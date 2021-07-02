peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I am long term bullish on the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. It's the most innovative sector for the future aided by the most reliable secular trend - people's desire to live longer and better. The profit of the healthcare and pharmaceutical has outpaced inflation and overall market with a wide margin in the past and the trend is expected to continue in the future. The Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) offers a great choice for exposure to the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies with low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity. This article performs a comparative analysis of VHT against its close competitor and the overall market in terms of growth, inflation, volatility to further examine its pros and cons.

And I'd like to share the following dashboard that I use to track different market sectors, and also to better anchor the discussion of VHT. I will detail the structure of the dashboard later. Overall, green means good, red means bad, and yellow mean average. So an ideal long candidate will show a lot of greens and no red. The current dashboard contains some of the securities that I've written about so far highlighted with purple (such as VNQI, VB, and XLV). And I will update the dashboard regularly, and gradually analyze other securities in it.

This dashboard reflects my method of screening ETFs, focusing on three areas:

1. valuation. And I use three metrics to gauge a stock valuation:

The usual PE ratio to gauge its absolute valuation

The usual price to book value ratio ("P/BV") to gauge its absolute valuation

The dividend yield Z-score to gauge its relative valuation in term of dividend yield. The look-back period is seven years in the calculation of the Z score. Larger Z score suggests larger undervaluation (in terms of higher dividend yield) compared to its own historical record, and vice versa.

2. Quality and safety

The usual ROE to gauge its nominal profitability

The usual dividend payout ratio to gauge dividend coverage.

The year historical standard deviation to gauge its volatility. As a preservative investor focusing on capital preservation, the lower the volatility, the better it is for me.

3. Technical

The current premium/discount from the 52 week moving average. As a conservative investor focusing on long term, the larger the discount, the better it is for me. Momentum investors might prefer the opposite.

The technical Z-score to gauge the degree of its current deviation from the 52 week moving average. The look-back period is 2 years. Larger Z score suggests more extreme price hike above the 52 week average by historical standard, and vice versa.

Summary of the current market and VHT based on the dashboard

Based on the above discussion, the market is overall pretty expensively valued across most sectors and styles, both fundamentally and technically. The least overvalued sector appears to be international real estate (represented by VNQI), but it suffers relatively low ROE and its current dividend is unclear. The second least overvalued sector appears to be financials (represented by XLF), but it too is relatively overvalued in terms of dividend Z-score and technical Z-score. And the third least expensive fund is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), a fund that we do hold.

The topic for the day, the VHT fund, is toward the most overvalued in this pack, with a substantial overvaluation both in terms of its absolute valuations, dividend Z-score, and technical Z-score.

Basic information

Under the above context, let's look at the specifics of the fund itself. The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. It holds ~500 companies with a total asset over $15B. And it charges a 0.1% expense ratio. This information is provided in comparison to its close competing fund (a fund I actually hold), the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI). And the implications of these differences will be elaborated later.

Source: ETF.com

For readers who are more active traders, the following chart compares the tradability of these two funds. Even though XBI is small in terms of AUM, it is features better tradability in terms of average daily volume, expense ratio, average % spread, and also absolute spread in dollars.

Source: ETF.com

Advantage 1: Excellent Performance

The next chart provides a recap of the fund's performance, compared to the overall market (represented by SPY) and the XBI since its inception in 2007. As can be seen, unadjusted for inflation, VHT returned more than 540%, significantly higher than the overall market. I do not believe such past performance was an accident; I believe it is fundamentally fueled by the innovation behind the healthcare industry and expect such trend will continue into the future also.

The next two charts compare the performance adjusted for inflation. As can be seen, VHT's performance also far outpaced the inflation. The inflation since 2007 has been relatively low, at an CAGR of 2.2%, to start with anyway. But with inflation picking up recently, VHT could offer a good hedge against it with its long term secular support. Healthcare cost have far outpaced inflation in the past, and I see no tapering let alone reversal of such trend in the future. As further illustrated in the next section.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Advantage 2: anti-crash

The next chart shows that the VHT fund not only outperformed the overall market by a large margin in the past, and but also has offered greater protection during market downturns due to the secular support of the sector. As seen in the region highlighted in the blue box, since 2007, the VHT fund has weathered much better than the overall market during major crashes. For example, during the 2008 crisis, the overall market suffered a more than 50% maximum drawdown, compared to about 35% for the VHT fund. Also the worst year performance for the overall market is a loss of more than 37%, but it was "only" about 23% for VHT.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Advantage 3: a good diversifier

As can be seen from the above chart, the healthcare sector also features one of the lowest correlation to the overall market. VHT features a correlation about 0.8 relative to the overall market, and XBI 0.61. Such levels of correlations are the lowest among all the major sectors. As a result, VHT (and/or XBI) can also serve as a good diversification to your overall portfolio against the overall submarket.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Advantage 4: excellent current income

Due to their secular support and stable profitability, VHT also offers relatively high current income. As can be seen from the following chart, the VHT fund provides consistently higher dividend income relative to the overall market. And the growth of the dividend has also far outpaced the inflation.

Note that the XBI fund delivered very high dividend income during some years. But that was mostly from capital gains, as to be discussed in the last election later.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Disadvantage: relative underperformance

With all the above positively, if there is one disadvantage, then it is VHT's RELATIVE underperformance when compared to investment in smaller and more nimble biotech business in their early stage. As shown in the earlier charts and the following table, VHT's total return has lagged XBI by about 4% CAGR since 2007, not a small amount. Though the extra return from XBI comes at the price of higher volatility as seen blow. XBI has displayed larger standard deviation, worst year loss, and max drawdown than VHT.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

The differences in the above performance and volatility are rooted in the fundamental differences between VHT and XBI, as illustrated in the following two charts.

VHT is indexed by market capitalization, and as a result, it is top heavy and dominated by large companies. The top 10 holdings are listed below, and they are all well-established large(r) business and they represent more than 49% of the total net asset, almost a half.

In contrast, the XBI fund focuses on smaller biotech companies and applies an equal weight indexing approach. The top 10 holdings occupy only about 7.5% of the total assets. And out of the 191 companies it holds, the median market cap is only around $1.5B.

At the same time, as seen in the second chart, VHT is also more diversified in terms of subsectors, spanning all subsectors in the healthcare industry ranging from equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, and biotech research. XBI is more of pure play on biotechnology.

Due to the above fundamental difference in the indexing method, a couple of implications directly of relevance to potential investors:

Due to XBI's focus on smaller companies, many of its holdings are targets for acquisitions and many have been acquired at a considerable premium. That was the reason for the large distribution income seen above, and part of the reason for its superior performance relative to VHT in the past.

With its focus on large cap companies and diversification across subsectors, VHT featured lower volatility than XBI as seen many times above. XBI is more like a venture capital type fund in many of its holdings, featuring an almost boom-or-bust binary outcome. And investors certainly have to make their individual evaluation of the trade-off between risk and return when deciding between these two funds.

Source: ETF.com.

Source: ETF.com.

Conclusions and final thoughts

The VHT funds offers a great choice for exposure to the leading healthcare and pharmaceutical companies at low cost, diversification, tradability, and liquidity. The fund includes businesses that are at the forefront of innovations and enjoys the most reliable secular trend - people's desire to live longer and better. Thanks to these factors, VHT has not only been outperforming inflation and the overall market by a large margin in the past, but also has offered greater protection during market downturns and provided higher current dividend income.

If there is one disadvantage, it is its relative underperformance when compared to investment in smaller and more nimble biotech business in their early stage, such as those in the XBI fund. Though the extra return from XBI comes at the price of higher volatility and also lack of current income. And as a result, individual investors certainly have to make their own evaluation based on their risk tolerance, timeframe, and need of current income. In our case, we are long term bulls of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, but we prefer XBI because we are still in an accumulation stage and long term total return is of more importance to us.

Thanks for reading and let me know your comments and thoughts!