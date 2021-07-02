Why Bulls Cannot Hold Up AMC Entertainment
Summary
- When we last covered AMC Entertainment, we gave it a neutral view but also recommended a low-risk trade.
- Today, we close that trade with profits, despite AMC actually going nowhere since we last wrote.
- We tell you why bulls cannot hold this up much longer and how to play the next move down.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) remains one of the most entertaining battleground stocks. The bear contention has been that valuations are only justified in the Andromeda galaxy. Bulls have insisted that shorts will have to cover regardless of how ridiculous the valuation gets. Our stance was neutral until recently. We agreed with the bears that valuation was insane but also felt that the bears needed to abandon their bankruptcy theory. The AMC bonds were continuing to waive an "all-clear" sign and until the current crop of bears threw in the towel, downside would not take place. Today we go over the last play we made on this and tell you why it worked so well despite the stock actually remaining flat since then. We tell you why the time has come to expect big downside.
The Last Trade
Our last play on this was a resounding success. Recall that we had suggested that investors "sell volatility" here by shorting both the calls and the puts.
We would consider selling the $60 Puts & the $60 Calls for January 2022. Remember we are selling 1 of each, but not buying or shorting the stock.
Source: No Time To Die
Today the stock is at almost exactly the same price as when we published the last piece. But the option decay has been phenomenal.
Source: Interactive Brokers
If you shorted both you made a net $1,500 for each set of contracts. In this case the bulls and bears, both did not make money but you made close to 27% of the stock price in one month or close to 330% annualized. We would close this one out at this point.
Why Bulls Are Losing Control
There are three factors here that are playing an increasing role. The first is that bubble is bursting at the seams. During the last 12 months we have seen a bubble across all kinds of assets that has been increasingly driven by a belief that losses are impossible. This has become a pervasive self-fulfilling prophecy. But bubbles tend to bust not on bad news but when there are no buyers left. We are seeing that today. If you classify assets the way we classify bonds, then the lowest of "junk" would be cryptocurrencies. That "asset" if we can stretch our imagination to call it that, is now in full retreat with many cryptocurrencies down 75% from the peak. AMC stock is just a rung above this at the current valuation of 20X a normalized price to sales ratio of 0.55X. Note that this if for next year when things should be as close to normal as possible.
The second reason is that stocks follow the laws of supply and demand and AMC and other meme stocks are getting overwhelmed by overall supply. New securities issued are now literally off the charts. This is made up predominantly of companies with zero fundamentals alongside a "pie-in-the sky" of profitability a couple of decades out.
Source: Sentimentrader
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) a stock we follow, has increased its share count by 1,810% or more than 18 fold in the last 12 months.
This supply acts a sponge to soak up demand from speculators and is coming relentlessly from every angle.
Finally, we have an expectation mismatch in play. While bulls may contend they plan to "never sell", let's face why they own this in the first place. It is because the stock has delivered over fantastic returns. Now raising a stock from $3.0 billion market capitalization to $30 billion is very different than raising it from $30 billion to $100 billion. As the rally ends and more and more losing option positions are unwound, the gamma squeeze will work full throttle in the reverse. We saw this in ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) when Archegos exited and AMC will likely feel this as well.
How To Play It
While we think the downside setup is very favorable, we would not start expecting a complete collapse or bankruptcy. Cash flow trends are improving and the company has enough liquidity. The bad part for AMC is that unlike other stocks like AHT, it has tied its hands behind its back on equity issuance. Equity issuance at these prices would reduce downside risk and AMC bulls will regret not having that. In this scenario we would expect a gradual deflating of this bubble with further fall in implied volatility. Hence a short position alongside selling puts against those position remains our preferred choice. Our preference would be for the August $55 strikes which gives us a solid annualized return in the next 1.5 months alongside some protection in case the stock drifts higher.
Source: Interactive Brokers
Conclusion
The market makes the news. AMC has been at the forefront of an epic bubble in stocks with disturbingly bad fundamentals. The air is coming out and the lowest rungs are on fire. AMC should be next in line. We taking a bearish stance but do think that positions should be kept small in the chance we have underestimated the madness of the crowds.
Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.
