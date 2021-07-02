Derick Hudson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been on a tear over the past year or so, gaining nearly 450% since the market-wide lows set in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. It was one of several tech notables perfectly poised to take advantage of the rapid digital transformation that began then and is far from abating. The stock is now trading at a very high multiple but that seems to be par for the course for a lot of tech stocks that are taking advantage of the digital shift. In this article, I hope to show value beyond FY-21 guidance. The story for HubSpot has just begun.

What Makes HubSpot Attractive to Its Customers?

HubSpot is all about growing, engaging, and delighting the customer base of its own clientele, which ranges from entrepreneur-led startups to enterprise-level organizations. The company's own core offerings have formed a framework for its clients to use as a growth formula. From its humble beginnings as an inbound marketing platform, the HubSpot ecosystem now spans every customer touch-point from lead generation to being an ambassador for the HubSpot brand.

This ecosystem now comprises a core CRM Suite with satellite tools for marketing, sales, service, content management, and core operations management. In short, it offers everything that a customer needs in order to grow their business in the digital realm.

This end-to-end solution is what makes HubSpot far more attractive as a SaaS offering than many of its smaller competitors, putting it on the verge of being in the same league as market leaders like Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), all of whom are focused on creating similar ecosystems around their core products.

I say 'on the verge' because HubSpot has a tremendous growth runway ahead of it, possibly much longer than larger players. It's much smaller by market cap and it's growing revenues much faster than the Top 5 in this segment.

Growing at nearly twice the pace of market leaders like Salesforce and Adobe, and as much as 5x the pace of CRM giants like Oracle, HubSpot has clearly found the sweet spot in the market and is taking full advantage of it.

One of HubSpot's most attractive propositions is its revenue model, which seeks to entice customers with free or very affordable services and then scale up as their requirements grow. This is a successful model that's been tried and tested by larger companies like Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) in the cloud infrastructure and SaaS segments.

While that might not give it an edge over larger players, it has enabled HubSpot to deliver near-consistent +30% YoY growth quarter after quarter.

But that's not even the best part. For the last quarter, Q1-21, HubSpot reported revenue growth of over 40%, and the momentum has been building up for the past three quarters: 32% in Q3-20, 35% in Q4-20, and now 41% for Q1-21. Q2-21 guidance stands at $297 million at the upper end, which represents a 46% revenue growth rate, and FY-21 revenues are estimated at $1.237 billion at the upper end, which translates to a 40% growth rate.

Despite the selloff leading up to the earnings announcement and the broader selloff that affected most sectors in mid-May 2021 on concerns around interest rates and inflation, the stock gained more than 25% in the last four weeks alone. This is solid evidence that the market has no plans for a major correction for HUBS.

The Valuation Dilemma

Investors who are new to the tech sector might be shocked by the valuations that some of these companies command, but they're mostly par for the course. Let's take a few other examples that bear out this assumption (Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, HUBS is actually undervalued compared to some of its tech peers that are also experiencing high revenue growth rates. This is where the opportunity lies for new investors.

Even if you weren't able to get in on the phenomenal growth over the past year, it's not too late. The relatively lower valuation multiples indicate greater long-term value as HubSpot enters a new and prolonged growth phase on the back of global digital transformation.

Moreover, HubSpot has consistently beaten market expectations on both lines with a spotless record:

Sustainable TAM (Total Addressable Market) Growth

HubSpot's focus on the international market is relatively recent. Until 2014, international revenues accounted for only about 10% of overall sales. Today, that figure stands at nearly 40%. The long growth runway in international markets is evidenced by the growth rate outside the U.S., which has averaged 58% and showing a steeper curve in recent quarters.

Source: HubSpot Investor Presentation Q1-21

This bodes well for future growth because it will ably support the 41% CAGR achieved thus far overall. Europe is largely responsible for this growth rate, now contributing nearly 30% to overall revenues, but the Asia Pacific market is quickly catching up. As of Q1-21, APAC accounted for nearly 9% of overall revenue compared to 7.6% in the year-ago period. The rapid digitization of businesses in key developing and emerging markets such as India and China will help push that into double-digit percentages over the coming quarters.

Evidence of this is seen in a related segment, e-commerce, where Shopify (SHOP) intends to focus heavily on the Asia Pacific market in 2021. Shopify is one of the enablers of global digital transformation, and its focus on the Asia Pacific market must necessarily be factored into HubSpot's growth trajectory. HubSpot recognized Shopify's leadership in the e-commerce space and moved early to integrate its platform with that of Shopify. That move has paid off in spades as Spotify continues to report stellar revenue growth on the back of strong growth in merchant solutions revenue.

Source: HubSpot

HubSpot has been aggressive with such integrations; today, there are over 500 integrations with market-leading platforms such as Zoom, Slack, Google Ads, LinkedIn, and so on.

These aggressive and fast-moving initiatives are what drive the growing TAM for HubSpot in the modern era of digital transformation.

Source: IDC White Paper

The graph above shows how rapidly HubSpot's TAM is expected to grow over the next several years, further validating the case for sustainable long-term revenue growth.

Investor's Angle

The big question: is there a further upside to this stock despite the seemingly high valuation? My opinion is that there most certainly is. Not only has HubSpot's growth trajectory showing a steeper slope on the back of U.S. and international growth, but the addressable market is growing at a rate that can amply sustain that. Moreover, HubSpot is razor-focused on becoming profitable as it grows bigger, and that scale will be achieved when its internal targets are met.

Source: HubSpot Investor Presentation Q1-21

Realistically, sales and marketing is the only area that I see taking longer to bring down. The fact that HubSpot has already hit most of its targets over the past year shows that economies of scale have already started kicking in. That means the company is well on the road to profitability at the bottom. Net losses have been gradually edging toward the 0% mark, and once the operating margin target range of 20% to 25% is achieved, it will put HubSpot squarely in the black, and in a sustainable way.

Source: TIKR

When you combine all these factors, you'll see that there is a huge unrealized upside over the next several years. Even with a conservative revenue CAGR of 30%, we're looking at annual revenues breaching $3 billion over the next four to five years. I believe HubSpot can become profitable long before that. FY-21 is a milestone year as the company stands on the threshold of $1 billion in annual revenues, and the growth runway ahead is long and highly sustainable over the next five years at least, if not longer.

To further strengthen that argument, let's project earnings based on the $3 billion milestone. Assuming HubSpot hits its operating margin target (lower end) of 20% by then, we're looking at a net income margin in the range of 8% to 10%, which is a reasonable expectation. Assuming 60 million shares outstanding by then (currently at 46 million), it translates to EPS of $5.00 at the upper end; again, not unreasonable considering the FY-22 adjusted EPS estimate of $2.37.

Of course, the P/E ratio should also reduce as growth matures, so let's apply a 150 TTM earnings multiple. For comparison, RingCentral (RNG) is currently trading at a 275 TTM earnings multiple despite forward revenue growth projected at under 30%. At a 150x multiple, HUBS should be able to breach $750 in the next five years. Again, this projection assumes a very conservative growth rate that is well below the current CAGR. That's what I mean by saying there's a huge unrealized upside over the next several years. Naturally, that means you buy and hold for the long run, but it is bound to pay off.

For context, data from top analyst firms have resulted in a consensus rating of Strong Buy for HUBS, with upper-end 12-month price targets in the range of $655 to $695 for upside potentials of between 10% and 16.5% to the as-of-writing price of $596.44. Although some analysts are being cautious with their price targets, the analysis above validates an optimistic outlook over the next several quarters. Unless we see a dramatic dip in the growth rate over the coming quarters, the outlook is largely positive and the risk appears minimal. All indicators point to strong and sustained growth at the top with sustainable profitability just around the corner. Look long-term and this investment more than justifies itself.