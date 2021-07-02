Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is a global oncology company with patented “Tumor Treating Fields” (“TTF”) technology. It has multiple programs in phase 2 and phase 3 of clinical trials which can potentially result in exponential revenue growth and Total Addressable Market (“TAM”) expansion. The shares are volatile (for example yesterday they declined more than 14% as the market reacted to the company’s final results from a liver cancer study), and this volatility has given rise to an attractive high-income-generating options trade. The trade strategy sounds complex (i.e. “bullish vertical put spread”), but it’s not. It puts attractive upfront premium in your pocket today, it gives you a chance to pick up shares of this attractive stock at a lower price, and it gives you a little insurance on the downside (i.e. your max loss is limited). We believe this is an attractive trade to place today—and potentially over the next few trading sessions (including post the holiday)—as long as the underlying share price doesn’t move too dramatically before then.

NovoCure: Quick Overview

As mentioned, NovoCure is a global cancer treatment company possessing patented Tumor Treating Fields (“TTF”) technology for treating some of the most aggressive forms of cancer. The company’s TTF technology uses electric fields tuned at a certain frequency to restrict tumor spread through disarranging the tumor’s natural orientation. It is engaged in manufacturing, and commercializing TTF delivery systems, namely, Optune and Optune Lua (previously NovoTTF-100L). Optune is used for treating glioblastoma multiform (GBM, brain cancer) and Optune Lua is used for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM, a rare form of lung cancer). Besides these two products, the company has ongoing or completed clinical trials for utilizing TTF in brain metastases, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

We'll have a lot more to say about NovoCure's business later in this report, but first we want to get into the details of the trade.

The Trade: “Bullish Vertical Put Spread” on NovoCure

Sell AND Buy Put Options on NovoCure (NVCR) with a strike price of $170 (sell) and 140 (buy), and an expiration date of July 16, 2021 (roughly 2 weeks away), and for a net premium (upfront cash in your pocket) of at least $3.55 (or $355 because options contracts trade in lots of 100). Your broker will make you keep $3,000 of cash on hand (($160 - $130) x 100 (assuming you don’t want to use margin)). The trade generates ~11.8% of extra income over the next 2 weeks ($355/$3,000). And this trade not only generates attractive income for us now, but it gives us the possibility of owning shares of attractive NovoCure at an even lower price if the shares fall even further than they already recently have, and they get put to us (and we’d be happy to own NovoCure, especially if it falls to a purchase price of below $160 (it currently trades around $187) but above $130 (if it falls below $130 we’d take the cash difference between our $130 strike put and the market price at expiration—this is basically insurance)). The trade may sound complicated, but it’s not, and your broker likely makes all the calculations and execution easy as you can see in the graphic from TD Ameritrade below.

Note: Depending on your risk tolerance and premium income preferences, you can adjust both strike prices for this trade, to suit your needs.

Your Opportunity

We believe this is an attractive trade to place today, and potentially into next week (post the holiday), as long as the price of NovoCure doesn't move too dramatically before then, and as long as you’re able to generate premium (income for selling, divided by the cash required to secure the trade) that you feel adequately compensates you for the risks (currently ~11.8% over the next 2 weeks).

Our Thesis

Our thesis is simply that we believe NovoCure is a highly attractive (albeit very volatile) long-term business, and we’d be happy to pick up shares at the lower price of $160—and then hold them for the long-term (you can read our detailed explanation of why, at the end of this report). Further, the premium income on this trade is unusually high, for a combination or reasons, including NVCR’s high volatility, the added volatility of yesterday’s news (which we don't consider to be all that bad, despite the share price sell off), and the uncertainty of the upcoming earnings announcement shortly after this trade expires. When uncertainty and volatility are higher, so too is the premium income available.

Important Trade Considerations

Two important considerations when dealing with options contracts are earnings announcement dates and dividends because they can both impact the price of the shares and thereby your trade. However, neither occurs during this trade because NovoCure does not pay a dividend and it is not scheduled to announce earnings again until around July 27th—which is more than one week after this options contract expires.

Bottom Line on the Options Trade

When shares are weak in the short-term (NovoCure just sold off) volatility and fear are higher, and this causes the upfront premium income available in the options market to increase. And this has created an attractive trading opportunity, especially considering NovoCure remains a very attractive business in the long-term (despite the recent share price weakness). In our estimation, these shares can eventually go much higher in the long-term considering its impressive growth trajectory and massive market opportunity.

Regarding the trade in this report, if the shares do get put to us at $160—that’s great—and we look forward to hanging on for the long-term. And if they don’t get put to us, we’re happy to keep the upfront premium income that this trade generates for us (we get to keep that income, no matter what). Furthermore, not only do we have a little insurance on this trade (we put/sell the shares at $130 if they fall below that level before the options contract expires), but the insurance piece also lets us enter this trade with a lower amount of cash set aside than if we just sold naked puts (for example, we’d have to keep $16,000 of cash in our account—to avoid using margin—if we sold naked puts with a strike price of $160). The big risk is that the shares fall all the way below $130 and we sell at that level (after purchasing at $160). However, there are lots of ways to win. We like this trade and we like NovoCure as a long-term investment—especially if we get the shares at a lower price.

More Information About NovoCure

As mentioned, NovoCure is a global cancer treatment company possessing patented TTF technology (for treating some of the most aggressive forms of cancer). Revenues are growing rapidly and it has a large and growing market opportunity (as we will review momentarily).

Professor Yoram Palti (NovoCure’s founder) hypothesized that alternating electric fields in an intermediate frequency can disrupt cancer cell division and can cause cancer cells to die. He first tested that hypothesis and after seeing impressive results, founded NovoCure in 2000 inside his basement. The company went public in 2005 and since then it has turned itself into a global oncology company with more than 800 employees worldwide, 3 approved products, and 5 products in the late-stage pipeline.

The company markets its products through its 80+ salespeople globally who are responsible for contacting healthcare providers primarily consisting of neuro and radio oncologists to drive sales of the company’s products. Once the healthcare providers agree on prescribing NovoCure’s products, they must undergo certification training to become an eligible NovoCure Device Support Specialist. As of December 2019, NovoCure has trained more than 3,200 GBM prescribers globally and 36 MPM prescribers in the US.

The company has adopted a direct-to-patient distribution model (except in Japan) under which once a prescription order is received from a healthcare provider or certified prescriber, the company directly provides supplies, training, and support to the patients or their caregivers. It also assists them with insurance reimbursement. Unlike other countries, in Japan, the company’s contracts and all transactions are dealt directly with the hospitals.

NovoCure’s therapy has a hefty list price of $21,000 per month, however, this can be reimbursed to the patient subject to the insurance plan. NovoCure has partnered with the Medicare health insurance program in the US to provide coverage for Optune for newly diagnosed GBM patients. The company has also received national insurances from other countries in the active market that include Austria, Germany, Israel, Japan, Sweden, and Switzerland. The average expense for a patient per month out-of-pocket is $100.

Optune has a presence in multiple geographies. While Optune Lua (for the treatment of MPM) was marketed only in the USA, in November 2020, the company received CE Mark allowing it to market Optune Lua in European Union and Switzerland as well. In 2020, the company derived a substantial portion of its revenue from the US (69%) while 23% came from EMEA (largely Germany), 6% from Japan, and the remaining 2.5% from Greater China. It does business in the Greater China region through its license and collaboration agreement with Zia Labs under which it earns licensing fees and royalty. The number of active patients on the therapy are the primary driver of the company’s top-line. As of December 2020, it had 3,411 active patients while the average monthly revenue per active patient was approximately $14,000.

Expanding addressable market

The company currently operates in a very niche market with commercialized solutions only for the treatment of glioblastoma and MPM cancer. As per Persistence Market Research, the global malignant mesothelioma market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from $338M in 2017 to $604M in 2025. While global GBM market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach $1.64B by 2025 as per Market Research Future. This represents the company’s deep market penetration of nearly 30%. As per the company, its primary offering Optune has deep market penetration of 38% in the US, 33% in EMEA, and 30% in Japan, therefore, leaving limited upside potential through market share expansion. Having said that, the company has been investing aggressively with over 20% of its revenue in R&D and clinical trials in order to explore and test the use of TTFields technology in treating several types of cancers. These include liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, among others. It already has five cancer programs in the final stage in the pipeline and more programs in phase 2 which if approved, would exponentially increase the market opportunity for NovoCure by enabling the company to address the needs of a much larger population.

Source: Company’s Corporate Presentation

Uniquely positioned with differentiated technology

The company has valuable, strong IP rights that help in restricting direct competition for its offerings. No direct competitor can use the same TTFields technology to treat cancer. While GBM can also be treated through radiation therapy, brain surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted drug therapy, TTFields technology is used after surgery or radiation therapy and additionally, the use of TTFields technology with a chemotherapy drug (TMZ) can lead to an improvement in the chances of survival for newly diagnosed GBM, thus making it a complementary or supplementary product rather than a substitute to existing traditional therapies. Optune combined with temozolomide (TMZ, cancer drug) was assigned Category 1 recommendation for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM as per NCCN Guidelines in 2018. According to a company study, the combination of Optune with TMZ after surgery and radiation therapy can significantly increase the overall survival rate of the patients as compared to TMZ-only treatment. The combination (TTF + TMZ) has been approved by the FDA in the US and holds a CE mark for marketing in the EU, Japan, and other countries. As we can observe in the chart below, 43% of people were alive after 2 years out of those who were taking TTFields + TMZ treatment while only 31% of people were alive after 2 years out of those who were taking TMZ-only treatment.

Source: Company’s Corporate Presentation

Similarly, as per the clinical trials, the use of TTFields with Pemetrexed (chemotherapy) for treating non-small cell lung cancer is expected to increase the overall survival median to 13.8 months compared to 8.3 months with pemetrexed-only treatment. Similar results were found in ovarian, gastric, and other types of cancers when used with other standard therapies. The company’s TRIDENT study for treating GBM cancer using TTFields with radiation therapy is in the final stage of the clinical trial. The approval would make the company’s offering supplemental with radiation therapy.

We believe the company to be uniquely positioned in the industry with no direct competition and the patented technology offers a strong moat. Product placement and marketing have also taken place in such a way that TTFields therapy becomes supplemental with alternative cancer treatment therapies rather than competing with it directly. The company’s unique technologies are protected with over 185 issued patents or pending patent applications globally.

Increasing recognition of TTFields and broad product pipeline

The company’s current and upcoming offerings have remained focused on its patented TTFields technology, therefore, acceptance of the technology in the healthcare industry is essential for driving demand for the company’s solutions. Citation of TTFields therapy in scientific publications has increased from 348 in 2016 to 1,643 citations in 2020. This indicates the rising popularity and awareness of the technology in the healthcare industry. Moreover, NovoCure in partnership with American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is offering 3 years of research grants program to promote research on TTFields.

While the company’s TTFields technology has been approved by FDA for 3 indications (for treating newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma, and MPM cancer), the technology’s relevance is also being tested for multiple other types of cancers of brain, torso, and abdomen in several clinical trials. Studies for non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain metastasis, and ovarian cancer are already in the last stage of clinical trials. Final data for all 4 of these cancers is anticipated to come in 2022 or 2023. Additionally, the company is conducting trials for treating gastric cancer in partnership with Zia Lab in China. NovoCure’s solutions also enable the patients to receive treatment remotely.

The company is also making efforts in improving its treatment for GBM cancer. In December 2020, the company started its phase 3 trials for Optune concurrent with radiation therapy (TRIDENT Trials) to increase the overall survival rate of the newly diagnosed GBM patients through inhibiting the DNA damage repair of cancer cells. As we can see below, the company’s product pipeline has multiple products underway which would be primary growth drivers ahead.

Source: Company’s Corporate Presentation

More revenue growth in the pipeline

The company has experienced a significant boost in its top-line since Optune was approved for newly diagnosed GBM in combination with TMZ in 2015. The revenue has grown at a 3-Year CAGR of 40.8% and a 5-Year CAGR of 71.7%. The growth has slowed in recent years on a comparative basis due to the law of large numbers coming into play as well as maturing position in the GBM market space with high market penetration.

We expect the top-line growth to stay strong in absolute terms but slower relative to its own history over the next 2 to 3 years as the company matures in the GBM space. We expect growth rates to jump once the company gets FDA approval and CE mark for the programs that are in the last stage of clinical trial and subsequently introduces TTFields therapies to treat respective cancers.

source: Seeking Alpha

Benefiting from high operating leverage

Growing top-line has translated into profits due to the company’s high operating leverage. The operating cost as a percentage of revenue has declined steadily in the last few years, and we expect more improvement to come as the company expands its top-line. Moreover, a wide moat with a strong IP portfolio will help to ensure sound profitability in long run.

Robust financial position

NovoCure ended Q1 2021 with a strong liquidity position of $864.4M including cash, cash equivalent, and short-term investments. Up until recently, the company had no outstanding debt, however, in November 2020, it issued 0% convertible senior notes of $575M maturing in 2025 (to help fund attractive growth opportunities). The company is also cash flow positive with TTM cash from operations (“CFO”) of $115M and TTM Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) per share of $0.98 (as of Q1 2021). We believe the company is equipped with sufficient resources and a solid balance sheet to support incremental R&D, clinical trial costs, and capital expenditure required to experiment with TTFields applications in treating various other cancer types and broaden its product portfolio.

Valuation premium

NovoCure trades at a premium valuation with a Price-to-Sales ratio of 37.5 times. This is higher relative to the company’s historical multiples as well as peers’ multiples in the healthcare industry with a similar growth profile. Having said that, we believe the premium is justified given the company’s strong IP portfolio and growth opportunities from the product pipeline.

Source: StockRover, as of 7/2/21

Risks

New technology for cancer treatment: The introduction of newer, more disruptive technologies or therapy for treating cancer would lead to deterioration in the company’s financial outlook. Also, changes in existing standard therapies that could diminish the effectiveness of TTFields when used in combination can lead to a decreased value proposition for patients. Given the company’s reliance on TTFields, and despite the current pipeline, it is important that this technology is not disintermediated.

Conclusion

Increasing relevance and acceptance of TTFields technology for treating cancer is providing sustained above average top-line growth for NovoCure. Additionally, the company’s product pipeline looks solid. And while NovoCure’s valuation has expanded considerably in recent quarters, we believe the risk-reward remains positive for long-term oriented investors, considering the growth. We do not currently own shares of NovoCure, but it is attractive and it is high on our watchlist. Furthermore, the options trade described in this report is attractive (considering current volatility and high premium) and worth considering, depending on your own personal investment goals.