts on performance-advertising and deliver insights “to help advertisers [better] understand and address consumer intent trends.”
Pinterest's Superior Technology and AI-Driven Insights
Pinterest has continued to develop its advertising technology and scale in order to help its advertisers to achieve better efficiency in their targeting efforts. Its move into automated-bidding has certainly played a huge role in conversion rates for its advertisers as “early tests show that on average, advertisers who tested Automatic Bidding for Catalog Sales saw nearly 28% more conversions when optimizing for the Conversion event and nearly 29% more clicks when optimizing for Click events for the same budget.”
In addition, when the company launched its Story Pins last year, the response was so good that the company has evolved the concept into Idea Pins this year, which the company believes offers the platform a unique value proposition in the market: “[We] evolved the product to include new features and functionalities against a long-term vision that is completely unique to what’s out in the market, Idea Pins. Idea Pins are an evolution of Story Pins, with a fresh name to better match the uniqueness of a product that empowers creators to share long-lasting ideas and not ephemeral stories”
Clearly, Pinterest wanted to differentiate its Idea Pins from what social media users had been used to in other social media platforms where stories were often meant to catch eye-balls, more than trying to create a long-lasting engagement with their users. Pinterest highlighted that: “We’ve seen 9x the average comment rate on Idea Pins compared to standard Pins. With Idea Pins, Pinners can see the process of inspiration unfold - from the initial spark, through personalization, iteration and conversation, ending with tries (and fails!).”
Clearly, the company is keen on encouraging sustainable and meaningful engagement with its users as compared to less meaningful entertainment short-duration stories we have experienced in other platforms. This has also clearly benefited its creators: “By creating Idea Pins, I have seen high engagement on Pinterest, increased impressions and I’m seeing my content remain relevant longer.”
Scaling Up its International Monetization Efforts
The company has also recently expanded Shopping on Pinterest to its international users in Australia, Canada, France and Germany, helping the company to further monetize its international users as Shopping on Pinterest has proven highly successful in its launch markets in the US and UK. Based on the company’s internal surveys, Pinterest found that
People are already saving ideas and products they love on Pinterest, and we know that they’re over 7x more likely to purchase products they’ve saved. Shopping on Pinterest is bigger and better than ever for advertisers, too. New research shows that giving people the time to consider and enjoy shopping like they can on Pinterest—vs. rushing them to purchase—results in significantly higher spend. People who visit Pinterest weekly outspent non-Pinners by 2x every month and have an 85% larger basket size.
Pinterest strongly believes that its platform helps its users to “Shop slow, [to] spend more”. The company highlighted that “while other sites hurry people to convert, Pinterest invites them to browse and consider.” This has helped to drive remarkable results for its advertisers as even though 35% of its users need a week to consider their purchase decisions, Pinterest’s users end up “spending 2x more per month than people on other platforms.” Investors should therefore be able to better appreciate how beneficial Pinterest's platform has been for its advertisers and users, and we think would continue to help driving advertising revenue to the company’s platform moving forward.
Pinterest Predicts
Pinterest has also smartly used its powerful AI-driven analytics to launch Pinterest Predicts, where it aspires to predict tomorrow’s trends: “A window into the future from the platform where people go to plan it.” The company said with its powerful analytics and first-party data it has allowed Pinterest to be able to “know what ‘its users will do next”. In fact, the company highlighted that “even in the face of a global pandemic, 8 in 10 of our 2020 trend predictions held strong throughout the year.”, clearly demonstrating the power of the company’s predictive analytics for its advertisers and users.
Pinterest's Profit Margins
Projected YoY revenue growth, projected EBIT margin, projected unlevered FCF margin. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
While we continue to expect rapid growth ahead for PINS through its superior platform that we think would continue to drive advertising revenue to the company, we have also factored in a slower rate of growth moving forward. Despite that, we believe that the company would continue to significantly improve its operating leverage, leading to consistently improved EBIT and FCF margins in the years ahead. Therefore, we think that PINS growth is certainly still in its early stages.
Valuations
Valuation metrics. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
NTM (TEV / Rev) 1Y mean
Even though we think that Pinterest is still very early in its growth stage, Pinterest’s valuations have also gone up significantly since we last published our article as the stock has rallied about 21%. Back then, its EV / FY+1 Rev multiple was about 13.5x, which was below its mean of 15.85x, therefore we were confident that PINS has been unjustifiably battered by the growth stocks rotation then, and encouraged investors to add exposure to PINS. Currently, with the multiple at about 18.7x, we think PINS is slightly more expensive than what we would prefer, and while we remain bullish about the company’s long term thesis, we have turned slightly cautious towards encouraging investors to add new exposure to PINS now.
Price Action and Trend Analysis
Source: TradingView
While we also continue to maintain our bullish thesis on PINS’s long term trend health, we don’t find any optimal entry point based on its current price action, and would encourage investors to be patient. We would continue to monitor the stock’s price action and would highlight in the comments section if we find an optimal entry point at the next retracement.
Wrapping It All Up
Pinterest has often been misunderstood as just another social media stock competing for attention with Facebook (FB) and other major platforms. While we think FB still has huge appeal among marketers, Pinterest’s unique value proposition has certainly allowed the company to develop a highly superior platform that strongly aligns the interests of its users and advertisers.
Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.