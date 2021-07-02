Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome SMB Insights as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), a ticker into which retail investors are pouring their life savings with hopes of a quick gain (a "road to $10 million" as phrased by some on the popular Reddit forum), is the perfect storm of retail investor meme frenzy coupled with promotional claims and exaggerated disclosure propagated by management. CLOV's recent run in its stock price will inevitably reach a dead end and investors should consider selling.

CLOV is an insurance company primarily offering Medicare Advantage plans. The Medicare Advantage program is a federally funded insurance program for individuals who are 65 and older. As an approved Medicare Advantage administrator, CLOV is paid a fixed amount by the government for each plan participant based on statutory formulas. CLOV can offer additional services and charge supplemental premiums; however, as of 2021, approximately two-thirds of Medicare Advantage enrollees pay no premiums for their plan. CLOV must also operate within the rules set out by Medicare Advantage, which includes, for example, an annual limit on out-of-pocket costs and capped service fees based on the standard Medicare rates.

CLOV closed on June 30, 2021 at $13.32/share and has a valuation that far exceeds its managed healthcare peers by all measures. It is currently trading at price over sales ratio of 6.98, as compared to price over sales ratio of 1.45 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and 0.75 for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM).

Price/Sales Forward P/E CLOV 6.98 -39.76 UNH 1.45 18.91 ANTM 0.75 13.56

Objectively, given the expected growth and opportunities in the Medicare Advantage program, CLOV does have runway in terms of revenue growth and market penetration; however, its current valuation outpaces its potential.

CLOV filed a prospectus with the SEC on Jan. 13, 2021 (last amended on June 21, 2021) qualifying the distribution of 314,837,535 shares of Class A common stock, of which up to 281,737,473 will be newly issued Class A common shares upon the conversion of class B common shares and the exercising of warrants. The 314,837,535 shares consist of shares held by the sponsor, directors, executive officers, and other inside shareholders. Following the lockup period for the shares on July 5, 2021, these shareholders can engage in sales of these securities in the secondary market.

It is interesting to note that the initial valuation at which the SPAC consummated the merger ($3.5 billion or $10/share) was not subject to third party due diligence. In a letter issued by the SEC on November 16, it was questioned how SCH management determined the enterprise value of Clover.

CLOV subsequently disclosed in its S-4 that the initial enterprise valuation was:

... based on SCH management's analysis of the projected MA membership, revenue and EBITDA to be generated by the business, as projected by Clover's management, comparable companies in analogous markets and the business plan and other materials provided by Clover's management.

CLOV inside shareholders are incentivized to maintain the value of CLOV at or above the initial valuation to avoid losses on their investment.

This article examines the following claims made by management justifying the potential value of CLOV.

CLOV is portrayed as a high-growth tech company as opposed to a traditional healthcare insurance company on the basis of its Clover Assistant platform.

Management asserts that Clover health plans are the "obvious choice" as its technology allows it to deliver the lowest cost plans.

Is CLOV the disruptive tech company management claims it to be?

Management presents CLOV to be an innovative technology company in its prospectus and press releases. CLOV claims the Clover Assistant uses machine learning algorithms to improve clinical diagnosis and recommendations. In its founder's letter on October 23, 2020, management compares CLOV to the likes of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX). However, its financial statements do not reflect the typical metrics of a technology company. A key element on the income statement of a technology company is investment in R&D. For example, in the first quarter of 2021 alone, Google invested $7.5 billion in R&D and Netflix reported $525 million in technology and development expenses. Yet CLOV did not separately disclose any R&D spending in its income statement for Q1 2021 or the 2020 fiscal year. While it is possible R&D expenditures are buried in other expense line items, it is uncharacteristic for a technology company to lack prominent disclosure of its R&D expenses and initiatives. Additionally, CLOV fails to offer any concrete details on any plans to further enhance the Clover Assistant and expand the applicability of the technology to broader aspects of the healthcare industry.

A further distinction between CLOV and that of past successes in the tech industry lies in the user base. The primary users of the Clover Assistant technology are healthcare providers. Unlike Google and Netflix, investors and the general public cannot benefit from user experience to differentiate CLOV from its competitors; rather, investors must rely on management's claims to a superior technology. In its most recently filed S-1 amendment, As of December 31, 2020, CLOV disclosed to have over 2,400 primary care providers on the Clover Assistant platform (compared to 1.4 million physicians and 6,500 hospitals and facilities in its network disclosed by UNH - see UNH's 10-K). The current number of primary care providers on CLOV's platform has not reached the critical mass needed to substantiate its valuation (when Google IPOed, the number of user queries in a day already exceeded 200 million).

Lastly, it is questionable whether the CLOV Assistant is as innovative as management claims. Many mature health insurance providers in the industry have developed data analytic and diagnostic technology with features similar to that of the Clover Assistant. For instance, UNH disclosed the following in its 10-K:

[The company] uses proprietary, automated medical record software and digital therapeutics for remote monitoring enabling clinical care teams to capture and track patient data and clinical encounters, creating a comprehensive set of care information bridging across home, hospital and nursing home care settings. Proprietary predictive modeling tools help identify people at high risk and enable care managers to create individualized care plans to help them obtain the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Are Clover Health plans the "obvious" choice?

The claim that the Clover Health Plans are the lowest cost and the "obvious" choice is unsubstantiated. In a letter from the SEC on Nov. 16, 2020, the SEC requested CLOV "specifically explain [the] repeated use of the term 'obvious' as used to describe [its] Medicare Advantage plans." In response, CLOV disclosed that "we call our plans 'obvious' because we believe they are highly affordable-offering most of our members the lowest average out-of-pocket costs."

A search of the Medicare government site's available Medicare Advantage insurance shows comparable or lower cost options depending on the plan structure. For example, UNH offers plans with lower in-network maximums costs for enrollees (albeit higher drug deductibles and specialist copays).

It is irresponsible to present Clover Health plans as the "obvious" choice given the wide range of options and plan structures that should be considered in conjunction with an individual's specific needs and preferences. Additionally, given CLOV's small network of providers, individuals may prefer an insurer that provides access to a broader network of physicians.

CLOV also declares that the Clover Assistant's algorithm will result in improved cost margins, which will in turn lead to reduced costs for its members. Indeed, CLOV's March 31, 2021 10Q filing boldly states the following:

We believe our [medical claims ratio] is an indicator of our gross profit for our MA plans and the ability of our Clover Assistant platform to capture and analyze data over time to generate actionable insights for returning members to improve care and reduce medical expense.

Yet CLOV's medical claims ratio (net medical claims expenses divided by premiums earned) for Q1 2021 is a staggering 107.6% compared to UNH (80.9%) and ANTM (85.6%) for the same period.

Final thoughts

CLOV is a health insurance provider purporting to be a technology company through clever marketing and disclosures. CLOV's overly optimistic statements in its prospectus and news releases do not hold up to further scrutiny. Investors should maintain a healthy level of skepticism when assessing management's claims and consider selling in light of the current overvaluation.